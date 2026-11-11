जब तक नहीं निकलता खून, तब तक एक-दूसरे को पत्थर से मारते हैं.., क्या है 400 साल पुराना ‘पत्थर का खेल’ रिवाज?

#WATCH | Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: A large number of people gathered in Dhami village to witness the traditional Stone-Pelting Fair, locally known as ‘Patthar Ka Khel’. Celebrated every year on the day after Diwali, the nearly 400-year-old ritual involves two groups of villagers throwing stones at each other until a participant sustains a minor injury. A few drops of the injured participant’s blood are then offered to Goddess Bhadrakali. The tradition is believed to have originated as an alternative to human sacrifice, which was practised centuries ago to appease the deity and seek protection from diseases, natural calamities and other misfortunes.

— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2026