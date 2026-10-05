Weather Update Today: दिल्ली-NCR समेत 15 राज्यों में होगी बारिश! जानें IMD ने किन जगहों के लिए जारी किया अलर्ट
Weather Update Today 05 October 2026: दक्षिण पश्चिम मॉनसून 2026 की वापसी जारी है. इस बीच दक्षिण, पूर्वी और पूर्वोत्तर भारत के कई हिस्सों में बारिश का दौर अभी जारी है. भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (Indian Meteorological Department) के ताजा अलर्ट के मुताबिक, दिल्ली-एनसीआर में यूपी, बिहार सहित 15 प्रदेशों में भीषण बारिश होगी. इसके साथ ही कई जगहों पर 60 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवाएं भी चलेंगी. ऐसे में लोगों से सावधान रहने की अपील की गई है.
Withdrawal of southwest Monsoon (Annexure I): ❖ The line of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through 27.5°N/86.5°E, Supaul, Ranchi, Raipur, Brahmapuri, Parbhani, Baramati, Harnai and 17.5°N/71.8°E. Weather Systems, Forecast and Warnings : ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lay over Sikkim & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric level. ❖ A trough runs form northeast Bihar to Northwest Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric level. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lay over Gulf of Mannar & adjoining south coastal Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric level. ❖ A trough runs from the above cyclonic circulation over Gulf of Mannar & adjoining south coastal Tamil Nadu to east central Arabian Sea in lower tropospheric level. Under the influence of above systems, the following weather is likely: Northwest India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 6th- 8th October and on 10th October; Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 5th-10th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh during 6th-10th October; East Uttar Pradesh during 5th-10th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 9th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Himachal Pradesh during 6th-8th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 6th October and on 8th October; Uttarakhand during 5th-7th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 7th-9th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 9th-10th October. Central India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over West Madhya Pradesh during 9th-10th October; East Madhya Pradesh during 7th-9th October; Vidarbha on 6th October; Chhattisgarh during 6th-10th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Vidarbha on 6th October; Chhattisgarh during 6th-8th October. East India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Sub- Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 4th-10th October; Jharkhand during 5th-9th October; Bihar during 4th-9th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Gangetic West Bengal during 6th-7th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 4th-6th October; Jharkhand and Odisha during 7th-8th October; Bihar during 6th-10th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 4th October. Northeast India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 4th-10th October; Assam & Meghalaya during 5th-10th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 4th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 4th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 4th-5th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 4th October. West India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during 7th-8th October. South Peninsular India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 4th-10th October; Kerala & Mahe during 7th-8th October; Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep during 7th-10th October; Telangana during 4th-6th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe during 4th-6th October and during 9th- 10th October; Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep during 4th-6th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 4th-8th October; Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during 4th- 6th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 4th-8th October; Telangana during 4th-6th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Coastal Karnataka during 4th-8th October; North Interior Karnataka during 4th-5th October; South Interior Karnataka during 4th-7th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 4th-6th October; South Interior Karnataka during 5th-6th October. ❖ Strong Surface Winds likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 4th-8th October. Hot & Humid weather warning: ❖ Hot and humid weather conditions likely to prevail over Konkan & Goa during 4th-5th October.
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 4, 2026
कहां-कहां होगी बारिश
देश की राजधानी दिल्ली-एनसीआर के अलावा, उत्तर प्रदेश, बिहार, मध्य प्रदेश, राजस्थान, उत्तराखंड, हिमाचल प्रदेश, हरियाणा,पंजाब, जम्मू-कश्मीर, झारखंड, पश्चिम बंगाल, केरल और कर्नाटक शामिल है.
दैनिक मौसम परिचर्चा 04-10-2026 अगले 2-3 दिनों में मराठवाड़ा और विदर्भ के ज़्यादातर हिस्सों, महाराष्ट्र और छत्तीसगढ़ के कुछ और हिस्सों, और तेलंगाना और उत्तरी अंदरूनी कर्नाटक के कुछ हिस्सों से दक्षिण-पश्चिम मॉनसून के और पीछे हटने के लिए हालात अनुकूल होने की संभावना है। 4 अक्टूबर को सब-हिमालयन पश्चिम बंगाल और सिक्किम में, और 4 से 6 अक्टूबर, 2026 के दौरान तटीय कर्नाटक, दक्षिण आंतरिक कर्नाटक, केरल और माहे तथा तमिलनाडु में कहीं-कहीं भारी बारिश होने की बहुत संभावना है। https://t.co/JdImotG9Te
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 4, 2026
दिल्ली-एनसीआर में मौसम
दिल्ली-एनसीआर में में सोमवार (5 अक्टूबर, 2026) को बारिश की चेतावनी जारी है. दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सोमवार को मूसलाधार बारिश हो सकती है
यूपी में कैसा रहेगा मौसम
यूपी में सोमवार (5 अक्टूबर, 2026) को आंधी का अलर्ट जारी है. IMD के मुताबिक, सोमवार को कानपुर, मथुरा, मेरठ, आगरा, गाजीपुर, गोरखपुर और रायबरेली में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी है.
बिहार में आज मौसम कैसा रहेगा
बिहार में सोमवार (5 अक्टूबर, 2026) को आंधी-तूफान का अलर्ट है. बिहार के गया, बक्सर, भोजपुर, वैशाली, दरभंगा, किशनगंज, भागलपुर, मधुबनी और लखीसराय में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट है.
झारखंड में क्या होगी बारिश
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, झारखंड में 5 से 7 सोमवार (5 अक्टूबर, 2026) के दौरान राज्य के कई हिस्सों में मेघ गर्जन, वज्रपात (Lightning) और 30 से 40 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवाएं चलने की चेतावनी दी गई है.
उत्तराखंड में आज मौसम कैसा रहेगा
उत्तराखंड में सोमवार (5 अक्टूबर, 2026) को बारिश की चेतावनी जारी की है. राज्य के ऋषिकेश, हरिद्वार, नैनीताल, बागेश्वर, चंपावत और पिथौरागढ़ में बारिश-तेज हवा का अलर्ट है.
हिमाचल में मौसम कैसा रहेगा
हिमाचल प्रदेश में सोमवार (5 अक्टूबर, 2026) को आंधी चल सकती है. IMD के मुताबिक, बिलासपुर, शिमला, सोलन, किन्नौर और मंडी में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी है.
राजस्थान में मौसम कैसा रहेगा
राजस्थान में सोमवार (5 अक्टूबर, 2026) को बारिश की चेतावनी जारी की गई है. राज्य की राजधानी जयपुर, अजमेर, भीलवाड़ा, भरतपुर और अलवर में भारी बारिश हो सकती है.
पंजाब हरियाणा में मौसम का हाल
हरियाणा, पंजाब और चंडीगढ़ के कुछ इलाकों में हल्की बारिश देखने को मिल सकती है. इसके अलावा 6 से 8 अक्टूबर के आसपास दिल्ली में बारिश की संभावना बन रही है.