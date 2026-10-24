Damoh Firing Video Viral: दमोह मस्जिद के बाहर फायरिंग, इंटरनेट पर वीडियो हुआ वायरल; पुलिस ने दर्ज किया मामला

क्या है पूरा मामला?
📍 Hindoria, Damoh, Madhya Pradesh: During an akhada procession, a Hindutva supporter was seen waving a sword and firing shots into the air in front of Jama Masjid While chanting religious slogans, raising serious concerns about public safety and communal harmony. https://t.co/HmzmKNUmHM
— Bharat Unfiltered (@Viral_Bharat1) October 23, 2026
In Hindoriya of Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh, India, extreme/militant Hindutva activists went in front of a Jama Masjid and opened fire while chanting the slogans “Jai Shri Ram” and “Har Har Mahadev.” https://t.co/t4MPQNsMeS
— MD Zayed Ebna Alim (@mdzayedebnaalim) October 23, 2026
पुलिस ने क्या बताया?
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