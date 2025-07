Sanjay Shirsat Video: हाथों में सिगरेट, और पैसों से भरा एक बैग…शिंदे सेना के नेता संजय शिरसाट का Video हुआ वायरल, महाराष्ट्र से लेकर दिल्ली तक मचा घमासान

Shindes men on radar. Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat’s video surfaced where half opened bag with bundle of notes lying near his bed. Shirsat confirmed the authenticity of this video. Shirsat also facing inquiry in purchase of hotel at Rs 65 Cr against mkt rate of Rs120 Cr. pic.twitter.com/KW5CeiPMeu

— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) July 11, 2025