#WATCH | Delhi: At the launch event of her mother and CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, “There was quite a lot of mythology about my parents. One of the big stories was about their meeting at the Varsity Restaurant. Many years later, I happened to be in Cambridge, and I told my girlfriend, “Let’s go to the Varsity Restaurant.” I wanted to see where my parents had met… I sat down. They brought the menu, and I said, “My parents met at this restaurant.” He just looked at me and said, “Oh, them, I know them.” And I was like, “What do you know about them?” He said, “Oh, those two. I know exactly who you’re talking about.” (Source: Congress)

— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026