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Today Weather 21 October 2026: 200 पार पहुंचा दिल्ली में AQI, दक्षिण में बारिश से ‘तबाही’ जानें किन 13 राज्यों में होगी बारिश

Today Weather 21 October 2026: दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत देशभर में मौसम का मिजाज बदल गया है. खासतौर से उत्तर भारत के राज्यों में पिछले कुछ दिनों से सुबह और शाम को ठंड का एहसास होने लगा है. दिल्ली-एनसीआर की बात करें तो लोगों ने रात के दौरान एयरकंडीशन बिना ऑन किए भी नींद का भरपूर आनंद ले रहे हैं. यह अलग बात है कि दिल्ली-एनसीआर में वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक (Air Quality Index) 200 के पार पहुंच चुकी है. इस बीच भारती मौसम विज्ञान (IMD) की ओर से बुधवार (21 अक्टूबर, 2026) को देश के 13 राज्यों में हल्की से लेकर भारी बारिश होने का अलर्ट जारी है. इस दौरान कुछ जगहों पर 40 से 60 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज हवा भी चल सकती है. पहाड़ी इलाकों में बारिश के साथ लैंडस्लाइड का खतरा बरकरार है. बारिश  और तूफान के मद्देनजर IMD ने केरल-कर्नाटक और लक्षद्वीप के तटों के बाद समुद्र की स्थिति को देखते हुए मछुआरों के लिए चेतावनी दी है. 

कहां-कहां होगी बारिश 

 IMD के मुताबिक, बुधवार को देश के 13 राज्यों (तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी, केरल, लक्षद्वीप, कर्नाटक, अंडमान और निकोबार द्वीप समूह, महाराष्ट्र, नागालैंड, मणिपुर, मिजोरम, त्रिपुरा, आंध्र प्रदेश और तेलंगाना) में बारिश का अलर्ट है. 


By: JP Yadav | Last Updated: October 21, 2026 9:46:12 AM IST

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दिल्ली-एनसीआर में मौसम

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बुधवार को आसमान साफ रहेगा. इस दौरान करीब 20 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवा चल सकती है.

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Today Weather 21 October 2026: 200 पार पहुंचा दिल्ली में AQI, दक्षिण में बारिश से ‘तबाही’ जानें किन 13 राज्यों में होगी बारिश - Photo Gallery

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Today Weather 21 October 2026: 200 पार पहुंचा दिल्ली में AQI, दक्षिण में बारिश से ‘तबाही’ जानें किन 13 राज्यों में होगी बारिश - Photo Gallery
Today Weather 21 October 2026: 200 पार पहुंचा दिल्ली में AQI, दक्षिण में बारिश से ‘तबाही’ जानें किन 13 राज्यों में होगी बारिश - Photo Gallery
Today Weather 21 October 2026: 200 पार पहुंचा दिल्ली में AQI, दक्षिण में बारिश से ‘तबाही’ जानें किन 13 राज्यों में होगी बारिश - Photo Gallery
Today Weather 21 October 2026: 200 पार पहुंचा दिल्ली में AQI, दक्षिण में बारिश से ‘तबाही’ जानें किन 13 राज्यों में होगी बारिश - Photo Gallery
Today Weather 21 October 2026: 200 पार पहुंचा दिल्ली में AQI, दक्षिण में बारिश से ‘तबाही’ जानें किन 13 राज्यों में होगी बारिश - Photo Gallery