मौत बनकर आया तेज रफ्तार ट्रक! असम के काजीरंगा में ट्रक-ट्रैवलर के उड़े परखच्चे, 23 लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत

कहां हुआ हादसा?
हादसे में ज्यादातर यात्री छात्र होने की आशंका
ट्रैवलर के कई चालान कट चुके थे
असम सीएम ने जताया दुख
I am deeply distressed by the tragic accident in Kaziranga earlier today. The scale of this loss has shaken all of us, and my heart goes out to every family that has lost a loved one. No words can ease their pain, but I want them to know that they are not alone. All of Assam stands with them in this hour of grief. Our foremost priority now is to make sure the injured receive the best possible medical care without delay. Hon’ble Minister Shri @ATULBORA2 is at the site and personally overseeing the relief arrangements. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured and for strength for the bereaved families.
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 13, 2026
यह खबर भी पढ़ें: गंदी तस्वीर के बदले ले रही थी खुफिया जानकारी, पाकिस्तानी हसीना के चक्कर में बुरा फंसे IAF ऑफिसर; होने लगा था वॉर