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  • Weather Updates Today 15 October 2026:  दिल्ली में आज गिरेगा तापमान, किन 22 राज्यों में होगी बारिश; नोट करके ही निकलें घर से

Weather Updates Today 15 October 2026:  दिल्ली में आज गिरेगा तापमान, किन 22 राज्यों में होगी बारिश; नोट करके ही निकलें घर से

Weather Updates Today 15 October 2026:  विदाई की बेला में दक्षिण पश्चिम मॉनसून 2026 के असर के बीच कई राज्यों में बारिश का दौर जारी है. मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के मुताबिक, फिलहाल पश्चिम बंगाल, ओडिशा, असम और कर्नाटक के ऊपर से मॉनसून वापस लौट रहा है. वहीं, भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (IMD) के मुताबिक, गुरुवार (15 अक्टूबर , 2026) को एक बार फिर से 22 राज्यों में तूफानी बारिश का अलर्ट जारी किया है. इनमें दिल्ली भी शामिल हैं. कई जगहों पर  इस दौरान 75 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से आंधी चल सकती है.

किन-किन राज्यों में होगी बारिश

 IMD ने गुरुवार को  22 राज्यों (दिल्ली के साथ-साथ उत्तर प्रदेश, जम्मू-कश्मीर, हिमाचल प्रदेश, राजस्थान, बिहार, मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़, झारखंड, ओडिशा, पश्चिम बंगाल, पंजाब, हरियाणा, उत्तराखंड, महाराष्ट्र, गुजरात, तमिलनाडु, कर्नाटक, तेलंगाना, केरल, असम और अरुणाचल प्रदेश) में मूसलाधार बारिश को लेकर अलर्ट जारी किया है.


By: JP Yadav | Published: October 15, 2026 9:29:05 AM IST

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Weather Updates Today 15 October 2026:  दिल्ली में आज गिरेगा तापमान, किन 22 राज्यों में होगी बारिश; नोट करके ही निकलें घर से - Photo Gallery

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Weather Updates Today 15 October 2026:  दिल्ली में आज गिरेगा तापमान, किन 22 राज्यों में होगी बारिश; नोट करके ही निकलें घर से - Photo Gallery
Weather Updates Today 15 October 2026:  दिल्ली में आज गिरेगा तापमान, किन 22 राज्यों में होगी बारिश; नोट करके ही निकलें घर से - Photo Gallery
Weather Updates Today 15 October 2026:  दिल्ली में आज गिरेगा तापमान, किन 22 राज्यों में होगी बारिश; नोट करके ही निकलें घर से - Photo Gallery
Weather Updates Today 15 October 2026:  दिल्ली में आज गिरेगा तापमान, किन 22 राज्यों में होगी बारिश; नोट करके ही निकलें घर से - Photo Gallery
Weather Updates Today 15 October 2026:  दिल्ली में आज गिरेगा तापमान, किन 22 राज्यों में होगी बारिश; नोट करके ही निकलें घर से - Photo Gallery