बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. टीना दत्ता छोटे पर्दे से लेकर बड़े पर्दे पर नजर आ चुकी हैं. उन्हें कई टीवी शो में देखा गया. उतरन और डायन जैसे धारावाहिकों में टीना के रोल को काफी पसंद किया गया. इनदिनों टीना टीवी शो डायन में नजर आ रही है. पर्दे के अलावा टीना सोशल मीडिया पर भी खूब छाई रहती है.

हमेशा ही इंटरनेट पर उनके सेक्सी और हॉट लुक फैंस को घायल करते रहते हैं. हाल ही में टीना ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी एक बेहद सेक्सी फोटो शेयर की है ,जिसमें वह बोल्डनेस की सारी हदें पार करती नजर आ रही है. फोटो में टीना ब्लैक  और सिल्वर कलर के कॉम्बिनेशन में देखी जा सकती है. टीना के इस जबरदस्त लुक को फैंस काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं. फोटो में टीना लेटे हुए सेक्सी पोज दे रही है. 

टीना हमेशा ही इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती रहती है.  टीना अधिकतक बिकनी लुक में नजर आती है. यही वजह  है कि जैसे ही उनकी कोई भी फोटो सामने आती है वह सोशल मीडिया पर छा जाती है.  फैंस भी उनका स्टाइलिश और बोल्ड लुक काफी पसंद करते हैं. फिलहाल टीना अपनी लेटेस्ट फोटो से सोशल मीडिया पर सनसनी मचा रही है.  इस फोटो को लाखों लाइक्स मिले हैं और साथ ही फैंस जमकर इस फोटो पर कमेंट भी कर रहे हैं.

A beautiful mess

बात  करें टीना के एक्टिंग करियर की तो उन्हें बचपन से ही एक्टिंग का शौक था. उन्होंने महज पांच साल की उम्र में ही एक्टिंग की शुरुआत की. कई टीवी शो में काम करने के बाद टीना दत्ता को धारावाहित उतरन में देखा गया. यह शो उनके करियर के लिए टर्निंग पॉइंट साबित हुआ क्योंकि इस शो से उन्हें पहचान मिली. टीवी शो के साथ ही टीना यू आर माइन इटेरनली, परिणीता और बंगाली फिल्म चोखेर बाली में भी नजर आ चुकी है.

Life’s better poolside 🏊‍♀

🕷

Jhuki jhuki si naazar 💛🧡🌼💛🧡

