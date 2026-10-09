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Weather Updates Today: 15 राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट जारी, जानिये कहां-कहां है लैंडस्लाइड का भी खतरा

Weather Updates Today 09 October 2026:  दक्षिण पश्चिम मॉननसून 2026 को विदा हो चुका है, जबकि कई राज्यों में बारिश हो रही है. भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग के मुताबिक, शुक्रवार (9 अक्टूबर, 2026) को दिल्ली, यूपी, बिहार, राजस्थान समेत 15 राज्यों में भारी बारिश और आंधी की चेतावनी जारी की गई है. इस दौरान 60 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज आंधी चल सकती है.

किन-किन राज्यों में होगी बारिश

 IMD  ने 15 राज्यों (यूपी, बिहार, दिल्ली, राजस्थान, मध्य प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड, हिमाचल प्रदेश, जम्मू-कश्मीर, पंजाब, हरियाणा, झारखंड, पश्चिम बंगाल, केरल, कर्नाटक और ओडिशा) में बारिश की चेतावनी जारी की है. 


By: JP Yadav | Published: October 9, 2026 10:22:32 AM IST

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दिल्ली-एनसीआर में मौसम

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में शुक्रवार (9 अक्टूबर, 2026) को बारिश की चेतावनी है. मौसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान के मुताबिक दिल्ली-एनसीआर में शुक्रवार को आंधी के साथ बारिश हो सकती है.

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यूपी में कैसा रहेगा मौसम

यूपी में शुक्रवार (9 अक्टूबर, 2026) को आंधी-बारिश का अलर्ट जारी है. गाजियबाद, मिर्जापुर, मेरठ, गोरखपुर, कानपुर, आगरा, प्रयागराज, सहारनपुर, बस्ती और रायबरेली में तूफानी बारिश हो सकती है.

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बिहार में आज मौसम कैसा रहेगा

बिहार में शुक्रवार (9 अक्टूबर, 2026) को बारिश-तूफान की चेतावनी है. मधुबनी, रोहतास, दरभंगा, गया, जहानाबाद, सहरसा और बक्सर में बारिश की चेतावनी है. 40 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवा चल सकती है.

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Weather Updates Today: 15 राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट जारी, जानिये कहां-कहां है लैंडस्लाइड का भी खतरा - Photo Gallery

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Weather Updates Today: 15 राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट जारी, जानिये कहां-कहां है लैंडस्लाइड का भी खतरा - Photo Gallery
Weather Updates Today: 15 राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट जारी, जानिये कहां-कहां है लैंडस्लाइड का भी खतरा - Photo Gallery
Weather Updates Today: 15 राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट जारी, जानिये कहां-कहां है लैंडस्लाइड का भी खतरा - Photo Gallery
Weather Updates Today: 15 राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट जारी, जानिये कहां-कहां है लैंडस्लाइड का भी खतरा - Photo Gallery
Weather Updates Today: 15 राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट जारी, जानिये कहां-कहां है लैंडस्लाइड का भी खतरा - Photo Gallery