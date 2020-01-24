बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. रणवीर सिंह जल्द ही कबीर सिंह की फिल्म 83 में कपिल देव के किरदार में नजर आने वाले हैं. फैंस भी इस फिल्म का काफी बेसब्री के साथ इंतजार कर रहे हैं. वहीं फिल्म से एक एक करके सबी का फर्स्ट लुक सामने आ रहा है. हाल ही में फिल्म से पंकज त्रिपाठी का पहला लुक सामने आया है, फिल्म में पीआर मान सिंह के किरदार में नजर आने वाले हैं. पंकज त्रिपाठी के इस फर्स्ट लुक का पोस्टर खुद रणवीर सिंह ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है.
साथ ही शेयर की गई फोटो में पंकज त्रिपाठी नेवी ब्यूल कलर के कोर्ट में नजर आ रहे हैं. साथ ही कोर्ट की जेब पर उनका नाम लिखा है साथ ही इंडिया 1983 भी लिखा है. शेयर की गई फोटोज पर अब तक काफी सारे लाइक और कमेंट्स आ चुके हैं. फैंस को पंकज त्रिपाठी का ये लुक काफी पसंद आ रहा है.
साल 1983 की विश्व कप विजेता भारतीय टीम के मैनेजर पीआर थे. मान सिंह के बारे में ऐसा कहा जाता है कि वह साल 1983 के विश्व कप में भारतीय टीम का मजबूत स्तंभ थे. इसलिए एक्टर पंकज त्रिपाठी उनका रोल करने से पहले मान सिंह से उनकी रियल स्टोरी जानना चाहते थे. साथ ही बताया जाता है कि जब मान सिंह ने पंकज को उस ऐतिहासिक विश्व कप की आंखों देखी कई कहानियां सुनाई तो वह भावुक हो गए थे.
THE CHIEF !!! 🌟
His tireless devotion led Kapil’s Devils to the ultimate glory! 🏏🏆
The Backbone of Team India 🇮🇳
The best ‘Man’ Manager of all ! 🤓☝🏾
Presenting @TripathiiPankaj as PR MAN SINGH ! #ThisIs83@kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @madmantena pic.twitter.com/TTvzSjzd17
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 24, 2020
फिल्म में दीपिका पादुकोण बोमन ईरानी और पंकज त्रिपाठी मुख्य भूमिका में नजर आएंगे. फिल्म का निर्देशन कबीर खान ने किया है और यह मधु मंटेना, साजिद नाडियाडवाला और रिलायंस एंटरटेनमेंट द्वारा सह-निर्मित की गई है. 10 अप्रैल 2020 को फिल्म 83 रिलीज होगी और फैंस भी इस फिल्म के लिए बेहद ही उत्सुक नजर आ रहे हैं.
The Strong, Silent and Staunch Support System of Team India 🇮🇳 Presenting #RBadree as the left-handed medium pacer #SunilValson aka VALLY 🏏🏆 #ThisIs83@kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @madmantena #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @ipritamofficial @RelianceEnt pic.twitter.com/AJIRQOPrUP
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 23, 2020
BABYFACE ASSASSIN!!! 👶🏻🗡
The youngest gun amongst the Devils…Presenting #DhairyaKarwa the flamboyant all-rounder @RaviShastriOfc
! #ThisIs83 @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @madmantena #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @ipritamofficial @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom pic.twitter.com/2T6aR5TomW
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 22, 2020
THE COLONEL !!! The finest exponent of the drive and the finest gentleman cricketer 🏏🏆 Presenting @adinathkothare as DILIP VENGSARKAR @83thefilm #ThisIs83 @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @madmantena #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom pic.twitter.com/N3ksJN3cZs
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 21, 2020
*Cue track* It’s the SWINGIN’ SARDARJI !!!
Presenting @AmmyVirk AMMY VIRK as BALVINDER SINGH SANDHU!!!👻
PS-this one is special to me as our Dil Da Raja Amrinder portrays the role of our beloved coach SANDHU SIR❤because of whom we have all become better cricketers🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/23IKixX5cg
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 20, 2020
THE GOLDEN GLOVE 🥇
Kiri Bhai da Javab nahi! Presenting @issahilkhattar as the one and only SYED KIRMANI !!! 🏏🏆 #WicketKeeper #VibeMaster @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar@madmantena #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri@ipritamofficial @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom pic.twitter.com/ZBrkumQc8J
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 19, 2020
PUNJAB DA GABRU VEER !!! 👊🏽 Presenting @HARRDYSANDHU as the Dynamic MADAN LAL!!! 🏏🏆 #ThisIs83 @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @madmantena #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @ipritamofficial @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/Zl4Y2YCyrA
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 18, 2020
RIP IT LIKE ROG!!! ⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡ IMPOSING, FEROCIOUS & DEADLY!!! Presenting #NishantDahiya as the famed all-rounder #RogerBinny 🏏🏆 #highestwicketsintheworldcupwhatchuknowaboutthat #ThisIs83 @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @madmantena #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri pic.twitter.com/3c3k8EB4mq
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 17, 2020
SABSE SHARARTI! 😈 #KirtiAzad! #KapilsDevils #ThisIs83 #DinkerSharma @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @madmantena #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @ipritamofficial @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom @NGEMovies @vibri_media @ZeeMusicCompany @PicturesPVR @83thefilm pic.twitter.com/E62n2F6Sw8
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 16, 2020
SANDY STORM! 💨
He’s a Chip off the Old Block ! @IamChiragpatil plays his Father #SandeepPatil in @83thefilm ! #madlegit #Thisis83 @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @madmantena #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @ipritamofficial @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/eUcnfXyF0n
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 15, 2020
GUTSY & GLORIOUS! Enter the Exponent of Explosive willow-wielding that could change any game! Presenting @jatinsarna as #YashpalSharma #ThisIs83
Iss baar Chhattri nahi, Bhai ka Balla bolega!!! 🏏⚡🏏⚡@kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @madmantena #SajidNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/lr1zwIQRjN
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 14, 2020
Courage of a Lion.
Nerves of Steel.
The Indomitable Comeback King of India. Presenting @Saqibsaleem as MOHINDER ‘JIMMY’ AMARNATH 🏏🏆@kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @madmantena #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @ipritamofficial @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/f2vc78QhgT
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 13, 2020
IT’S CHIKA, MACHA !!! The Swashbuckling South Indian Strokeplay Sensation! 🏏🏆
Presenting @JiivaOfficial as #KrishnamachariSrikkanth! #ThisIs83@kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @madmantena #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @ipritamofficial @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom pic.twitter.com/adLPV70RAj
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 12, 2020
TAHIR RAJ BHASIN as The Little Master SUNIL GAVASKAR 🏏🏆#ThisIs83 @TahirRajBhasin @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @madmantena #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom @NGEMovies @vibri_media @ZeeMusicCompany @PicturesPVR @83thefilm pic.twitter.com/5Ac29OzsHZ
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 11, 2020
Mia Khalifa Sexy Video: मिया खलीफा के सेक्सी वीडियो को देख हर कोई हैरान, हॉटनेस भरे अवतार से लगाई इंटरनेट पर आग
