Today Weather 21 October 2026: 200 पार पहुंचा दिल्ली में AQI, दक्षिण में बारिश से ‘तबाही’ जानें किन 13 राज्यों में होगी बारिश

Today Weather 21 October 2026: दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत देशभर में मौसम का मिजाज बदल गया है. खासतौर से उत्तर भारत के राज्यों में पिछले कुछ दिनों से सुबह और शाम को ठंड का एहसास होने लगा है. दिल्ली-एनसीआर की बात करें तो लोगों ने रात के दौरान एयरकंडीशन बिना ऑन किए भी नींद का भरपूर आनंद ले रहे हैं. यह अलग बात है कि दिल्ली-एनसीआर में वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक (Air Quality Index) 200 के पार पहुंच चुकी है. इस बीच भारती मौसम विज्ञान (IMD) की ओर से बुधवार (21 अक्टूबर, 2026) को देश के 13 राज्यों में हल्की से लेकर भारी बारिश होने का अलर्ट जारी है. इस दौरान कुछ जगहों पर 40 से 60 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज हवा भी चल सकती है. पहाड़ी इलाकों में बारिश के साथ लैंडस्लाइड का खतरा बरकरार है. बारिश और तूफान के मद्देनजर IMD ने केरल-कर्नाटक और लक्षद्वीप के तटों के बाद समुद्र की स्थिति को देखते हुए मछुआरों के लिए चेतावनी दी है.

IMD के मुताबिक, बुधवार को देश के 13 राज्यों (तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी, केरल, लक्षद्वीप, कर्नाटक, अंडमान और निकोबार द्वीप समूह, महाराष्ट्र, नागालैंड, मणिपुर, मिजोरम, त्रिपुरा, आंध्र प्रदेश और तेलंगाना) में बारिश का अलर्ट है.

मौसम संबंधी चेतावनी मुख्य बिंदु दक्षिण-पश्चिम बंगाल की खाड़ी और उससे सटे तमिलनाडु तट के ऊपर अगले 24 घंटों के दौरान निम्न दबाव का क्षेत्र बनने की संभावना के कारण तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी और कराईकल में 26 अक्टूबर तक भारी से बहुत भारी वर्षा जारी रहने की संभावना है इसके अतिरिक्त, 20 से 26 अक्टूबर 2026 के दौरान केरल और माहे में तथा 22 से 26 अक्टूबर के दौरान लक्षद्वीप में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी वर्षा होने की संभावना है। वहीं, दक्षिण आंतरिक कर्नाटक में 21 से 24 अक्टूबर, जबकि तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश एवं यानम और रायलसीमा में 20 और 21 अक्टूबर 2026 को अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी वर्षा होने की संभावना है। Highlights Due to likely formation of a low-pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast during next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal till 26nd October; isolated heavy rainfall likely over Lakshadweep during 22nd-26th; Kerala & Mahe during 20th-26th October; South Interior Karnataka during 21st-24th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on 20th & 21st October, 2026. Northwest India: Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 23rd-25th October; Himachal Pradesh during 24th-25th October; Uttarakhand during 23rd-26th October. Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 24th-25th October; West Rajasthan on 24th October; East Rajasthan on 20th October and on 24th October. Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over West Rajasthan on 24th October; East Rajasthan on 20th October. Central India: Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over West Madhya Pradesh during 20th-23rd October; East Madhya Pradesh during 20th-21st October; Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha on 20th October. Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over West Madhya Pradesh during 20th-23rd October; East Madhya Pradesh during 20th-21st October. East India: Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 20th-26th October. Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Odisha on 20th October and on 26th October. Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 23rd-26th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph)likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 20th-22nd October; Odisha on 20th October. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 20th-24th October. Northeast India: Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 20th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 20th-22nd October. West India: Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during 20th-23rd October; Marathawada during 20th-21st October. Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 20th October. South Peninsular India: Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 20th-22nd October; Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during 20th-26th October; Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka during 22nd-24th October. Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 23rd-26th October; Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka during 20th-21st October and during 25th-26th October; North Interior Karnataka during 22nd-25th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 20th-26th October; Telangana during 20th-21st October. Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 20th-21st October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph)likely over Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during 20th-24th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 20th-22nd October; Rayalaseema during 20th-23rd October; Telangana during 20th-21st October. Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka during 20th-24th October; North Interior Karnataka during 22nd-23rd October. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 23rd-26th October; Kerala & Mahe during 20th-26th October; Lakshadweep during 22nd-26th October; Coastal Karnataka on 20th October and on 24th October; South Interior Karnataka during 21st-24th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 20th-21st October with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 20th-22nd October. For more information, visit Us : https://t.co/BPpoTbykBF #WeatherUpdate #Monsoon2026 #HeavyRainfall #ThunderstormAlert #IndiaWeather #RainForecast #FloodWarning #BengalDepression #WeatherSafety @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNational @ndmaindia @ICRER_MHA

— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 20, 2026