नई दिल्ली. हैदराबाद महिला डॉक्टर की हत्या और रेप के चारों आरापियों को पुलिस ने एनकाउंटर में ढेर कर दिया है. पुलिस इन आरोपियों को घटनास्थल पर सीन रीक्रिएट करने ले गई थी लेकिन यहां आरोपियों ने भागने की कोशिश की और पुलिस ने उन्हें एनकाउंटर में मार गिराया है. हैदराबाद पुलिस के इस एनकाउंटर को कोई सही बता रहा है तो कोई गलत.

हालांकि अधिकतर इन सभी आरोपियों के एनकाउंटर से खुश हैं, वहीं भारतीय सेलिब्रिटीज ने भी इस एनकाउंटर को सही बताया है. इसके साथ ही लोगों ने कहा है कि इन आरोपियों की मौत से ही महिला डॉक्टर की आत्मा को शांति मिली होगी. भारतीय बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी साइना नेहवाल ने ट्वीट करके लिखा महान काम हैदराबाद पुलिस, हम आपको सलाम करते हैं.

इसके साथ ही भारतीय अभिनेता अनुपम खेर ने ट्वीट करके लिखा- लो! अब जितने भी लोगों ने ऐसा घिनोना अपराध करने वालों के ख़िलाफ़ आवाज़ उठाई थी और उनके लिए ख़तरनाक से ख़तरनाक सज़ा चाही थी, मेरे साथ ज़ोर से बोलो- जय हो. वहीं बॉलीवुड के लीजेंड एक्टर ऋषि कपूर ने भी ट्वीट करके हैदराबाद पुलिस को बधाई दी है. इसके साथ ही रणवीर शौरी, रकुल प्रीत सिंह, साउथ स्टार अक्किनेनी नागार्जुन, जूनियर एनटीआर, निखिल सिद्धार्थ ने भी इस एनकाउंट की तारीफ की है.

Great work #hyderabadpolice ..we salute u 🙏 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 6, 2019

JUSTICE SERVED! Now, Rest In Peace Disha. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 6, 2019

This morning I wake up to the news and JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED!! #Encounter — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 6, 2019

My salute to the #hyderabadpolice department for the Action they took… waiting for the day where every women feels safe and secure to live in this country.. — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) December 6, 2019

Bravo Telangana Police. My congratulations! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 6, 2019

Finally… The brutes deserved it for the inhuman Horrific crime they committed.

We will never get back the innocent Disha again… but the next time someone thinks of rape or murder they will also realise the consequences. #JusticeForDisha #Encounter pic.twitter.com/2Zm7be2q7b — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) December 6, 2019

Perversion of the justice system cannot be the answer to dealing with perverts in society. Fixing the justice system is. 🙏🏽 — रanviर_ डhoरeय_ (Ranvir Shorey) (@RanvirShorey) December 6, 2019

Justice has been served, and served well. — Dino Morea (@DinoMorea9) December 6, 2019

Salute to Telangana police for taking an apt decision! Justice 🙏🏼 #JusticeForDisha — Nidhhi Agerwal (@AgerwalNidhhi) December 6, 2019

This action was necessary for those people who always think that they can do anything with women or girls in india .

#Encounter

SALUTE #hyderabadpolice pic.twitter.com/8XMwMU5CyQ — Ritika Sajdeh™ (@ImRitika45) December 6, 2019

#BREAKING : All 4 accused in #Disha rape and murder case were shot dead in a Police Encounter in TG.. They tried to escape, while reconstructing the events at the site of the crime.. Telugu TV Channels are reporting..#JusticeForDisha — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 6, 2019

Real men protect women and we are definitely looking at a great future where people will dread mere thought of rape or harassment of women, today my heart swells with pride the choices I made and the people I supported, this is new 🇮🇳 India, Ghar mein ghusega bhi aur marega bhi.. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 6, 2019

Many here celebrating this #Encounter also demanded in the #KathuaCase the accused were innocent & must be reinvestigated. In that #KathuaCase : Vishal Jangotra who was charged with Rape was NOT at the crime spot & was ACQUITTED!!

Now if on #EncounterNight if he too was killed! — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) December 6, 2019

इन सभी आरोपियों की उम्र 20 से 24 साल की थी और इन्हें पुलिस ने 29 नवंबर को गिरफ्तार किया गया था. इसके बाद इन्हें 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत के लिए भेज दिया था. गौरतलब है कि 25 वर्षीय पशु चिकित्सक को इन दरिदों ने रेप करके जिंदा जला दिया था और जब पीडिता के परिजनों ने तलाश शुरू की तो लापता होने के एक दिन बाद 28 नवंबर की सुबह शादनगर में एक पुलिया के नीचे पीडिता का शव पाया गया था.

