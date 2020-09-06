Urvashi Rautela Sexy Photo Video: उर्वशी रौतेला सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं और अपने फैंस के साथ अपनी हॉट एंड सेक्सी फोटो और वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं. हाल ही में उन्होंने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी कुछ सेक्सी फोटोज शेयर की है, जिसमें उनकी हॉटनेस देख फैंस के पसीने छूट रहे हैं. उनके लेटेस्ट लुक को फैंस खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं.
लेटेस्ट फोटो में उर्वशी बलां की खूबसूरत लग रही है और साथ ही बोल्डनेस की सारी हदें पार करती नजर आ रही है. आपने इससे पहले उर्वशी का ऐसा अवतार नहीं देखा होगा. उर्वशी ने व्हाइट हॉट पैंट के साथ सेक्सी क्रॉप टॉप पहन रखी है. हाई पॉनीटेल के साथ न्यूड मेकअप में वह बेहद खूबसूरत लग रही है. रेड लिपस्टिक से उर्वशी सभी को खूब अट्रैक्ट कर रही है.
उर्वशी रौतेला अक्सर ही अपने फैंस के साथ अपनी हॉट सेक्सी फोटो और वीडियो शेयर कर उनके साथ जुड़ी रहती है. फैंस भी उनके सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो को खूब पसंद करते हैं और उनके लेटेस्ट पोस्ट का बेसब्री से इंतजार करते हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर उर्वशी के काफी संख्या में फॉलोअर्स हैं, इंस्टाग्राम पर उन्हें 30.4 मिलियन से अधिक लोग फॉलो करते हैं. इसके साथ ही उर्वशी के कई फैन पेज भी हैं, जो उनकी खूबसूरत और हॉट फोटो वीडियो को इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर करते रहते हैं.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you so much for 27 MILLION Love ❤️💜🖤🧡🤎💛💚🤍💙💗. Hey Guys, I am super excited for my new film, Virgin Bhanupriya and I am sure aap log bhi ho. The movie is releasing on 16th July on ZEE5 and I want to show you all the trailer, but itni asani se nahi. Share your excitement in the comment below with a ‘YES’ and agar mujhe 1000 ‘YES’ aate toh I will release the trailer today at 4PM. So what are you waiting for, start now! @zee5premium @zee5 #love #UrvashiRautela
View this post on Instagram
#HappyFathersDay in advance 👨👩👧. My father gave me the greatest present anyone could give another person: He believed in me. A girl’s father is the first man in her life, and probably the most influential. It’s absolutely true my mother gave me my drive, but my father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future.The heart of a father is the triumph of nature. Being a daddy's girl is like having permanent armor for the rest of your life.I am not ashamed to say that no man I ever met was my father's equal, and I never loved any other man as much. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #love #UrvashiRautela #daddysgirl
View this post on Instagram
It’s surreal my first International film project titled “AISLADOS” out soon!!!! I have been representing India from the very beginning. It started with the Miss Tourism World stage in 2011 China🇨🇳, Miss Asian Supermodel in South Korea 🇰🇷 & Miss Universe stage 2015 in Las Vegas. I'm glad that my efforts have been appreciated and recognised. I'm a proud Indian and wear that on my sleeve. It's humbling to be on the receiving end of such love, support and acceptance for me as an entertainer in new geographies. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #love #UrvashiRautela #Aislados
View this post on Instagram
Earth is like our home and we must make efforts to keep it clean and green. On the occasion of World Environment Day, let us promise to make it a better place to live! #WorldEnvironmentDay together we can make a difference 💚🌎♻️🚯 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #love #UrvashiRautela @vikram_bawa
मिस टूरिज़म क्वीन ऑफ द इयर , साउथ कोरिया में मिस एशियन सुपर मॉडल और मिस यूनिवर्स रहीं उर्वशी को मॉडलिंग शुरू से ही काफी पसंद थी. उन्होंने सिंह साब द ग्रेट से अपने करियर की शुरुआत की. इसके बाद वह कई बॉलीवुड फिल्मों में नजर आई. आखिरी बार उर्वशी को फिल्म पागपंती में देखा गया था.
Katrina Kaif Sexy Photo: कैटरीना कैफ ने सेक्सी फोटो शेयर सोशल मीडिया पर मचाया तहलका, फैंस हुए दीवाने
Jacqueline Fernandez Sexy Photo: जैकलीन फर्नांडिस ने बोल्ड अंदाज से फैंस को बनाया दीवाना, HOT फोटो वायरलदेश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,ट्विटर