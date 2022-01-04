Makar Sankranti Inspirational Quotes 2022: The festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated every year on 14 January on Magh Krishna Paksha Saptami. In India this festival is celebrated as Pongal. Only after the Sun God enters Capricorn on Makar Sankranti, one gets virtuous results.

On this day bathing in holy rivers, consumption of items made of sesame, charity and worship are particularly fruitful and beneficial. At the same time, this festival is celebrated a day before in Punjab as Lohri, Pongal in South India, Khichdi in UP and Bihar.

मकर संक्रांति का पर्व हर साल 14 जनवरी को माघ कृष्ण पक्ष सप्तमी को मनाया जाता है। भारत में इस त्योहार को पोंगल के रूप में मनाया जाता है। मकर संक्रांति के दिन सूर्य देव के मकर राशि में प्रवेश करने के बाद ही व्यक्ति को पुण्य फल की प्राप्ति होती है।

इस दिन पवित्र नदियों में स्नान, तिल से बनी वस्तुओं का सेवन, दान और पूजा विशेष फलदायी और लाभकारी होता है। वहीं, पंजाब में एक दिन पहले यह त्योहार लोहड़ी, दक्षिण भारत में पोंगल, यूपी और बिहार में खिचड़ी के रूप में मनाया जाता है।

Makar Sankranti Inspirational Quotes 2022

May the festivities of Makar Sankranti shower you with success, prosperity, happiness and health. Wishing a very Happy Makar Sankranti.

May your life is blessed with the blessings of Laxmi. Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti to you and your family.

Wishing a very Happy Makar Sankranti to you. May this auspicious occasion fill into our lives new hopes and new aspirations.

Warm greetings on Makar Sankranti to everyone. May this festival mark the beginning of a new life for all of us.

Makar Sankranti Motivational Quotes 2022

May this Makar Sankranti bring along in your life colors of success and prosperity. Wishing a cheerful Makar Sankranti to you.

May you enjoy the festivities of Makar Sankranti and welcome the positivity of sun into your life. Happy Makar Sankranti to you.

May the celebrations of Makar Sankranti infuse you with new energy and new life. Wishing you a glorious and brightest Makar Sankranti.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, I extend my warm wishes to you and pray for your happiness and health. Happy Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti 2022 images with Quotes

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, I wish that there is success to motivate you and happiness to cheer you. Warm wishes on Makar Sankranti.

Wishing a very Happy Makar Sankranti to you. May this blessed occasion spread into your life colors of happiness and success.

May you have the best of Makar Sankranti celebrations with your loved ones and create the most special memories with them. Happy Makar Sankranti.

Wishing a cheerful and vibrant Makar Sankranti to you. Enjoy this beautiful occasion with your loved ones and spread lots of joys.

Makar Sankranti 2022 Whatsapp Message, Makar Sankranti Wishes

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, I wish that there is happiness and hope surrounding us. Warm wishes on Makar Sankranti to you.

May this Makar Sankranti we find all our dreams coming true. Wishing a cheerful and vibrant Makar Sankranti to you and your loved ones.

Warm wishes on Makar Sankranti to everyone. May we celebrate this occasion by flying kites and enjoying the bright sunrays.

May the Sun is always there to kill all the negativities and darkness from our lives. Happy Makar Sankranti to everyone.

Also Read : Happy Lohri 2022 Wishes to Family and Friends

Also Read : Happy New Year Wishes in Hindi 2022

Connect With Us : Twitter | Facebook | Youtube

और पढ़ें