बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. पागलपंती एक्ट्रेस उर्वशी रौतेला सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं और अपने फैंस के साथ अपनी हॉट एंड सेक्सी फोटो और वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं. हाल ही में उन्होंने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी कुछ सेक्सी फोटोज शेयर की है, जिसमें उनकी हॉटनेस देख फैंस के पसीने छूट रहे हैं. उनके लेटेस्ट लुक को फैंस खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं.

लेटेस्ट फोटो में उर्वशी बलां की खूबसूरत लग रही है और साथ ही बोल्डनेस की सारी हदें पार करती नजर आ रही है. आपने इससे पहले उर्वशी का ऐसा अवतार नहीं देखा होगा. उर्वशी ने व्हाइट हॉट पैंट के साथ सेक्सी क्रॉप टॉप पहन रखी है. हाई पॉनीटेल के साथ न्यूड मेकअप में वह बेहद खूबसूरत लग रही है. रेड लिपस्टिक से उर्वशी सभी को खूब अट्रैक्ट कर रही है.

उर्वशी रौतेला अक्सर ही अपने फैंस के साथ अपनी हॉट सेक्सी फोटो और वीडियो शेयर कर उनके साथ जुड़ी रहती है. फैंस भी उनके सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो को खूब पसंद करते हैं और उनके लेटेस्ट पोस्ट का बेसब्री से इंतजार करते हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर उर्वशी के काफी संख्या में फॉलोअर्स हैं, इंस्टाग्राम पर उन्हें 22 मिलियन से अधिक लोग फॉलो करते हैं. इसके साथ ही उर्वशी के कई फैन पेज भी हैं, जो उनकी खूबसूरत और हॉट फोटो वीडियो को इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर करते रहते हैं. 

मिस टूरिज़म क्वीन ऑफ द इयर , साउथ कोरिया में मिस एशियन सुपर मॉडल और मिस यूनिवर्स रहीं उर्वशी को मॉडलिंग शुरू से ही काफी पसंद थी. उन्होंने सिंह साब द ग्रेट से अपने करियर की शुरुआत की. इसके बाद वह कई बॉलीवुड फिल्मों में नजर आई. आखिरी बार उर्वशी को फिल्म पागपंती में देखा गया था.

Also Read:

Sapna Choudhary Latest Sexy Photo Video: सपना चौधरी का लेटेस्ट सेक्सी बोल्ड लुक सोशल मीडिया मचा रहा धमाल, देखें सेक्सी डांस फोटो वीडियो

Lara dutta Sexy Video: लारा दत्ता के सेक्सी वीडियो का कहर, देखें बोल्ड लुक

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

देश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,गूगल प्लस, ट्विटर पर और डाउनलोड करें Inkhabar Android Hindi News App

 