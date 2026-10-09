Weather Updates Today: 15 राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट जारी, जानिये कहां-कहां है लैंडस्लाइड का भी खतरा

Weather Updates Today 09 October 2026: दक्षिण पश्चिम मॉननसून 2026 को विदा हो चुका है, जबकि कई राज्यों में बारिश हो रही है. भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग के मुताबिक, शुक्रवार (9 अक्टूबर, 2026) को दिल्ली, यूपी, बिहार, राजस्थान समेत 15 राज्यों में भारी बारिश और आंधी की चेतावनी जारी की गई है. इस दौरान 60 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज आंधी चल सकती है.

Weather Systems, Forecast and Warnings: ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Bihar & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric level. ❖ A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over northeast Bihar to Telangana in lower and upper tropospheric levels. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over East Uttar Pradesh in lower tropospheric level. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over south Kerala coast in lower tropospheric level. ❖ A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea to South Interior Karnataka in lower and upper tropospheric level. ❖ A fresh Western Disturbance seen as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric level. Under the influence of above systems, the following weather is likely: Northwest India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 8th October and on 10th October; Uttarakhand on 9th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 9th October, on 11th October and during 13th-14th October; Himachal Pradesh during 13th-14th October; Uttarakhand on 8th October and during 10th-14th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 8th-14th October; West Uttar Pradesh during 8th-11th October; East Uttar Pradesh during 8th-10th October; West Rajasthan during 11th-12th October; East Rajasthan on 12th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 8th October; Uttarakhand during 8th-9th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Uttarakhand on 10th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over East Uttar Pradesh on 8th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 10th-11th October; West Rajasthan on 11th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 9th-10th October and during 13th-14th October; West Uttar Pradesh on 8th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand on 9th October. Central India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 8th-11th October; Chhattisgarh during 8th-9th October and on 14th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Chhattisgarh on 8th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 8th-9th October and on 11th October. East India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 8th-9th October and during 12th- 14th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 10th-11th October; Gangetic West Bengal during 9th-10th October and on 14th October; Jharkhand during 9th-10th October; Bihar during 8th-11th October; Odisha during 8th-14th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 10th-11th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 8th-9th October; Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on 8th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Jharkhand and Odisha on 8th October; Bihar during 8th-9th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 8th-9th October; Jharkhand and Odisha on 9th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 8th October. Northeast India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 8th-10th October; Assam & Meghalaya during 8th-11th October and during 13th-14th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 8th- 14th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 8th October; Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 8th-9th October. South Peninsular India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Coastal Karnataka, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 8th-14th October; Kerala & Mahe during 11th-13th October; Lakshadweep during 11th-14th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe during 8th-10th October and on 14th October; Lakshadweep during 8th-10th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 8th-12th October; Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during 8th-10th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Kerala & Mahe during 11th-12th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 8th-10th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over South Interior Karnataka during 9th-10th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 8th-10th October; South Interior Karnataka on 9th October. ❖ Strong Surface Winds likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 8th-10th October. Hot & Humid weather conditions warning: ❖ Hot and humid weather conditions likely to prevail over Konkan & Goa during 8th-10th October.

— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 8, 2026