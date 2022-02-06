Lata Mangeshkar
मुंबई. Lata Mangeshkar लता मंगेशकर,भारत रत्न और बालीवुड की लेजेंड्री सिंगर का रविवार को निधन हो गया है। पीएम मोदी और राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद के अलावा कई नेताओं ने उनके निधन पर शोक जताया है।
I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022
Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable. pic.twitter.com/rUNQq1RnAp
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 6, 2022
राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविन्द ने उनके निधन पर शोक जताते हुए कहा कि भारत रत्न, लता मंगेशकर की उपलब्धियां अतुलनीय रहेंगी। वहीं प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने भी दुख जताते हुए कहा कि लता दीदी देश में एक खालीपन छोड़ गई हैं जिसे भरा नहीं जा सकता है। पीएम ने कहा कि उनके निधन से ‘मैं बहुत दुखी हूं, प्रधानमंत्री ने ट्वीट के जरिए सिंगर के साथ बिताए पुराने दिनों को याद किया। ट्वीट में यह भी लिखा कि लता दीदी के गानों ने कई तरह की भावनाओं को उभारा है। साथ ही ये भी कहा कि फिल्म जगत के बदलावों को दीदी ने करीब से देखा। वह हमेशा विकास के बारे में सोचते थी कि भारत विकसित देश हों।
स्वर कोकिला भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर जी को मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। pic.twitter.com/8nclwLTn6r
— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 6, 2022
उनका निधन देश के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति(Her death an irreparable loss to the nation):
केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने ट्वीट कर लता मंगेशकर के निधन पर व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि उन्होंने देश की शान लता मंगेशकर जी का जाना अपूरणीय क्षति है। मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि।
