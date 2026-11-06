कर्मभूमि एक्सप्रेस में अचानक लगी आग, 4 कोच चपेट में; धूं धू कर जलते दिखे डिब्बे, सामने आया दिल दहला देने वाला वीडियो

पंजाब के पटियाला जिले में शुक्रवार को राजपुरा के पास कर्मभूमि एक्सप्रेस में आग लगने की घटना सामने आई. यह हादसा सराय बंजारा के नजदीक हुआ, जहां ट्रेन के चार डिब्बे आग की चपेट में आ गए. बताया जा रहा है कि ट्रेन अमृतसर से पश्चिम बंगाल के न्यू जलपाईगुड़ी जा रही थी. इसी दौरान अचानक आग लगने से यात्रियों में अफरा-तफरी मच गई और लोग घबरा गए.

धूं धू कर चलते दिखे ट्रेन के डिब्बे

सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म X पर कई वीडियो सामने आए हैं, जिनमें आग कितनी भयानक है, यह दिखाया गया है. फुटेज में, कई डिब्बों से आग की लपटें और धुआं उठता देखा जा सकता है, जबकि रेलवे अधिकारी और इमरजेंसी कर्मचारी स्थिति पर काबू पाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं. किसी के हताहत होने की तुरंत कोई खबर नहीं है। आग लगने का कारण अभी साफ़ नहीं है.

रेलवे अधिकारी ने क्या बताया?

न्यूज़ एजेंसी ANI से बात करते हुए, नॉर्दर्न रेलवे के CPRO हिमांशु शेखर उपाध्याय ने कहा कि सराय बंजारा स्टेशन के पास सेफ्टी सिस्टम चालू होने के बाद ट्रेन सुरक्षित रूप से रुक गई. उन्होंने कहा कि आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिशें जारी हैं। घटना की सूचना मिलने के तुरंत बाद, सीनियर अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे। किसी के घायल होने की खबर नहीं है.

#WATCH | Delhi: Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay says, “Information was received regarding a fire in four coaches of the 12508 Karmabhumi Express, which travels from Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri, near Sarai Banjara station in the Ambala division. Due to the timely functioning of the safety system, the train stopped, and the fire is being brought under control. All senior officials have reached the spot, and there is no information about anyone being injured, any other kind of damage, or any casualties in this incident.” — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026

#WATCH | Rajpura, Punjab: Fire breaks out in 4 coaches of Karmabhumi Express in the Ambala division; no casualties reported Northern Railway CPRO Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay stated that the train stopped safely after its safety system was triggered near Sarai Banjara station. The fire is being brought under control; senior officials are on-site, and no injuries have been reported. — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026

#WATCH | Rajpura, Punjab | Yashanjit Singh, Senior DCM, Ambala Division, says, “This is currently a matter of inquiry. We will have to look into the cause. Our primary concern right now is ensuring that the passengers reach their destinations safely. To that end, we have arranged an alternative train. We have requested the passengers to proceed to a nearby station—about 500 meters away—from where we will ensure they are transported safely to their homes…We have recieved no information regarding any casualties. Three coaches caught fire; a fourth one was also slightly affected…This train was travelling from Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri; it was an unreserved train. Our main focus right now is ensuring that the passengers reach home safely, and we have made alternative arrangements for that” — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026

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