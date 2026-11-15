Home > देश > कौन है दक्ष चौधरी, अक्कू पंडित और सिद्धांत बडोनी? जिनपर युवक ने लगाया 25 लाख रुपये लूटने का आरोप

कौन है दक्ष चौधरी, अक्कू पंडित और सिद्धांत बडोनी? जिनपर युवक ने लगाया 25 लाख रुपये लूटने का आरोप

25 Lakh Robbery: देहरादून में 14 लाख रुपये की लूट का मामला नए मोड़ ले रहा है. अब एक और आदमी सामने आया है, जिसने दावा किया है कि उसके साथ 25 लाख रुपये की लूट हुई है. इसमें पीड़ित ने दक्ष चौधरी, अक्कू पंडित और सिद्धांत बडोनी पर आरोप लगाए हैं.

By: Kamesh Dwivedi | Published: November 15, 2026 2:29:34 PM IST

कौन है दक्ष चौधरी, अक्कू पंडित और सिद्धांत बडोनी?
कौन है दक्ष चौधरी, अक्कू पंडित और सिद्धांत बडोनी?


देहरादून में 14 लाख रुपये की लूट का मामला अभी चर्चा में है. इसी बीच, 25 लाख रुपये की लूट का आरोप लगाने वाला एक और शख्स सामने आया है. सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो में करनपुर निवासी ऋतिक गौड़ ने इस घटना में सिद्धांत बडोनी की भूमिका का आरोप लगाया है. साथ ही अक्कू पंडित और दक्ष चौधरी का नाम भी लिया है, जिन्हें हिंदू रक्षा दल का पूर्व सदस्य बताया जा रहा है. आइए जानते हैं कौन है दक्ष चौधरी, अक्कू पंडित और सिद्धांत बडोनी. 

कौन है दक्ष चौधरी, अक्कू पंडित और सिद्धांत बडोनी?

दक्ष चौधरी एक सोशल मीडिया क्रिएटर और हिंदू रक्षा दल से जुड़े कार्यकर्ता हैं, जो अपनी धार्मिक व राजनीतिक पोस्ट और विभिन्न विवादों को लेकर चर्चा में रहे हैं. 
 
अक्कू पंडित उत्तर प्रदेश के गाजियाबाद क्षेत्र से जुड़े एक व्यक्ति हैं, जिनका नाम विभिन्न विवादों, पुलिस मामलों और खबरों की वजह से चर्चा में रहा है. उसका हिंदू रक्षा दल से जुड़ाव है.
 
सिद्धार्थ बडोनी उत्तराखंड के देहरादून का एक निवासी और बजरंग दल का कार्यकर्ता है. वह हाल ही में तब चर्चा में आया जब उसे देहरादून के पटेलनगर इलाके में 7 नवंबर 2026 को एक प्रॉपर्टी डीलर से हुई 14 लाख रुपये की लूट के मामले में मुख्य मास्टरमाइंड के रूप में पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया.

25 लाख रुपये लूट लिए

करनपुर निवासी रितिक गौर के मुताबिक, 5 अक्टूबर को वह अपनी किया सेल्टोस कार से घर से निकले थे. इसी दौरान कुछ लोगों ने लांपुल चौक पर उनकी गाड़ी रोकने की कोशिश की. आरोप है कि एक काले रंग की फॉर्च्यूनर ने उनकी कार का रास्ता रोक दिया. इसके बाद 30-35 लोग वहां पहुंचे और उन्हें गाड़ी से बाहर निकालकर पीटना शुरू कर दिया.
 
रितिक का आरोप है कि आरोपी उन्हें जबरन एक पार्किंग में ले गए, जहां उनके साथ मारपीट की गई और बंदूक दिखाकर डराया गया. वहां उनकी करीब 25 लाख रुपये की संपत्ति आपस में बांट ली गई. आरोपियों ने उन्हें छोड़ने से पहले अगले दिन 25 लाख रुपये नकद लाने की धमकी भी दी.



25 लाख वापस दिलाने की मांग

पीड़ित ने बताया कि आशीष व्यास से उनकी करीब चार साल पुरानी दोस्ती थी, लेकिन उसकी गतिविधियों के बारे में पता चलने पर उन्होंने दूरी बना ली थी. उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि आशीष, कृष्णा व्यास, दक्ष चौधरी, अक्कू पंडित और सिद्धांत बडोना इस घटना में शामिल थे.
 
रितिक के मुताबिक, उन्होंने अपनी मां और पुलिस विभाग में ASI पद पर तैनात चाचा को घटना की जानकारी दी थी. इसके बावजूद करीब एक महीने तक कोई ठोस कार्रवाई नहीं हुई. अब उन्होंने पुलिस से मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच कराने और अपनी 25 लाख रुपये की संपत्ति वापस दिलाने की मांग की है.

यह खबर भी पढ़ें: India’s Got Latent 2: इनके कजिन हसबैंड… कौन हैं सलमा दीवानी? मुस्लिम समझकर समय रैना ने किया रोस्ट

Tags: 25 Lakh RobberyAkku PanditDaksh ChaudharySiddhant Badoni
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कौन है दक्ष चौधरी, अक्कू पंडित और सिद्धांत बडोनी? जिनपर युवक ने लगाया 25 लाख रुपये लूटने का आरोप

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कौन है दक्ष चौधरी, अक्कू पंडित और सिद्धांत बडोनी? जिनपर युवक ने लगाया 25 लाख रुपये लूटने का आरोप
कौन है दक्ष चौधरी, अक्कू पंडित और सिद्धांत बडोनी? जिनपर युवक ने लगाया 25 लाख रुपये लूटने का आरोप
कौन है दक्ष चौधरी, अक्कू पंडित और सिद्धांत बडोनी? जिनपर युवक ने लगाया 25 लाख रुपये लूटने का आरोप
कौन है दक्ष चौधरी, अक्कू पंडित और सिद्धांत बडोनी? जिनपर युवक ने लगाया 25 लाख रुपये लूटने का आरोप
कौन है दक्ष चौधरी, अक्कू पंडित और सिद्धांत बडोनी? जिनपर युवक ने लगाया 25 लाख रुपये लूटने का आरोप