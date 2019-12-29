View this post on Instagram

hi guys!❤ Today is pretty special for me as a Virushka fan, because it marks one year of this fan account🧡 It has been such an amazing and fun journey and it really flew by – this year. I have loved every minute of finding Virushka updates, crying over new pics, posting edits, pics, videos and literally everything so far💫❤ This account is so special, because it is a way of spreading love and respect for the two people who I love immensely, and who keep inspiring us always @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma 😍 I've been quite busy lately due to exams, studies and other stuff, but I really have to say a huge thank you to you all for always being incredibly supportive and patient! I know I am quite inactive but I swear I'll try my best this year to post as much as I can. Thank you once again🧡 Also appreciation post for some of the most amazing people I've met on Instagram – I am so grateful to this account for introducing me to these people: @veernushkie : most special and amazing person I have spoken to – I swear our complaints (which are unbelievably iconic🤣), conversations and crying over Virushka – sooo much fun🤪 thanks a lot, lovee chatting with you about our favourites❤ And many others like – @pulkit.sharma19 , @tia.karamchand @virushka.hangover @suriya_1921 @atulkumarsharma31 @virushka_fever @offl_rohitfan @mishyal_virushka_addict @priya.sangtani_ @rhea.sahu @virushkasworld @only_virat_matters I know I have missed people, so if I missed you PLEASE remind me!!🧡 Thanks to all of you for being amazing Virushkaholics and amazing people❤ Some of you I speak to a lot, some of you very less – but nevertheless I love you all (specially the people tagged above)🤗 Thank you so much for making this fanpage special, and I hope there are many more years to come💫🧡 Lots of love.