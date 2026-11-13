मौत बनकर आया तेज रफ्तार ट्रक! असम के काजीरंगा में ट्रक-ट्रैवलर के उड़े परखच्चे, 23 लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत

असम के काजीरंगा में शुक्रवार को भीषण सड़क हादसा हो गया. यात्रियों से भरी एक ट्रैवलर की ट्रक से आमने-सामने जोरदार टक्कर हो गई. इस दर्दनाक हादसे में 23 लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई. घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है, जिनमें से कई की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है.

असम के गोलाघाट जिले में काजीरंगा नेशनल पार्क के पास नेशनल हाईवे-715 पर ट्रैवलर और कंटेनर ट्रक की आमने-सामने टक्कर हो गई. हादसा रंगाजन इलाके के हाथीकुली चाय बागान के पास हुआ. टक्कर इतनी जोरदार थी कि ट्रैवलर बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई और कई यात्री अंदर फंस गए. पुलिस और बचाव दल ने मौके पर पहुंचकर राहत कार्य शुरू किया. शुरुआती सात मौतों की सूचना के बाद मृतकों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 23 हो गया.

शुरुआती जानकारी के मुताबिक, ट्रैवलर में ज्यादातर छात्र सवार थे. घायलों को कोहोरा मॉडल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया, जबकि गंभीर लोगों को जोरहाट मेडिकल कॉलेज भेजा गया है. पुलिस के अनुसार, राहत-बचाव के दौरान पहले सात मौतों की पुष्टि हुई थी, लेकिन बाद में यह आंकड़ा बढ़कर 23 पहुंच गया.

हादसे वाली ट्रैवलर के खिलाफ पहले 12 चालान कट चुके थे, जिनमें 38,500 रुपये जमा हैं, जबकि 4,000 रुपये का एक जुर्माना बाकी है. पुलिस को शक है कि तेज रफ्तार के कारण चालक ने नियंत्रण खोया और ट्रैवलर कंटेनर से टकरा गई. हादसे के बाद मंत्री अतुल बोरा ने मौके पर पहुंचकर बचाव कार्यों का जायजा लिया. फिलहाल पुलिस जांच कर रही है.

असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने काजीरंगा सड़क हादसे पर दुख जताया है.

I am deeply distressed by the tragic accident in Kaziranga earlier today. The scale of this loss has shaken all of us, and my heart goes out to every family that has lost a loved one. No words can ease their pain, but I want them to know that they are not alone. All of Assam stands with them in this hour of grief. Our foremost priority now is to make sure the injured receive the best possible medical care without delay. Hon’ble Minister Shri @ATULBORA2 is at the site and personally overseeing the relief arrangements. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured and for strength for the bereaved families.

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 13, 2026