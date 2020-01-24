बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. पागलपंती एक्ट्रेस उर्वशी रौतेला सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं और अपने फैंस के साथ अपनी हॉट एंड सेक्सी फोटो और वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं. हाल ही में उन्होंने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी कुछ सेक्सी फोटोज शेयर की है, जिसमें उनकी हॉटनेस देख फैंस के पसीने छूट रहे हैं. उनके लेटेस्ट लुक को फैंस खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं.
लेटेस्ट फोटो में उर्वशी बलां की खूबसूरत लग रही है और साथ ही बोल्डनेस की सारी हदें पार करती नजर आ रही है. आपने इससे पहले उर्वशी का ऐसा अवतार नहीं देखा होगा. उर्वशी ने व्हाइट हॉट पैंट के साथ सेक्सी क्रॉप टॉप पहन रखी है. हाई पॉनीटेल के साथ न्यूड मेकअप में वह बेहद खूबसूरत लग रही है. रेड लिपस्टिक से उर्वशी सभी को खूब अट्रैक्ट कर रही है.
उर्वशी रौतेला अक्सर ही अपने फैंस के साथ अपनी हॉट सेक्सी फोटो और वीडियो शेयर कर उनके साथ जुड़ी रहती है. फैंस भी उनके सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो को खूब पसंद करते हैं और उनके लेटेस्ट पोस्ट का बेसब्री से इंतजार करते हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर उर्वशी के काफी संख्या में फॉलोअर्स हैं, इंस्टाग्राम पर उन्हें 22 मिलियन से अधिक लोग फॉलो करते हैं. इसके साथ ही उर्वशी के कई फैन पेज भी हैं, जो उनकी खूबसूरत और हॉट फोटो वीडियो को इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर करते रहते हैं.
मिस टूरिज़म क्वीन ऑफ द इयर , साउथ कोरिया में मिस एशियन सुपर मॉडल और मिस यूनिवर्स रहीं उर्वशी को मॉडलिंग शुरू से ही काफी पसंद थी. उन्होंने सिंह साब द ग्रेट से अपने करियर की शुरुआत की. इसके बाद वह कई बॉलीवुड फिल्मों में नजर आई. आखिरी बार उर्वशी को फिल्म पागपंती में देखा गया था.
View this post on Instagram
#GlobalBrandAmbassdor Fall in love with your skin in just 5 minutes. Elois hair removal cream is the best skincare brand from Velnik. Made up of 100% natural extracts Elois HRC comes in 3 shades namely Aloe Vera, #Papaya, and #Rose #essence which helps in gently removing the body hair in just 5 minutes. 🎥: directed by legendary Prahlad Kakkar #hairremovalcream #hairremoval #softskin #hairremover #eloishairremovalcream #elois #eloisskincare #naturalbff #100wattglow #eloisfairness #skincare #Ad #love #UrvashiRautela #Prahladkakkar
View this post on Instagram
My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style ~ Maya Angelou . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Publication: Just Urbane Magazine (@justurbane) Photography: Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani) Styling: Nᴀᴛᴀꜱʜᴀᴀ Bᴏᴛʜʀᴀ (@natashaabothra) Outfit: Rudraksh Dwivedi (@rudrakshdwivedi) Footwear: NIDHI BHANDARI (@nidhibhandari_official) Accessories: Rimayu (@rimayu07) & Bellofox (@bellofox) #love #UrvashiRautela
View this post on Instagram
“Determined to rise” 🌌 ornate hoodie headgear magic. Thank you #StarScreenAwards2019 🌠 Style Architect : @ahmadcouture 💎: @anmoljewellers @shawnstussy @dior @cartier 👠: @giuseppezanotti 📸: @priyankknandwana . . . . . . . . . . . . . #love #UrvashiRautela #Starscreenawards #Starscreenawards2019
View this post on Instagram
Overwhelmed by all your love for my film 🎞 (Kavya) PAGALPANTI 💚✨ safe to say that I’m really happy at the moment. I love you guys so much ! Thank youuuu 🍀 Cover Star URVASHI RAUTELA for @justurbane magazine . Grab your copies now 🐉 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Publication: Just Urbane Magazine (@justurbane) Photography: Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani) Styling: Nᴀᴛᴀꜱʜᴀᴀ Bᴏᴛʜʀᴀ (@natashaabothra) Outfit: @neeturohra_india Footwear: NIDHI BHANDARI (@nidhibhandari_official) Accessories: Rimayu (@rimayu07) & Bellofox (@bellofox) #love #UrvashiRautela
View this post on Instagram
Lokmat’s Most Stylish Glamour Actress/Icon Of The Year Award 🏆. I am so grateful to receive this award @milokmat and continue to be inspired by those who stand apart and embrace their unique style and individuality. 👗: @aanchalchandaofficial Style Architect: @aanchalchanda x @vedhikaghotge x @amrutaadatia 💎: @anmoljewellers x @esauyoriofficialpage x @lili_claspe x @bagatiba x @jacquieaiche International Fashion Agency: @vandafashionagency 👠: @gianvitorossi 📸: @sagarmohite96 . . . . . . . . #love #UrvashiRautela #Lokmatawards
View this post on Instagram
"A whole new world with new horizons to pursue." -Princess Jasmine, "A Whole New World" 👸🏼 . . . PAGALPANTI PROMOTIONS 🐬 👗 – @prettylittlething 💎 – @radhikaagrawalstudio @fifi_jewels @cartier @nouvelheritage @establishedjewelry @dionlee 👠- @annynordshoes @octaviaelizabethjewelry Style Architects – @rochelledsa @anishagandhi3 Assistants – @stylebyshreya 📸- @ravindupatilphotography . . . . . #love #UrvashiRautela #Pagalpanti
Sapna Choudhary Latest Sexy Photo Video: सपना चौधरी का लेटेस्ट सेक्सी बोल्ड लुक सोशल मीडिया मचा रहा धमाल, देखें सेक्सी डांस फोटो वीडियो
Lara dutta Sexy Video: लारा दत्ता के सेक्सी वीडियो का कहर, देखें बोल्ड लुक
