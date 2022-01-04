Makar Sankranti Health Wishes 2022: Makar Sankranti is an auspicious Hindu festival, which originated from Gujarat. It is celebrated every year in the month of January with great enthusiasm. On this day the sun transits into the zodiac sign Makara (Capricorn) which means the end of winters and the beginning of longer days.

मकर संक्रांति एक हिंदू त्योहार है, जिसकी उत्पत्ति गुजरात से हुई है। यह हर साल जनवरी के महीने में बहुत उत्साह के साथ मनाया जाता है। इस दिन सूर्य मकर राशि में गोचर करता है जिसका अर्थ है सर्दियों का अंत और लंबे दिनों की शुरुआत।

Makar Sankranti has a meaning where Capricorn and Sankranti mean transit of the Sun. According to Hinduism, some people believe starting new work on this day is auspicious and fruitful. It is celebrated throughout the country and has various names in different states such as Pongal in Tamil Nadu and Magh in Assam.

मकर संक्रांति का एक अर्थ है सूर्य का पारगमन। हिंदू धर्म के अनुसार कुछ लोगों का मानना है कि इस दिन नया काम शुरू करना शुभ और फलदायी होता है। यह पूरे देश में मनाया जाता है और विभिन्न राज्यों में इसके विभिन्न नाम हैं जैसे तमिलनाडु में पोंगल और असम में माघ।

People celebrate this festival by get-together on rooftops with their family and friends and engage in friendly kite-flying competitions. People give blessings to their loved ones by sending happy Makar Sankranti wishes. You can also wish your family and friends by putting Makar Sankranti status on various social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

लोग अपने परिवार और दोस्तों के साथ छतों पर मिल-जुलकर इस त्योहार को मनाते हैं और मैत्रीपूर्ण पतंगबाजी प्रतियोगिताओं में शामिल होते हैं। मकर संक्रांति की शुभकामनाएं भेजकर लोग अपनों को आशीर्वाद देते हैं। आप फेसबुक, इंस्टाग्राम और व्हाट्सएप जैसे विभिन्न सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर मकर संक्रांति स्टेटस डालकर भी अपने परिवार और दोस्तों को शुभकामनाएं दे सकते हैं।

Makar Sankranti Health Wishes 2022

May the occasion of Makar Sankranti inspire us all towards a better health and a brighter tomorrow. Happy Makar Sankranti to all.

Health is the wealth for which I am praying for you. May the occasion of Makar Sankranti bless you with better health. Happy Makar Sankranti.

Warm wishes on Makar Sankranti to you. May there is health and happiness in your life in each and every day of your life.

Everything is much better when you are healthy and fit. Warm greetings on Makar Sankranti to everyone.

There is just one thing that we must always pray for and that is health. Wishing the goodness of health on Makar Sankranti to you.

Makar Sankranti Health Slogan in English

Warm wishes on Makar Sankranti to everyone. Let us always keep our health at priority and we will have a better life.

Let us not ignore our health as that is the most precious thing we all have in our life. Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti to everyone.

Wishing a very Happy Makar Sankranti to you. May you are blessed with the best of health and wealth.

Health is the wealth which doesn’t come easy. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti¸ I am praying for your wellness and success. Happy Makar Sankranti to you.

May the bright and happy sunrays of sun bring into our lives better health. Warm greetings on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti Health Wishes, Health Messages

As we celebrate the festival of Makar Sankranti, I pray to God that we all stay happy and healthy. Wishing you a blessed and healthy Makar Sankranti.

There is nothing left in your life if you don’t have a sound health. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, let us pray for our health and well being.

Wishing a very Happy Makar Sankranti to everyone. May this festive occasion bring into our lives better health and lots of happiness.

There is nothing more special and important than health. May the festive occasion of Makar Sankranti bless you with a better health.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, I wish that the sunshine of Sun bless you with the best of health and joy. Happy Makar Sankranti to you.

