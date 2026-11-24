भारतीय जनता पार्टी और शिरोमणि अकाली दल (SAD) ने मंगलवार को घोषणा की कि वे 2027 का पंजाब विधानसभा चुनाव एक साथ लड़ेंगे. इस तरह, छह साल बाद उनका गठबंधन फिर से शुरू हो गया है. आपको बता दें कि 2020 में अकाली दल नेशनल डेमोक्रेटिक अलायंस (NDA) से अलग हो गया था. इस एलायंस से कांग्रेस और आम आदमी पार्टी की नींदें उड़ गई हैं.

पंजाब में बीजेपी और शिरोमणि अकाली दल एक बार फिर साथ आ गए हैं. कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में गठबंधन टूटने के करीब छह साल बाद दोनों पार्टियों ने आगामी पंजाब विधानसभा चुनाव मिलकर लड़ने का फैसला किया है. गुरु पर्व के मौके पर आयोजित प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में बीजेपी अध्यक्ष नितिन नवीन, केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह और अकाली दल प्रमुख सुखबीर सिंह बादल ने गठबंधन का ऐलान किया. दोनों दलों के फिर से साथ आने को लेकर पिछले कई हफ्तों से चर्चा चल रही थी. अब इसकी आधिकारिक घोषणा हो गई है.

गठबंधन का ऐलान करते हुए केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने खुशी जताई. उन्होंने कहा कि अकाली दल NDA के सबसे पुराने सहयोगियों में से एक है और अब एक बार फिर गठबंधन में लौट आया है. अमित शाह ने बताया कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी इस फैसले पर खुशी जाहिर की है. उन्होंने इस गठबंधन को हिंदू-सिख एकता का प्रतीक बताया. अमित शाह के मुताबिक, अकाली दल प्रमुख सुखबीर सिंह बादल और बीजेपी के बीच लंबे समय से अच्छे संबंध रहे हैं. उन्होंने उम्मीद जताई कि यह गठबंधन सिर्फ पंजाब ही नहीं, बल्कि पूरे देश और दुनिया में हिंदू-सिख भाईचारे का संदेश देगा.

VIDEO | Delhi: During a joint press conference to announce BJP-SAD alliance for Punjab Polls, BJP national president Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) says, “We will discuss seat-sharing arrangements in detail later, but today, by coming together, we are clearly conveying the message that we have united to serve Punjab. In the coming days, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, we will continue our commitment to Punjab’s development, just as we have always prioritised development and good governance. We will take the benefits of development to the last person in society.” (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 24, 2026