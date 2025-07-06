Home > देश > Jhansi News : रेलवे स्टेशन पर दर्द से कराह रही थी महिला, फरिश्ता बनकर आए मेजर रोहित… हेयर क्लिप और पॉकेट नाइफ की मदद से कराई डिलीवरी

Jhansi News : रेलवे स्टेशन पर दर्द से कराह रही थी महिला, फरिश्ता बनकर आए मेजर रोहित… हेयर क्लिप और पॉकेट नाइफ की मदद से कराई डिलीवरी

Women deliver Baby At Jhansi Railway Station : उत्तर मध्य रेलवे के झांसी डिवीजन ने एक बयान में कहा, "रेलवे को गर्भवती महिला यात्री के बारे में सूचित किया गया था, जिसने रेल मदद ऐप के माध्यम से चिकित्सा सहायता मांगी थी। तुरंत, झांसी नियंत्रण कक्ष सक्रिय हो गया और चिकित्सा सहायता के लिए एक टीम तैयार की गई।

Published By: Shubahm Srivastava
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 17:05:11 IST

Women deliver Baby At Jhansi Railway Station
Women deliver Baby At Jhansi Railway Station
Women deliver Baby At Jhansi Railway Station : उत्तर प्रदेश के वीरांगना लक्ष्मीबाई झांसी रेलवे स्टेशन पर शनिवार को एक गर्भवती महिला को अप्रत्याशित प्रसव पीड़ा होने के बाद बच्चे का जन्म हुआ। कम समय होने के कारण रेलवे की महिला कर्मचारियों ने उस जगह को सुरक्षित कर लिया। हैदराबाद जाने वाली अपनी ट्रेन का इंतजार कर रहे 31 वर्षीय मेजर रोहित बचवाला ने महिला को बहुत दर्द में देखा। महिला अपने पति और बच्चे के साथ पनवेल-गोरखपुर एक्सप्रेस 15066 में पनवेल से बाराबंकी जा रही थी। 

एक पॉकेट चाकू और हेयर क्लिप से किया ऑपरेट

TOI की एक रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, उसके पति ने रेलवे को चिकित्सा सहायता के लिए SOS किया था और परिवार को झांसी स्टेशन पर उतार दिया गया था। बिना सोचे-समझे रोहित अपनी जानकारी और अपने पास मौजूद औजारों – एक पॉकेट चाकू और हेयर क्लिप – के साथ महिला की मदद करने के लिए तुरंत आगे बढ़ा। प्रसव क्षेत्र को ढकने के लिए एक धोती लाई गई और कर्मचारियों ने सुरक्षित चिकित्सा प्रक्रिया के लिए डॉक्टर को दस्ताने भी दिए।



भारतीय सेना ने की मेजर रोहित की प्रशंसा

भारतीय सेना ने मेजर रोहित की प्रशंसा करते हुए कहा, “आज झांसी के मिलिट्री अस्पताल के आर्मी डॉक्टर मेजर रोहित ने झांसी के रेलवे स्टेशन पर सफलतापूर्वक प्रसव कराया। जब एक गर्भवती महिला को प्लेटफॉर्म पर अप्रत्याशित प्रसव पीड़ा हुई तो स्टेशन पर मौजूद डॉक्टर ने तुरंत मदद की। बिना किसी देरी के और न्यूनतम संसाधनों का उपयोग करते हुए, सेना के डॉक्टर ने चुनौतीपूर्ण माहौल में महत्वपूर्ण चिकित्सा सहायता प्रदान करते हुए सुरक्षित प्रसव सुनिश्चित किया। समय पर किए गए हस्तक्षेप के कारण मां और नवजात दोनों की हालत स्थिर बताई गई है।” मेजर रोहित भारतीय वायुसेना के पूर्व कर्मी के बेटे हैं। 



रेलवे ने भी दी जानकारी

उत्तर मध्य रेलवे के झांसी डिवीजन ने एक बयान में कहा, “रेलवे को गर्भवती महिला यात्री के बारे में सूचित किया गया था, जिसने रेल मदद ऐप के माध्यम से चिकित्सा सहायता मांगी थी। तुरंत, झांसी नियंत्रण कक्ष सक्रिय हो गया और चिकित्सा सहायता के लिए एक टीम तैयार की गई। जैसे ही ट्रेन वीरांगना लक्ष्मीबाई झांसी स्टेशन पर पहुंची, रेलवे की मेडिकल टीम और रेलवे टिकट चेकिंग स्टाफ ने महिला यात्री की देखभाल की।”

Tags: Jhansi Railway StationMajor Rohit BachwalaWomen deliver Baby
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jhansi News : रेलवे स्टेशन पर दर्द से कराह रही थी महिला, फरिश्ता बनकर आए मेजर रोहित… हेयर क्लिप और पॉकेट नाइफ की मदद से कराई डिलीवरी

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

inKhabar is India’s fastest growing Hindi News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Jhansi News : रेलवे स्टेशन पर दर्द से कराह रही थी महिला, फरिश्ता बनकर आए मेजर रोहित… हेयर क्लिप और पॉकेट नाइफ की मदद से कराई डिलीवरी

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

inKhabar is India’s fastest growing Hindi News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

Top Categories

TOP Partners Websites:

Jhansi News : रेलवे स्टेशन पर दर्द से कराह रही थी महिला, फरिश्ता बनकर आए मेजर रोहित… हेयर क्लिप और पॉकेट नाइफ की मदद से कराई डिलीवरी
Jhansi News : रेलवे स्टेशन पर दर्द से कराह रही थी महिला, फरिश्ता बनकर आए मेजर रोहित… हेयर क्लिप और पॉकेट नाइफ की मदद से कराई डिलीवरी
Jhansi News : रेलवे स्टेशन पर दर्द से कराह रही थी महिला, फरिश्ता बनकर आए मेजर रोहित… हेयर क्लिप और पॉकेट नाइफ की मदद से कराई डिलीवरी
Jhansi News : रेलवे स्टेशन पर दर्द से कराह रही थी महिला, फरिश्ता बनकर आए मेजर रोहित… हेयर क्लिप और पॉकेट नाइफ की मदद से कराई डिलीवरी
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
होगा कुछ बड़ा! PM मोदी का ये खास सख्श जाएगा चीन, सुन सदमे से शहबाज शरीफ हल्दी और अदरक का जूस साथ मे पीने से क्या होता है? स्विजरलैंड में दिखाई सारा ने अदाएं, ये फोटोज देख दिल हार बैठेंगे आप सुबह खाली पेट कीवी खाने से क्या होता है? सुबह खाली पेट काली मिर्च को खाने से क्या होगा?