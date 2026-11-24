6 साल साथ आई बीजपी और अकाली दल
अमित शाह ने क्या कहा?
VIDEO | Delhi: During a joint press conference to announce BJP-SAD alliance for Punjab Polls, BJP national president Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) says, “We will discuss seat-sharing arrangements in detail later, but today, by coming together, we are clearly conveying the message that we have united to serve Punjab. In the coming days, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, we will continue our commitment to Punjab’s development, just as we have always prioritised development and good governance. We will take the benefits of development to the last person in society.” (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 24, 2026