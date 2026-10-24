Damoh Firing Video Viral: दमोह मस्जिद के बाहर फायरिंग, इंटरनेट पर वीडियो हुआ वायरल; पुलिस ने दर्ज किया मामला

📍 Hindoria, Damoh, Madhya Pradesh: During an akhada procession, a Hindutva supporter was seen waving a sword and firing shots into the air in front of Jama Masjid While chanting religious slogans, raising serious concerns about public safety and communal harmony. https://t.co/HmzmKNUmHM

— Bharat Unfiltered (@Viral_Bharat1) October 23, 2026