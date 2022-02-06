Views: 16

Lata Mangeshkar 

मुंबई. Lata Mangeshkar लता मंगेशकर,भारत रत्न और बालीवुड की लेजेंड्री सिंगर का रविवार को निधन हो गया है। पीएम मोदी और राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद के अलावा कई नेताओं ने उनके निधन पर शोक जताया है।

राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविन्द ने उनके निधन पर शोक जताते हुए कहा कि भारत रत्न, लता मंगेशकर की उपलब्धियां अतुलनीय रहेंगी। वहीं प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने भी दुख जताते हुए कहा कि लता दीदी देश में एक खालीपन छोड़ गई हैं जिसे भरा नहीं जा सकता है। पीएम ने कहा कि उनके निधन से ‘मैं बहुत दुखी हूं, प्रधानमंत्री ने ट्वीट के जरिए सिंगर के साथ बिताए पुराने दिनों को याद किया। ट्वीट में यह भी लिखा कि लता दीदी के गानों ने कई तरह की भावनाओं को उभारा है। साथ ही ये भी कहा कि फिल्म जगत के बदलावों को दीदी ने करीब से देखा। वह हमेशा विकास के बारे में सोचते थी कि भारत विकसित देश हों।

उनका निधन देश के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति(Her death an irreparable loss to the nation):

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने ट्वीट कर लता मंगेशकर के निधन पर व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि उन्होंने देश की शान लता मंगेशकर जी का जाना अपूरणीय क्षति है। मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि।

