Home > देश > मौत बनकर आया तेज रफ्तार ट्रक! असम के काजीरंगा में ट्रक-ट्रैवलर के उड़े परखच्चे, 23 लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत

मौत बनकर आया तेज रफ्तार ट्रक! असम के काजीरंगा में ट्रक-ट्रैवलर के उड़े परखच्चे, 23 लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत

Kaziranga Road Accident: असम के काजीरंगा में ट्रक और यात्रियों से भरी ट्रैवलर की भीषण भिड़ंत हो गई. हादसे में 23 लोगों की जान चली गई.

By: Kamesh Dwivedi | Published: November 13, 2026 6:28:28 PM IST

असम के काजीरंगा में ट्रक और यात्रियों से भरी ट्रैवलर की भीषण भिड़ंत हो गई. हादसे में 23 लोगों की जान चली गई.
असम के काजीरंगा में ट्रक और यात्रियों से भरी ट्रैवलर की भीषण भिड़ंत हो गई. हादसे में 23 लोगों की जान चली गई.


असम के काजीरंगा में शुक्रवार को भीषण सड़क हादसा हो गया. यात्रियों से भरी एक ट्रैवलर की ट्रक से आमने-सामने जोरदार टक्कर हो गई. इस दर्दनाक हादसे में 23 लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई. घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है, जिनमें से कई की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है. 

कहां हुआ हादसा?

असम के गोलाघाट जिले में काजीरंगा नेशनल पार्क के पास नेशनल हाईवे-715 पर ट्रैवलर और कंटेनर ट्रक की आमने-सामने टक्कर हो गई. हादसा रंगाजन इलाके के हाथीकुली चाय बागान के पास हुआ. टक्कर इतनी जोरदार थी कि ट्रैवलर बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई और कई यात्री अंदर फंस गए. पुलिस और बचाव दल ने मौके पर पहुंचकर राहत कार्य शुरू किया. शुरुआती सात मौतों की सूचना के बाद मृतकों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 23 हो गया.

हादसे में ज्यादातर यात्री छात्र होने की आशंका

शुरुआती जानकारी के मुताबिक, ट्रैवलर में ज्यादातर छात्र सवार थे. घायलों को कोहोरा मॉडल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया, जबकि गंभीर लोगों को जोरहाट मेडिकल कॉलेज भेजा गया है. पुलिस के अनुसार, राहत-बचाव के दौरान पहले सात मौतों की पुष्टि हुई थी, लेकिन बाद में यह आंकड़ा बढ़कर 23 पहुंच गया.

ट्रैवलर के कई चालान कट चुके थे

हादसे वाली ट्रैवलर के खिलाफ पहले 12 चालान कट चुके थे, जिनमें 38,500 रुपये जमा हैं, जबकि 4,000 रुपये का एक जुर्माना बाकी है. पुलिस को शक है कि तेज रफ्तार के कारण चालक ने नियंत्रण खोया और ट्रैवलर कंटेनर से टकरा गई. हादसे के बाद मंत्री अतुल बोरा ने मौके पर पहुंचकर बचाव कार्यों का जायजा लिया. फिलहाल पुलिस जांच कर रही है.

असम सीएम ने जताया दुख

असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने काजीरंगा सड़क हादसे पर दुख जताया है.

यह खबर भी पढ़ें: गंदी तस्वीर के बदले ले रही थी खुफिया जानकारी, पाकिस्तानी हसीना के चक्कर में बुरा फंसे IAF ऑफिसर; होने लगा था वॉर

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मौत बनकर आया तेज रफ्तार ट्रक! असम के काजीरंगा में ट्रक-ट्रैवलर के उड़े परखच्चे, 23 लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत
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मौत बनकर आया तेज रफ्तार ट्रक! असम के काजीरंगा में ट्रक-ट्रैवलर के उड़े परखच्चे, 23 लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत
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