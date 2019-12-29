बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. भारतीय टीम कप्तान विराट कोहली पत्नी और बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा के साथ स्विजरलैंड में नए साल की छुट्टियां मनाने पहुंचे हैं. विराट कोहली ने हॉलीडे से अपनी कुछ तस्वीरें इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की हैं. शेयर की गई फोटो में विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा बर्फीले पहाड़ों के बीच एन्जॉय करते दिख रहे हैं. फोटो में विराट कोहली डार्क ग्रीन कलर की ड्रेस में नजर आ रहे हैं वहीं अनुष्का शर्मा ने ऑरेंज कलर की ड्रेस में दिख रही हैं. उनका ये खूबसूरत फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है. फैंस जमकर उनके फोटो पर लाइक और कमेंट कर रहे हैं.
2019 विराट कोहली के लिए काफी शानदार रहा, लेकिन उनके मन में वनडे वर्ल्ड कप ना जीत पाने की टीस रह गई. भारतीय टीम अगले महीने 5 जनवरी से श्रीलंका के खिलाफ 3 मैचों की टी20 इंटरनेशनल सीरीज खेलेगी, जिसमें विराट कोहली भारतीय टीम की कप्तानी संभालेंगे. सीरीज का पहला टी20 गुवाहचटी में खेला जाएगा और दूसरा इंदौर में.
अनष्का शर्मा के वर्कफ्रंट की बात करें तो एक्ट्रेस आखिरी बार शाहरुख खान और कैटरीना कैफ के साथ फिल्म जीरो में दिखाई दी थीं. फिल्म ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अच्छा प्रदर्शन नहीं किया. इसके बाद से अनुष्का शर्मा ने कोई भी फिल्म साइन नहीं की है. एक्टिंग के बाद अनुष्का शर्मा अब बतौर निर्माता अपनी किस्मत आजमां रही हैें. अब जल्द ही वे डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म पर 3 वेबसीरीज ला रही हैं. जिसमें से 1 कॉप ड्राम सीरीज अमेजन प्राइम और 2 नेटफिलिक्स पर.
