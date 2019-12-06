नई दिल्ली. हैदराबाद महिला डॉक्टर की हत्या और रेप के चारों आरापियों को पुलिस ने एनकाउंटर में ढेर कर दिया है. पुलिस इन आरोपियों को घटनास्थल पर सीन रीक्रिएट करने ले गई थी लेकिन यहां आरोपियों ने भागने की कोशिश की और पुलिस ने उन्हें एनकाउंटर में मार गिराया है. हैदराबाद पुलिस के इस एनकाउंटर को कोई सही बता रहा है तो कोई गलत.

हालांकि अधिकतर इन सभी आरोपियों के एनकाउंटर से खुश हैं, वहीं भारतीय सेलिब्रिटीज ने भी इस एनकाउंटर को सही बताया है. इसके साथ ही लोगों ने कहा है कि इन आरोपियों की मौत से ही महिला डॉक्टर की आत्मा को शांति मिली होगी. भारतीय बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी साइना नेहवाल ने ट्वीट करके लिखा महान काम हैदराबाद पुलिस, हम आपको सलाम करते हैं.

इसके साथ ही भारतीय अभिनेता अनुपम खेर ने ट्वीट करके लिखा- लो! अब जितने भी लोगों ने ऐसा घिनोना अपराध करने वालों के ख़िलाफ़ आवाज़ उठाई थी और उनके लिए ख़तरनाक से ख़तरनाक सज़ा चाही थी, मेरे साथ ज़ोर से बोलो- जय हो. वहीं बॉलीवुड के लीजेंड एक्टर ऋषि कपूर ने भी ट्वीट करके हैदराबाद पुलिस को बधाई दी है.  इसके साथ ही रणवीर शौरी, रकुल प्रीत सिंह, साउथ स्टार अक्किनेनी नागार्जुन, जूनियर एनटीआर, निखिल सिद्धार्थ ने भी इस एनकाउंट की तारीफ की है. 

इन सभी आरोपियों की उम्र 20 से 24 साल की थी और इन्हें पुलिस ने 29 नवंबर को गिरफ्तार किया गया था. इसके बाद इन्हें 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत के लिए भेज दिया था. गौरतलब है कि 25 वर्षीय पशु चिकित्सक को इन दरिदों ने रेप करके जिंदा जला दिया था और जब पीडिता के परिजनों ने तलाश शुरू की तो लापता होने के एक दिन बाद 28 नवंबर की सुबह शादनगर में एक पुलिया के नीचे पीडिता का शव पाया गया था.

