बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. ट्विंकंल खन्ना हमेशा ही सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से राजनीतिक मुद्दे और सरकार  पर चुटकी लेती रहती है.  इनदिनों प्याज की बढ़ती कीमत पर भी जमकर राजनीतिक हो रही है. ऐसे में ट्विंकल कैसे पीछे रह सकती है. आज उन्होंने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी फोटो शेयर की है, जिसमें वह वही प्याज के झुमके पहने नजर आ रही है जिसे हाल ही में अक्षय कुमार ने उन्हें गिफ्ट किया था.

ट्विंकल को ये झुमके काफी पसंद आए थे और अब उसने इसे पहन लिया है. ट्विंकल ने इसकी फोटो इंस्टाग्राम  पर की है. फोटो में वह आपने कानों में प्याज के खूबसूरत झुमके पहने नजर आ रही है और मुस्कुरा रही है.  इस फोटो को शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने अपने पोस्ट के कैप्शन में लिखा- एक शूट से दूसरे शूट में. मैं काफी खुश हूं कि मुझे यह अनमोल गिफ्ट पहनने का मौका मिला. इसे शूट से घर लाया गया था, अब दूसरे शूट तक इसमें अंकुरित होना शुरू हो गया. दरअरल शेयर किए गए फोटो में देखा जा सकता है कि प्याज में अब हरी जड़े (अंकुर) निकल रही है.

ट्विकंल हर मुद्दे पर खुलकर अपनी राय रखते के लिए जानी जाती है. बता दें कि कुछ दिनों पहले ट्विंकल ने प्याज की बढ़ती कीमत को लेकर वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण के संसद में दिए बयान को लेकर  चुटकी ली थी. दरअरल निर्मला सीतारमण ने संसद में दिए अपने बयान में कहा था कि- मैं प्याज नहीं खाती. इसके बाद ट्विंकल ने उनके बयान पर चुटकी लेते हुए पोस्ट किया और फिर गूगल पर बिना प्याज के बनने वाली पांच रेसिपी भी शेयर की. इसके अलावा उन्होंने एक और पोस्ट शेयर की थी,जिसमें उन्होंने प्याज की तुलना एवोकाडो से की थी.

ट्विंकल लंबे समय से फिल्मों में दूर है. लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर अपने पोस्ट को लेकर वह हमेशा ही चर्चा में बनी रहती है. अब ट्विंकल ने एक लेखक के तौर पर अपनी पहचान बना ली है. वह ह्यूमरस आर्टिकिल्स लिखती, जो इंग्लिश के लीडिंग न्यूज़पेपर में प्रकाशित होते हैं. इसके अलावा ट्विंकल इंटीरियर डिजायनर भी है.

