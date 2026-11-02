Home > देश > Cyclone Murasu: ‘अर्नब’ के बाद अब ‘मुरासु’ का खतरा! बंगाल की खाड़ी में उठ रहा नया चक्रवाती तूफान, किन राज्यों पर मंडराया संकट?

Cyclone Murasu: ‘अर्नब’ के बाद अब ‘मुरासु’ का खतरा! बंगाल की खाड़ी में उठ रहा नया चक्रवाती तूफान, किन राज्यों पर मंडराया संकट?

Cyclone Murasu Alert: 'अर्नब' तूफान अभी थमा ही था कि अब एक नया चक्रवाती तूफान 'मुरासु' का खतरा मंडराने लगा है. कहा जा रहा है कि बंगाल की खाड़ी से उठा यह तूफान आंध्र प्रदेश के तट से टकरा सकता है. इस दौरान हवा की रफ्तार 120 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे तक पहुंच सकती है.

By: Kamesh Dwivedi | Published: November 2, 2026 11:43:15 AM IST

चक्रवाती तूफान मुरासु
चक्रवाती तूफान मुरासु


चक्रवात ‘अर्नब’ के बाद अब बंगाल की खाड़ी में एक और तूफान ‘मुरासू’ ने चिंता बढ़ा दी है. इस नए तूफान के खतरे को लेकर मौसम विभाग (IMD) ने चेतावनी दी है.  IMD के अनुसार ‘मुरासू’ तूफान  3 नवंबर की सुबह आंध्र प्रदेश के तट से टकराने की आशंका है. इस दौरान हवाएं 120 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चल सकती हैं. जानिए कहां-कहां हो सकता है खतरा. 

कैसे बना ‘मुरासु’ चक्रवाती तूफान?

बंगाल की खाड़ी में बना गहरा दबाव का क्षेत्र मुरासु नाम के चक्रवात में बदल गया है. अब यह भारत के कई राज्यों के लिए खतरा साबित होने वाला है. आपको बता दें कि ‘मुरासु’ नाम भारत ने दिया है, जो तमिल भाषा का शब्द है, जिसका मतलब ‘ढोल’ होता है. पहले के समय में ढोल के जरिए लोगों को जरूरी सूचनाएं और आपदाओं की चेतावनी दी जाती थी. इसी वजह से तूफान का नाम ‘मुरासु’ रखा गया है.

किन राज्यों के लिए हो सकता है खतरा?

मौसम विज्ञान विभाग के अनुसार, मुरासु चक्रवात ओडिशा, बंगाल, आंध्र प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ और तमिलनाडु को आने वाले समय में चक्रवातों की बढ़ती तीव्रता से सावधान रहना चाहिए.

कब आ सकता है तूफान?

मौसम विभाग (IMD) ने अपने एक्स हैंडल पर जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि चक्रवात ‘मुरासु’ पिछले 6 घंटों में करीब 20 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से उत्तर-पश्चिम दिशा की ओर बढ़ा है. इसकी ताकत भी बढ़ गई है और अब यह गंभीर चक्रवाती तूफान में बदल चुका है. IMD के मुताबिक, 2 नवंबर 2026 को सुबह 2:30 बजे यह तूफान बंगाल की खाड़ी में 13.6 डिग्री उत्तरी अक्षांश और 82.5 डिग्री पूर्वी देशांतर पर मौजूद था. उस समय यह चेन्नई से करीब 260 किलोमीटर, नेल्लोर से 290 किलोमीटर, कावली से 310 किलोमीटर, मछलीपट्टनम से 320 किलोमीटर, ओंगोल से 330 किलोमीटर और विशाखापत्तनम से लगभग 470 किलोमीटर दूर था.





Tags: Bengal Ki KhadiCyclone ArnabCyclone MurasuMurasu Cyclone
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Cyclone Murasu: ‘अर्नब’ के बाद अब ‘मुरासु’ का खतरा! बंगाल की खाड़ी में उठ रहा नया चक्रवाती तूफान, किन राज्यों पर मंडराया संकट?
Cyclone Murasu: ‘अर्नब’ के बाद अब ‘मुरासु’ का खतरा! बंगाल की खाड़ी में उठ रहा नया चक्रवाती तूफान, किन राज्यों पर मंडराया संकट?
Cyclone Murasu: ‘अर्नब’ के बाद अब ‘मुरासु’ का खतरा! बंगाल की खाड़ी में उठ रहा नया चक्रवाती तूफान, किन राज्यों पर मंडराया संकट?
Cyclone Murasu: ‘अर्नब’ के बाद अब ‘मुरासु’ का खतरा! बंगाल की खाड़ी में उठ रहा नया चक्रवाती तूफान, किन राज्यों पर मंडराया संकट?
Cyclone Murasu: ‘अर्नब’ के बाद अब ‘मुरासु’ का खतरा! बंगाल की खाड़ी में उठ रहा नया चक्रवाती तूफान, किन राज्यों पर मंडराया संकट?