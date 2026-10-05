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Weather Update Today: दिल्ली-NCR समेत 15 राज्यों में होगी बारिश! जानें IMD ने किन जगहों के लिए जारी किया अलर्ट

Weather Update Today 05 October 2026:  दक्षिण पश्चिम मॉनसून 2026 की वापसी जारी है. इस बीच दक्षिण, पूर्वी और पूर्वोत्तर भारत के कई हिस्सों में बारिश का दौर अभी जारी है. भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (Indian Meteorological Department) के ताजा अलर्ट के मुताबिक, दिल्ली-एनसीआर में यूपी, बिहार सहित 15 प्रदेशों में भीषण बारिश होगी. इसके साथ ही कई जगहों पर 60 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवाएं भी चलेंगी. ऐसे में लोगों से सावधान रहने की अपील की गई है. 

कहां-कहां होगी बारिश

देश की राजधानी दिल्ली-एनसीआर के अलावा, उत्तर प्रदेश, बिहार, मध्य प्रदेश, राजस्थान, उत्तराखंड, हिमाचल प्रदेश, हरियाणा,पंजाब, जम्मू-कश्मीर, झारखंड, पश्चिम बंगाल, केरल और कर्नाटक शामिल है.


By: JP Yadav | Published: October 5, 2026 10:15:57 AM IST

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दिल्ली-एनसीआर में मौसम

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में में सोमवार (5 अक्टूबर, 2026) को बारिश की चेतावनी जारी है. दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सोमवार को मूसलाधार बारिश हो सकती है

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यूपी में कैसा रहेगा मौसम

यूपी में सोमवार (5 अक्टूबर, 2026) को आंधी का अलर्ट जारी है. IMD के मुताबिक, सोमवार को कानपुर, मथुरा, मेरठ, आगरा, गाजीपुर, गोरखपुर और रायबरेली में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी है.

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बिहार में आज मौसम कैसा रहेगा

बिहार में सोमवार (5 अक्टूबर, 2026) को आंधी-तूफान का अलर्ट है. बिहार के गया, बक्सर, भोजपुर, वैशाली, दरभंगा, किशनगंज, भागलपुर, मधुबनी और लखीसराय में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट है.

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झारखंड में क्या होगी बारिश

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, झारखंड में 5 से 7 सोमवार (5 अक्टूबर, 2026) के दौरान राज्य के कई हिस्सों में मेघ गर्जन, वज्रपात (Lightning) और 30 से 40 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवाएं चलने की चेतावनी दी गई है.

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उत्तराखंड में आज मौसम कैसा रहेगा

उत्तराखंड में सोमवार (5 अक्टूबर, 2026) को बारिश की चेतावनी जारी की है. राज्य के ऋषिकेश, हरिद्वार, नैनीताल, बागेश्वर, चंपावत और पिथौरागढ़ में बारिश-तेज हवा का अलर्ट है.

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हिमाचल में मौसम कैसा रहेगा

हिमाचल प्रदेश में सोमवार (5 अक्टूबर, 2026) को आंधी चल सकती है. IMD के मुताबिक, बिलासपुर, शिमला, सोलन, किन्नौर और मंडी में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी है.

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राजस्थान में मौसम कैसा रहेगा

राजस्थान में सोमवार (5 अक्टूबर, 2026) को बारिश की चेतावनी जारी की गई है. राज्य की राजधानी जयपुर, अजमेर, भीलवाड़ा, भरतपुर और अलवर में भारी बारिश हो सकती है.

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पंजाब हरियाणा में मौसम का हाल

हरियाणा, पंजाब और चंडीगढ़ के कुछ इलाकों में हल्की बारिश देखने को मिल सकती है. इसके अलावा 6 से 8 अक्टूबर के आसपास दिल्ली में बारिश की संभावना बन रही है.

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Weather Update Today: दिल्ली-NCR समेत 15 राज्यों में होगी बारिश! जानें IMD ने किन जगहों के लिए जारी किया अलर्ट - Photo Gallery

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Weather Update Today: दिल्ली-NCR समेत 15 राज्यों में होगी बारिश! जानें IMD ने किन जगहों के लिए जारी किया अलर्ट - Photo Gallery
Weather Update Today: दिल्ली-NCR समेत 15 राज्यों में होगी बारिश! जानें IMD ने किन जगहों के लिए जारी किया अलर्ट - Photo Gallery
Weather Update Today: दिल्ली-NCR समेत 15 राज्यों में होगी बारिश! जानें IMD ने किन जगहों के लिए जारी किया अलर्ट - Photo Gallery
Weather Update Today: दिल्ली-NCR समेत 15 राज्यों में होगी बारिश! जानें IMD ने किन जगहों के लिए जारी किया अलर्ट - Photo Gallery
Weather Update Today: दिल्ली-NCR समेत 15 राज्यों में होगी बारिश! जानें IMD ने किन जगहों के लिए जारी किया अलर्ट - Photo Gallery