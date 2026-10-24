Home > मध्य प्रदेश > Damoh Firing Video Viral: दमोह मस्जिद के बाहर फायरिंग, इंटरनेट पर वीडियो हुआ वायरल; पुलिस ने दर्ज किया मामला

Damoh Firing Video Viral: दमोह मस्जिद के बाहर फायरिंग, इंटरनेट पर वीडियो हुआ वायरल; पुलिस ने दर्ज किया मामला

Damoh Masjid Firing Video: मध्य प्रदेश के दमोह जिले के हिंडोरिया कस्बे में समारोह के दौरान एक युवक द्वारा मस्जिद के बाहर हवाई फायरिंग की गई, जिसका वीडियो इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो रहा है. जानें पूरा मामला.

By: Kamesh Dwivedi | Published: October 24, 2026 4:23:49 PM IST

दमोह में मस्जिद के बाहर फायरिंग का वीडियो वायरल
दमोह में मस्जिद के बाहर फायरिंग का वीडियो वायरल


मध्य प्रदेश के दमोह जिले के हिंडोरिया में देवी विसर्जन के दौरान मस्जिद के पास हवाई फायरिंग का मामला सामने आया है. घटना का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होने के बाद पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर आरोपी की तलाश शुरू कर दी है.

क्या है पूरा मामला?

जानकारी के मुताबिक, घटना 20 अक्टूबर की बताई जा रही है. वायरल वीडियो में देवी विसर्जन का जुलूस हिंडोरिया की जामा मस्जिद के पास पहुंचता दिखाई देता है. इस दौरान अखाड़े के कुछ लोग जय श्रीराम के नारे लगाते और तलवारें लहराते नजर आते हैं. इसी बीच एक युवक बंदूक जैसी वस्तु से हवा में फायरिंग करता दिखाई देता है.





पुलिस ने क्या बताया?

वीडियो सामने आने के बाद पुलिस ने मामले का संज्ञान लेते हुए कार्रवाई की. हिंडोरिया थाना प्रभारी धर्मेंद्र गुर्जर ने बताया कि वीडियो के आधार पर मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है. आरोपी की तलाश की जा रही है। साथ ही, घटना के संबंध में अन्य लोगों से भी पूछताछ की जा रही है.

यह खबर भी पढ़ें: Delhi News: खुद को बताया बड़ा बिजनेसमैन, फिर महिला कांस्टेबल से ऐंठे 24 लाख! दिल्ली पुलिस की 20 पुलिसकर्मी हो गईं बड़ी ठगी का शिकार…

यह खबर भी पढ़ें: मुंबई में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद से जुड़ा संदिग्ध गिरफ्तार, मोबाइल से मिली भड़काऊ सामग्री, जांच में जुटी ATS

Tags: Damoh Firing Videodamoh newsHindoria Firing CaseMosque Firing Video
Advertisement
Advertisement

वेब स्टोरीज

राइज एंड फॉल 2 के कंटेस्टेंट्स की नेटवर्थ

October 21, 2026

इस हफ्ते ओटीटी पर ये फिल्में-सीरीज होंगी रिलीज

October 21, 2026

कौन हैं हॉलीवुड की हसीना सिडनी स्विनी?

October 19, 2026

सनी देओल की 5 शानदार फिल्में

October 19, 2026

कंगना रनौत का नवरात्रि लुक वायरल

October 18, 2026

पिता के गुजरने के बाद नीति मोहन का छलका दर्द

October 18, 2026
Damoh Firing Video Viral: दमोह मस्जिद के बाहर फायरिंग, इंटरनेट पर वीडियो हुआ वायरल; पुलिस ने दर्ज किया मामला

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

inKhabar is India’s fastest growing Hindi News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

Top Categories

Group Websites

Damoh Firing Video Viral: दमोह मस्जिद के बाहर फायरिंग, इंटरनेट पर वीडियो हुआ वायरल; पुलिस ने दर्ज किया मामला
Damoh Firing Video Viral: दमोह मस्जिद के बाहर फायरिंग, इंटरनेट पर वीडियो हुआ वायरल; पुलिस ने दर्ज किया मामला
Damoh Firing Video Viral: दमोह मस्जिद के बाहर फायरिंग, इंटरनेट पर वीडियो हुआ वायरल; पुलिस ने दर्ज किया मामला
Damoh Firing Video Viral: दमोह मस्जिद के बाहर फायरिंग, इंटरनेट पर वीडियो हुआ वायरल; पुलिस ने दर्ज किया मामला
Damoh Firing Video Viral: दमोह मस्जिद के बाहर फायरिंग, इंटरनेट पर वीडियो हुआ वायरल; पुलिस ने दर्ज किया मामला