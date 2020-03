View this post on Instagram

Thank you @beingsalmankhan sir for such a warm introduction! Absolutely overwhelmed to be a part of the #Loveratri family & a big big thank you to everyone who is giving our film, @aaysharma and me so much love! To new beginnings…. 🌟🌟@skfilmsofficial #Repost @beingsalmankhan ・・・ @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi @Warinahussain, Toh dont worry na be happy na