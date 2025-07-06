Jhansi News : रेलवे स्टेशन पर दर्द से कराह रही थी महिला, फरिश्ता बनकर आए मेजर रोहित… हेयर क्लिप और पॉकेट नाइफ की मदद से कराई डिलीवरी

एक पॉकेट चाकू और हेयर क्लिप से किया ऑपरेट
Today, an Army doctor, Major Rohit, of Military Hospital, Jhansi, successfully conducted childbirth at the railway station in Jhansi. The doctor present at the station responded swiftly when a pregnant woman went into unexpected labour on the platform. Without any delay and… pic.twitter.com/vX4oYjKf2g
— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2025
भारतीय सेना ने की मेजर रोहित की प्रशंसा
रेल कर्मियों की तत्परता और समर्पण को सलाम🫡🚆
वीरांगना लक्ष्मीबाई झाँसी स्टेशन पर ट्रेन संख्या 15066 (पनवेल-गोरखपुर एक्सप्रेस) में यात्रा कर रही महिला यात्री को प्रसव पीड़ा होने की सूचना मिलते ही रेलवे चिकित्सा टीम ने तत्काल कार्रवाई करते हुए सुरक्षित प्रसव कराया।
डिलीवरी के… pic.twitter.com/2mfspqLd6z
— North Central Railway (@CPRONCR) July 5, 2025