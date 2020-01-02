बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. टीना दत्ता छोटे पर्दे से लेकर बड़े पर्दे पर नजर आ चुकी हैं. उन्हें कई टीवी शो में देखा गया. उतरन और डायन जैसे धारावाहिकों में टीना के रोल को काफी पसंद किया गया. इनदिनों टीना टीवी शो डायन में नजर आ रही है. पर्दे के अलावा टीना सोशल मीडिया पर भी खूब छाई रहती है.
हमेशा ही इंटरनेट पर उनके सेक्सी और हॉट लुक फैंस को घायल करते रहते हैं. हाल ही में टीना ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी एक बेहद सेक्सी फोटो शेयर की है ,जिसमें वह बोल्डनेस की सारी हदें पार करती नजर आ रही है. फोटो में टीना ब्लैक और सिल्वर कलर के कॉम्बिनेशन में देखी जा सकती है. टीना के इस जबरदस्त लुक को फैंस काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं. फोटो में टीना लेटे हुए सेक्सी पोज दे रही है.
टीना हमेशा ही इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती रहती है. टीना अधिकतक बिकनी लुक में नजर आती है. यही वजह है कि जैसे ही उनकी कोई भी फोटो सामने आती है वह सोशल मीडिया पर छा जाती है. फैंस भी उनका स्टाइलिश और बोल्ड लुक काफी पसंद करते हैं. फिलहाल टीना अपनी लेटेस्ट फोटो से सोशल मीडिया पर सनसनी मचा रही है. इस फोटो को लाखों लाइक्स मिले हैं और साथ ही फैंस जमकर इस फोटो पर कमेंट भी कर रहे हैं.
बात करें टीना के एक्टिंग करियर की तो उन्हें बचपन से ही एक्टिंग का शौक था. उन्होंने महज पांच साल की उम्र में ही एक्टिंग की शुरुआत की. कई टीवी शो में काम करने के बाद टीना दत्ता को धारावाहित उतरन में देखा गया. यह शो उनके करियर के लिए टर्निंग पॉइंट साबित हुआ क्योंकि इस शो से उन्हें पहचान मिली. टीवी शो के साथ ही टीना यू आर माइन इटेरनली, परिणीता और बंगाली फिल्म चोखेर बाली में भी नजर आ चुकी है.
View this post on Instagram
Happy New Year! May the street bend to satisfy you all personally, sunlight glow to greet you all personally, and blessings always warm your heart. May All Your Dreams and Wishes Come True, and May Prosperity Touch Your Feet. Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous new year by believing. Wishing You all a very Happy New Year. #2020 #happynewyear
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @luvisrani with @get_repost ・・・ You have seen my descent. Now watch my rising… Fashionista @dattaatinaa had some on-point poses during this photoshoot and it was remarkable. #tinadatta #newshow #actress #LuvIsrani #LuvIsraniPhotography #womenphotography #Uttaran #instadaily #photooftheday #picoftheday #instagood #instapic #Beautyphotography #Myfoto
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for such kind words @luvisrani #Repost from @luvisrani @TopRankRepost #TopRankRepost Forget her looks. How about her insane work ethic, her unstoppable ambition and her ridiculously dope soul. Her performance in the new series with a different avatar is just phenomenal. Keep putting in the efforts @dattaatinaa, you are doing fantastic. One of my best photo shoot for the lady. Credits- Styling: @lasha_designs Hair: Jayshree makeup & hair designer and @jayshreethakkarhairartist #TinaDatta #DattaTinaa #BeautifulWoman #Beauty #Audacity #Messy#Uttaran #Ichcha #LuvIsraniPhotography #CelebrityPhotoshoot #Model#luvisrani #tinaadattaa
Also Read:
Katrina Kaif Sexy Photo Video: येलो कलर की शॉर्ट ड्रेस में कैटरीना कैफ ने बिखेरे कातिलाना जलवे, देखें एक्ट्रेस का बोल्ड अंदाज
Disha Patani Sexy Photo: नए साल पर दिशा पटानी ने अपने बोल्ड अवतार से सोशल मीडिया पर मचाया बवाल, देखें सेक्सी फोटोदेश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,गूगल प्लस, ट्विटर पर और डाउनलोड करें Inkhabar Android Hindi News App
Leave a Reply