Cyclone Murasu: ‘अर्नब’ के बाद अब ‘मुरासु’ का खतरा! बंगाल की खाड़ी में उठ रहा नया चक्रवाती तूफान, किन राज्यों पर मंडराया संकट?

The Cyclonic Storm “Murasu” [Pronunciation: Murasu]” over Westcentral & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestwards with speed of 20 kmph during past 06 hours, intensified into severe cyclonic storm and lay centered at 0230 hours IST of today, the 02nd November, 2026 over the same region near Latitude 13.6°N and Longitude 82.5°E, about 260 km east-northeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 290 km east-southeast of Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), 320 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 310 km east-southeast of Kavali (Andhra Pradesh), 330 km southeast of Ongole (Andhra Pradesh) and 470 km south of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur close to Ongole during midnight (2330 Hrs IST) of 2nd to early hours (0400 Hrs IST) of 3rd November, 2026.

— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 2, 2026