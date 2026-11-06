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कर्मभूमि एक्सप्रेस में अचानक लगी आग, 4 कोच चपेट में; धूं धू कर जलते दिखे डिब्बे, सामने आया दिल दहला देने वाला वीडियो

Karmabhoomi Express Fire: पंजाब के राजपुरा में कर्मभूमि एक्सप्रेस के चार डिब्बों में आग लग गई. घटना का वीडियो इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें कोच धूं धू कर जलते दिख रहे हैं. हालांकि, रेलवे के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि अब तक किसी के घायल होने की खबर नहीं मिली है.

By: Kamesh Dwivedi | Last Updated: November 6, 2026 5:56:35 PM IST

कर्मभूमि एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन में लगी आग
कर्मभूमि एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन में लगी आग


पंजाब के पटियाला जिले में शुक्रवार को राजपुरा के पास कर्मभूमि एक्सप्रेस में आग लगने की घटना सामने आई. यह हादसा सराय बंजारा के नजदीक हुआ, जहां ट्रेन के चार डिब्बे आग की चपेट में आ गए.  बताया जा रहा है कि ट्रेन अमृतसर से पश्चिम बंगाल के न्यू जलपाईगुड़ी जा रही थी. इसी दौरान अचानक आग लगने से यात्रियों में अफरा-तफरी मच गई और लोग घबरा गए.

धूं धू कर चलते दिखे ट्रेन के डिब्बे

सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म X पर कई वीडियो सामने आए हैं, जिनमें आग कितनी भयानक है, यह दिखाया गया है. फुटेज में, कई डिब्बों से आग की लपटें और धुआं उठता देखा जा सकता है, जबकि रेलवे अधिकारी और इमरजेंसी कर्मचारी स्थिति पर काबू पाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं. किसी के हताहत होने की तुरंत कोई खबर नहीं है। आग लगने का कारण अभी साफ़ नहीं है.



रेलवे अधिकारी ने क्या बताया?

न्यूज़ एजेंसी ANI से बात करते हुए, नॉर्दर्न रेलवे के CPRO हिमांशु शेखर उपाध्याय ने कहा कि सराय बंजारा स्टेशन के पास सेफ्टी सिस्टम चालू होने के बाद ट्रेन सुरक्षित रूप से रुक गई. उन्होंने कहा कि आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिशें जारी हैं। घटना की सूचना मिलने के तुरंत बाद, सीनियर अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे। किसी के घायल होने की खबर नहीं है.

यह खबर भी पढ़ें: Vindu Dara Singh: हज से लौटने के बाद बदल गई थीं फराह नाज? तलाक पर पहली बार बोलें विंदू दारा सिंह; बताया क्यों बिखर गया…

Tags: Karmabhoomi ExpressKarmabhoomi Express FirePunjab Train Fire
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कर्मभूमि एक्सप्रेस में अचानक लगी आग, 4 कोच चपेट में; धूं धू कर जलते दिखे डिब्बे, सामने आया दिल दहला देने वाला वीडियो

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कर्मभूमि एक्सप्रेस में अचानक लगी आग, 4 कोच चपेट में; धूं धू कर जलते दिखे डिब्बे, सामने आया दिल दहला देने वाला वीडियो
कर्मभूमि एक्सप्रेस में अचानक लगी आग, 4 कोच चपेट में; धूं धू कर जलते दिखे डिब्बे, सामने आया दिल दहला देने वाला वीडियो
कर्मभूमि एक्सप्रेस में अचानक लगी आग, 4 कोच चपेट में; धूं धू कर जलते दिखे डिब्बे, सामने आया दिल दहला देने वाला वीडियो
कर्मभूमि एक्सप्रेस में अचानक लगी आग, 4 कोच चपेट में; धूं धू कर जलते दिखे डिब्बे, सामने आया दिल दहला देने वाला वीडियो
कर्मभूमि एक्सप्रेस में अचानक लगी आग, 4 कोच चपेट में; धूं धू कर जलते दिखे डिब्बे, सामने आया दिल दहला देने वाला वीडियो