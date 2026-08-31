नई दिल्ली,29 अगस्त: Yashvir Singh के Commonwealth Bronze Medal तक के सफर में SBS University के Alumni Physiotherapists का रहा अहम योगदान

हर Athlete की Medal Journey में मेहनत, Sacrifice और Perseverance की अपनी कहानी होती है। Indian Javelin Thrower Yashvir Singh का Commonwealth Games 2026 में Bronze Medal जीतने का सफर भी ऐसी ही एक कहानी है। एक गंभीर Injury और Treatment के बाद International Competition में वापसी करना उनके लिए आसान नहीं था। उनकी वापसी में एक carefully conducted Rehabilitation Process ने महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई, जिसने उन्हें दोबारा Sports में लौटने और International Stage पर compete करने के लिए तैयार किया।

Injury के बाद Yashvir Singh को अपनी Physical Strength, Precision और Confidence को दोबारा हासिल करना था। International Level पर वापस Competition में उतरने के लिए Recovery के साथ-साथ उनकी Sporting Performance को भी फिर से मजबूत करना जरूरी था।

इस Recovery Journey में Dr. Harshvardhan Singh और Dr. Aditi Thakur का महत्वपूर्ण योगदान रहा। दोनों Practicing Physiotherapists और Sardar Bhagwan Singh University (SBSU), Dehradun के Alumni हैं। उन्होंने Commonwealth Games से पहले Yashvir की Rehabilitation और Recovery में उनका मार्गदर्शन किया और उन्हें Competitive Sports में वापसी के लिए तैयार करने में सहयोग दिया।

अपने Treatment और Recovery के बारे में बात करते हुए Yashvir Singh ने कहा, “The surgery went well and my treatment was completed successfully. Dr. Harshvardhan Singh and Dr. Aditi Thakur are like God to me. They gave me the confidence that I would be able to throw the javelin again the way I always had. Today I am here because of them.”

Dr. Harshvardhan Singh और Dr. Aditi Thakur, दोनों ही SBS University से जुड़े रहे हैं। Yashvir Singh की Recovery में उनका योगदान यह दिखाता है कि एक Physiotherapist किसी Athlete को Injury के बाद सिर्फ Recovery में ही नहीं, बल्कि उसके Sport में वापस अपने Previous Level of Performance तक पहुँचने में भी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभा सकता है।

यह उपलब्धि Dehradun में Physiotherapy और Allied Health Sciences में Career बनाने की संभावनाओं को भी सामने लाती है। SBS University School of Physiotherapy & Allied Health, जो Best Physiotherapy College in Dehradun के विकल्पों में शामिल है, तीन दशकों से अधिक समय से Physiotherapy Education का हिस्सा रहा है। यहाँ से पढ़ाई पूरी करने वाले Graduates Hospitals, Sports Rehabilitation और Clinical Practice जैसे क्षेत्रों में अपने Career बना रहे हैं।

Allied Health Science के क्षेत्र में Education और Career Opportunities लगातार बढ़ रही हैं। ऐसे में SBS University के Alumni की यह कहानी Physiotherapy Professionals की उस भूमिका को सामने लाती है, जो अक्सर रोज़मर्रा की Patient Care से आगे भी दिखाई देती है। कभी-कभी यही Professional Support किसी Athlete को Injury से वापस International Sporting Stage तक पहुँचने में मदद करता है।

SBS University की ओर से Yashvir Singh को Commonwealth Games 2026 में Bronze Medal जीतने पर हार्दिक बधाई। University अपने Alumni Dr. Harshvardhan Singh और Dr. Aditi Thakur के योगदान को भी सराहती है, जिन्होंने Yashvir Singh की Recovery और Competitive Sports में वापसी में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई।