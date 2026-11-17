अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड को ले गए रेस्टोरेंट
#WATCH | Delhi: At the launch event of her mother and CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, “There was quite a lot of mythology about my parents. One of the big stories was about their meeting at the Varsity Restaurant. Many years later, I happened to be in Cambridge, and I told my girlfriend, “Let’s go to the Varsity Restaurant.” I wanted to see where my parents had met… I sat down. They brought the menu, and I said, “My parents met at this restaurant.” He just looked at me and said, “Oh, them, I know them.” And I was like, “What do you know about them?” He said, “Oh, those two. I know exactly who you’re talking about.” (Source: Congress)
— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026
कर्मचारी को याद थे माता-पिता
अब कहां है राहुल गांधी की गर्लफ्रेंड?
#WATCH | Delhi | When asked about the mention of his ‘girlfriend’ in his speech at the launch of his mother and CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi said, “She is a friend of mine” https://t.co/NJlxizWXvy
— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026
यह खबर भी पढ़ें: Sonia Gandhi Book Launch: ‘पापा को आप पर गर्व होता..’, मां की आत्मकथा के विमोचन पर भावुक हुए राहुल गांधी, याद आए पिता Rajiv Gandhi