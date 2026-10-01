Invertis University के Prem Kumar Shreshtha करेंगे World Armwrestling में भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व

National level performance के बाद MBA Student Prem Kumar Shreshtha को Global Championship में compete करने का मिला अवसर

नई दिल्ली, 1 अक्टूबर: Student talent सिर्फ academic performance तक सीमित नहीं होता।यह Sports, Research, Innovation और Entrepreneurship जैसे कई क्षेत्रों में सामने आ सकता है। Invertis University के student, Prem Kumar Shreshtha की sports में achievement इसका एक उदाहरण है

ऐसा educational ecosystem, जो इन क्षमताओं को आगे बढ़ने का अवसर दे और students की academic abilities के साथ इन्हें विकसित करे, उन्हें confident, competent और real world challenges का सामना करने के लिए तैयार करने में अहम भूमिका निभाता है।

Department of Management के MBA in Business Analytics के student Prem Kumar Shreshtha का चयन भारत को 47th World Armwrestling & 28th Para Armwrestling Championship 2026 में represent करने के लिए हुआ है। यह international championship 20 October से 1 November 2026 तक New Delhi में आयोजित होने वाली है।

यह selection Prem के 4th PAFI National Arm Wrestling & Para Arm Wrestling Championship 2026 में उनके प्रदर्शन के आधार पर हुआ

यह championship 29 May से 2 June 2026 तक Rashtriya Raksha University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat में आयोजित की गई थी। Prem ने Men’s Below 75 Kg Youth, Left Hand category में हिस्सा लिया और National Championship में Silver Medal हासिल किया।

National event में उनके प्रदर्शन और prescribed championship rules के आधार पर उनका selection World Championship के लिए इसी category – Men Below 75 Kg, Youth, Left Hand में हुआ है। इस selection की जानकारी Invertis University के Vice-Chancellor को एक formal letter के माध्यम से दी गई, जिसे Dr. Praveen Kumar Singh Jadon, President, Uttar Pradesh Arm Wrestling Association, ने जारी किया है।

Upcoming championship में Sub Junior, Junior और Youth सहित अलग-अलग categories में athletes compete करेंगे। Invertis community के लिए Prem का selection academic pursuits के साथ आगे बढ़ रही student achievements की कड़ी में एक और उपलब्धि है।

Students को उनकी प्रतिभा और रुचियों को आगे बढ़ाने में support करना ऐसे academic environment का हिस्सा है, जहाँ learning केवल classroom तक सीमित नहीं रहती

MBA in Business Analytics की पढ़ाई के साथ competitive arm wrestling जारी रखना यह दिखाता है कि सही institutional support के साथ students अपनी पढ़ाई और दूसरी रुचियों को साथ लेकर आगे बढ़ सकते हैं।

October में होने वाली championship की तैयारी कर रहे Prem को Invertis University ने उनके selection पर बधाई दी है और upcoming international competition के लिए उन्हें शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।

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