मुंबई. Lata Mangeshkar लता मंगेशकर,भारत रत्न और बालीवुड की लेजेंड्री सिंगर का रविवार को निधन हो गया है। पीएम मोदी और राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद के अलावा कई नेताओं ने उनके निधन पर शोक जताया है।

I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022