बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. रणवीर सिंह जल्द ही कबीर सिंह की फिल्म 83 में कपिल देव के किरदार में नजर आने वाले हैं. फैंस भी इस फिल्म का काफी बेसब्री के साथ इंतजार कर रहे हैं. वहीं फिल्म से एक एक करके सबी का फर्स्ट लुक सामने आ रहा है. हाल ही में फिल्म से पंकज त्रिपाठी का पहला लुक सामने आया है, फिल्म में पीआर मान सिंह के किरदार में नजर आने वाले हैं. पंकज त्रिपाठी के इस फर्स्ट लुक का पोस्टर खुद रणवीर सिंह ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है.

साथ ही शेयर की गई फोटो में पंकज त्रिपाठी नेवी ब्यूल कलर के कोर्ट में नजर आ रहे हैं. साथ ही कोर्ट की जेब पर उनका नाम लिखा है साथ ही इंडिया 1983 भी लिखा है. शेयर की गई फोटोज पर अब तक काफी सारे लाइक और कमेंट्स आ चुके हैं. फैंस को पंकज त्रिपाठी का ये लुक काफी पसंद आ रहा है.

साल 1983 की विश्व कप विजेता भारतीय टीम के मैनेजर पीआर थे. मान सिंह के बारे में ऐसा कहा जाता है कि वह साल 1983 के विश्व कप में भारतीय टीम का मजबूत स्तंभ थे. इसलिए एक्टर पंकज त्रिपाठी उनका रोल करने से पहले मान सिंह से उनकी रियल स्टोरी जानना चाहते थे. साथ ही बताया जाता है कि जब मान सिंह ने पंकज को उस ऐतिहासिक विश्व कप की आंखों देखी कई कहानियां सुनाई तो वह भावुक हो गए थे.

83 Movie Pankaj Tripathi Poster As PR Man Singh: रणवीर सिंह की फिल्म 83 में पीआर मान सिंह की भूमिका में नजर आएंगे पंकज त्रिपाठी, देखें फर्स्ट लुक पोस्टर

फिल्म में दीपिका पादुकोण बोमन ईरानी और पंकज त्रिपाठी मुख्य भूमिका में नजर आएंगे. फिल्म का निर्देशन कबीर खान ने किया है और यह मधु मंटेना, साजिद नाडियाडवाला और रिलायंस एंटरटेनमेंट द्वारा सह-निर्मित की गई है. 10 अप्रैल 2020 को फिल्म 83 रिलीज होगी और फैंस भी इस फिल्म के लिए बेहद ही उत्सुक नजर आ रहे हैं. 

