कर्मभूमि एक्सप्रेस में अचानक लगी आग, 4 कोच चपेट में; धूं धू कर जलते दिखे डिब्बे, सामने आया दिल दहला देने वाला वीडियो

धूं धू कर चलते दिखे ट्रेन के डिब्बे
*राजपुरा,अंबाला,पंजाब कर्मभूमि एक्सप्रेस में लगी भयंकर आग,,,,बहुत दर्दनाक हादसा,,शायद काफी लोगों की मौत भी हुई है,,,,,,बहुत दर्दनाक हादसा,,,,ईश्वर सभी मृतकों की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें।।😭😭😭😭😭🙏🙏🙏🙏* #train #indianrailways @highlight https://t.co/R0jjiVLpUW
— Rishi Ajnoti (@RishiAjnoti) November 6, 2026
रेलवे अधिकारी ने क्या बताया?
#WATCH | Delhi: Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay says, “Information was received regarding a fire in four coaches of the 12508 Karmabhumi Express, which travels from Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri, near Sarai Banjara station in the Ambala division. Due to the timely functioning of the safety system, the train stopped, and the fire is being brought under control. All senior officials have reached the spot, and there is no information about anyone being injured, any other kind of damage, or any casualties in this incident.”
— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026
#WATCH | Rajpura, Punjab: Fire breaks out in 4 coaches of Karmabhumi Express in the Ambala division; no casualties reported Northern Railway CPRO Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay stated that the train stopped safely after its safety system was triggered near Sarai Banjara station. The fire is being brought under control; senior officials are on-site, and no injuries have been reported.
— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026
#WATCH | Rajpura, Punjab | Yashanjit Singh, Senior DCM, Ambala Division, says, “This is currently a matter of inquiry. We will have to look into the cause. Our primary concern right now is ensuring that the passengers reach their destinations safely. To that end, we have arranged an alternative train. We have requested the passengers to proceed to a nearby station—about 500 meters away—from where we will ensure they are transported safely to their homes…We have recieved no information regarding any casualties. Three coaches caught fire; a fourth one was also slightly affected…This train was travelling from Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri; it was an unreserved train. Our main focus right now is ensuring that the passengers reach home safely, and we have made alternative arrangements for that”
— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026
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