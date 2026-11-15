कौन है दक्ष चौधरी, अक्कू पंडित और सिद्धांत बडोनी? जिनपर युवक ने लगाया 25 लाख रुपये लूटने का आरोप

As the ₹14 lakh robbery case in Dehradun continues to take new turns, another man has now come forward claiming he was robbed of ₹25 lakh. In a video shared on social media, Karanpur resident Ritik Gaur has accused Siddhant Badoni of involvement in the incident and named Akku Pandit and Daksh Chaudhary, described as former Hindu Raksha Dal members. The video has surfaced amid Bajrang Dal protests in support of Badoni following his arrest in the ₹14 lakh case. The police must examine Ritik Gaur’s complaint, verify the video and available CCTV footage, and establish the facts through an impartial investigation. These claims remain unverified.

— Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) November 15, 2026