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Efficient Medical Readiness at Arun Jaitley Stadium Highlights DDCA’s Strong Safety Protocols

By: Inkhabar Brand Desk | Last Updated: April 26, 2026 5:39:19 PM IST

Efficient Medical Readiness at Arun Jaitley Stadium Highlights DDCA’s Strong Safety Protocols


The incident during the recent IPL match in Delhi once again highlighted the importance of strong on-ground safety infrastructure, and the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) drew appreciation for its preparedness in handling emergencies swiftly and efficiently.

Under the leadership of DDCA President Rohan Jaitley, the association has placed significant emphasis on player safety and medical readiness at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. During the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, when Lungi Ngidi suffered a serious on-field injury, the immediate response from the medical team stood out. Ambulances stationed within the premises were activated without delay, and the player was quickly attended to by trained medical professionals before being transported for further evaluation.

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This prompt response ensured that crucial time was not lost, reinforcing the value of structured emergency protocols in high-intensity sporting events like the IPL. The presence of fully equipped medical units, coordination between on-ground staff, and rapid ambulance deployment reflected DDCA’s continued efforts to meet international safety standards.

Rohan Jaitley’s tenure has often focused on modernising stadium operations, and this incident further underlined the effectiveness of those measures. While on-field action remains the centre of attention, such behind-the-scenes readiness plays a vital role in safeguarding players and maintaining the integrity of the game.

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Efficient Medical Readiness at Arun Jaitley Stadium Highlights DDCA’s Strong Safety Protocols

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Efficient Medical Readiness at Arun Jaitley Stadium Highlights DDCA’s Strong Safety Protocols
Efficient Medical Readiness at Arun Jaitley Stadium Highlights DDCA’s Strong Safety Protocols
Efficient Medical Readiness at Arun Jaitley Stadium Highlights DDCA’s Strong Safety Protocols
Efficient Medical Readiness at Arun Jaitley Stadium Highlights DDCA’s Strong Safety Protocols