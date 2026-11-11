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जब तक नहीं निकलता खून, तब तक एक-दूसरे को पत्थर से मारते हैं.., क्या है 400 साल पुराना ‘पत्थर का खेल’ रिवाज?

Stone Pelting Ritual: हिमाचल प्रदेश के धामी गांव में लगभग 400 साल पुरानी एक रस्म है, जिसमें हर साल दिवाली के एक दिन बाद गांव वाले एक-दूसरे पर पत्थर फेंकते हैं. जानिए क्या है ये रिवाज.

By: Kamesh Dwivedi | Published: November 11, 2026 1:37:20 PM IST

क्या है पत्थर का खेल रिवाज?
क्या है पत्थर का खेल रिवाज?


हिमाचल प्रदेश के शिमला स्थित धामी गांव में हर साल दिवाली के अगले दिन ‘पत्थर का खेल’ नाम की अनोखी परंपरा निभाई जाती है. करीब 400 साल पुरानी इस रस्म को देखने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में लोग जुटते हैं. इसमें गांव के दो समूह एक-दूसरे पर पत्थर फेंकते हैं. यह सिलसिला तब तक चलता है, जब तक किसी एक व्यक्ति को चोट लगने से खून की कुछ बूंदें नहीं निकल आतीं. मान्यता के अनुसार, इस खून को देवी को चढ़ावे के रूप में अर्पित किया जाता है.

क्या है ‘पत्थर का खेल’ रिवाज?

हिमाचल प्रदेश के धामी गांव में सदियों पुरानी रस्म में गांववाले एक-दूसरे पर पत्थर फेंकते हैं, जिसके लिए बड़ी भीड़ जुटती है. यहां दिवाली के अगले दिन पारंपरिक ‘पत्थर का खेल’ मेला लगता है. शिमला के पास एक गांव में लगभग 400 साल पुरानी परंपरा मनाई गई, जिसे पत्थर फेंकने का मेला भी कहा जाता है. इसमें गांववालों के दो ग्रुप एक-दूसरे पर पत्थर फेंकते थे, जब तक कि एक ग्रुप को हल्की चोट नहीं लग जाती थी.
 
जब किसी को चोट लगती थी, तो उस व्यक्ति के खून की कुछ बूंदें इकट्ठा करके देवी भद्रकाली को चढ़ा दी जाती थीं. माना जाता है कि यह अनोखी प्रथा इंसानी बलि के विकल्प के तौर पर शुरू हुई थी, जो सदियों पहले देवी को खुश करने के लिए की जाती थी. गांव वाले पारंपरिक तौर पर इस रस्म के ज़रिए बीमारियों, कुदरती आफ़तों और दूसरी बुरी चीज़ों से देवी की सुरक्षा मांगते थे.

शेयर किया गया वीडियो

न्यूज़ एजेंसी ANI ने X पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जिसमें कुछ लोग पक्की सड़क और आस-पास की पहाड़ी पर एक-दूसरे पर पत्थर फेंक रहे हैं. पत्थर फेंकते समय लोग भागते, झुकते, हाथ उठाते और खुले मैदान में बिखरते दिखे. कुछ लोग ऊंची ढलानों से और एक छोटी सी चढ़ाई पर जाने वाली लाल सीढ़ियों के पास से देख रहे थे, जबकि कुछ लोग पत्थर उठाने के लिए नीचे झुके, दूसरों को इशारा किया या एक-दूसरे का पीछा करते हुए इलाके में घूम रहे थे.



यह खबर भी पढ़ें: Watch Video: खुले मैनहोल ने निगला 4 साल का बच्चा! दिल्ली में मासूम की तलाश के लिए रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी

Tags: Himachal Pradesh TraditionShimla Patthar Ka KhelStone Pelting Ritual
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जब तक नहीं निकलता खून, तब तक एक-दूसरे को पत्थर से मारते हैं.., क्या है 400 साल पुराना ‘पत्थर का खेल’ रिवाज?

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जब तक नहीं निकलता खून, तब तक एक-दूसरे को पत्थर से मारते हैं.., क्या है 400 साल पुराना ‘पत्थर का खेल’ रिवाज?
जब तक नहीं निकलता खून, तब तक एक-दूसरे को पत्थर से मारते हैं.., क्या है 400 साल पुराना ‘पत्थर का खेल’ रिवाज?
जब तक नहीं निकलता खून, तब तक एक-दूसरे को पत्थर से मारते हैं.., क्या है 400 साल पुराना ‘पत्थर का खेल’ रिवाज?
जब तक नहीं निकलता खून, तब तक एक-दूसरे को पत्थर से मारते हैं.., क्या है 400 साल पुराना ‘पत्थर का खेल’ रिवाज?
जब तक नहीं निकलता खून, तब तक एक-दूसरे को पत्थर से मारते हैं.., क्या है 400 साल पुराना ‘पत्थर का खेल’ रिवाज?