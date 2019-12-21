बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. ट्विंकंल खन्ना हमेशा ही सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से राजनीतिक मुद्दे और सरकार पर चुटकी लेती रहती है. इनदिनों प्याज की बढ़ती कीमत पर भी जमकर राजनीतिक हो रही है. ऐसे में ट्विंकल कैसे पीछे रह सकती है. आज उन्होंने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी फोटो शेयर की है, जिसमें वह वही प्याज के झुमके पहने नजर आ रही है जिसे हाल ही में अक्षय कुमार ने उन्हें गिफ्ट किया था.
ट्विंकल को ये झुमके काफी पसंद आए थे और अब उसने इसे पहन लिया है. ट्विंकल ने इसकी फोटो इंस्टाग्राम पर की है. फोटो में वह आपने कानों में प्याज के खूबसूरत झुमके पहने नजर आ रही है और मुस्कुरा रही है. इस फोटो को शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने अपने पोस्ट के कैप्शन में लिखा- एक शूट से दूसरे शूट में. मैं काफी खुश हूं कि मुझे यह अनमोल गिफ्ट पहनने का मौका मिला. इसे शूट से घर लाया गया था, अब दूसरे शूट तक इसमें अंकुरित होना शुरू हो गया. दरअरल शेयर किए गए फोटो में देखा जा सकता है कि प्याज में अब हरी जड़े (अंकुर) निकल रही है.
ट्विकंल हर मुद्दे पर खुलकर अपनी राय रखते के लिए जानी जाती है. बता दें कि कुछ दिनों पहले ट्विंकल ने प्याज की बढ़ती कीमत को लेकर वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण के संसद में दिए बयान को लेकर चुटकी ली थी. दरअरल निर्मला सीतारमण ने संसद में दिए अपने बयान में कहा था कि- मैं प्याज नहीं खाती. इसके बाद ट्विंकल ने उनके बयान पर चुटकी लेते हुए पोस्ट किया और फिर गूगल पर बिना प्याज के बनने वाली पांच रेसिपी भी शेयर की. इसके अलावा उन्होंने एक और पोस्ट शेयर की थी,जिसमें उन्होंने प्याज की तुलना एवोकाडो से की थी.
ट्विंकल लंबे समय से फिल्मों में दूर है. लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर अपने पोस्ट को लेकर वह हमेशा ही चर्चा में बनी रहती है. अब ट्विंकल ने एक लेखक के तौर पर अपनी पहचान बना ली है. वह ह्यूमरस आर्टिकिल्स लिखती, जो इंग्लिश के लीडिंग न्यूज़पेपर में प्रकाशित होते हैं. इसके अलावा ट्विंकल इंटीरियर डिजायनर भी है.
View this post on Instagram
My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, ‘They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward
View this post on Instagram
Onions are the new Avocados! My bit this week for @tweakindia Repost @tweakindia "Though I spent most of my college years studying accounts, home science is what I have honed over the last 19-odd years. Inherently frugal by nature, I vigorously apply these skills when I am trying to balance the household budget. When onion prices started soaring to the point of daylight robbery, I again applied my acquired home science skills." — Says Twinkle Khanna Click on the link ( linkin.bio/tweakindia ) in @tweakindia description and tap on the corresponding image to read her piece and her selection of onion-free recipes. What are your solutions for coping with the rising prices?
Onions are the new Avocados. My bit this week for @TweakIndia https://t.co/52ulfYEQLW #OnionEmergency pic.twitter.com/QA4JyNM1t4
— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 7, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Who needs a matching bag when you have another color-coordinated accessory, a plant! This is also the epitome of procrastination as what I need to do right now is put down another 500 words and finally submit my piece to the rather scary @tweakindia copy chief:) #DiwaliModeOnWorkModeOff
