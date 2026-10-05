Weather Update Today: दिल्ली-NCR समेत 15 राज्यों में होगी बारिश! जानें IMD ने किन जगहों के लिए जारी किया अलर्ट

Weather Update Today 05 October 2026: दक्षिण पश्चिम मॉनसून 2026 की वापसी जारी है. इस बीच दक्षिण, पूर्वी और पूर्वोत्तर भारत के कई हिस्सों में बारिश का दौर अभी जारी है. भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (Indian Meteorological Department) के ताजा अलर्ट के मुताबिक, दिल्ली-एनसीआर में यूपी, बिहार सहित 15 प्रदेशों में भीषण बारिश होगी. इसके साथ ही कई जगहों पर 60 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवाएं भी चलेंगी. ऐसे में लोगों से सावधान रहने की अपील की गई है.

Withdrawal of southwest Monsoon (Annexure I): ❖ The line of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through 27.5°N/86.5°E, Supaul, Ranchi, Raipur, Brahmapuri, Parbhani, Baramati, Harnai and 17.5°N/71.8°E. Weather Systems, Forecast and Warnings : ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lay over Sikkim & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric level. ❖ A trough runs form northeast Bihar to Northwest Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric level. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lay over Gulf of Mannar & adjoining south coastal Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric level. ❖ A trough runs from the above cyclonic circulation over Gulf of Mannar & adjoining south coastal Tamil Nadu to east central Arabian Sea in lower tropospheric level. Under the influence of above systems, the following weather is likely: Northwest India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 6th- 8th October and on 10th October; Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 5th-10th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh during 6th-10th October; East Uttar Pradesh during 5th-10th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 9th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Himachal Pradesh during 6th-8th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 6th October and on 8th October; Uttarakhand during 5th-7th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 7th-9th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 9th-10th October. Central India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over West Madhya Pradesh during 9th-10th October; East Madhya Pradesh during 7th-9th October; Vidarbha on 6th October; Chhattisgarh during 6th-10th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Vidarbha on 6th October; Chhattisgarh during 6th-8th October. East India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Sub- Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 4th-10th October; Jharkhand during 5th-9th October; Bihar during 4th-9th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Gangetic West Bengal during 6th-7th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 4th-6th October; Jharkhand and Odisha during 7th-8th October; Bihar during 6th-10th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 4th October. Northeast India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 4th-10th October; Assam & Meghalaya during 5th-10th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 4th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 4th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 4th-5th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 4th October. West India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during 7th-8th October. South Peninsular India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 4th-10th October; Kerala & Mahe during 7th-8th October; Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep during 7th-10th October; Telangana during 4th-6th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe during 4th-6th October and during 9th- 10th October; Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep during 4th-6th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 4th-8th October; Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during 4th- 6th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 4th-8th October; Telangana during 4th-6th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Coastal Karnataka during 4th-8th October; North Interior Karnataka during 4th-5th October; South Interior Karnataka during 4th-7th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 4th-6th October; South Interior Karnataka during 5th-6th October. ❖ Strong Surface Winds likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 4th-8th October. Hot & Humid weather warning: ❖ Hot and humid weather conditions likely to prevail over Konkan & Goa during 4th-5th October.

— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 4, 2026