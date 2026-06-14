वो अलग ही बंदा था…सिर्फ एक्टिंग ही नहीं था सपना, 50 बुलंदियों को छूना चाहते थे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत; लेकिन 37 रह गए अधूरे

मौत को हुए छह साल
क्या थी 50 सपनों की लिस्ट?
My 50 DREAMS & counting…! 😉
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1. Learn how to Fly a Plane ✈️ 2. Train for IronMan triathlon 🏃🏻♂️
3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed 🏏
4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space. 🌌
6. Play tennis with a Champion 🎾
7. Do a Four Clap 👏 Push-Up ! (1/6) … pic.twitter.com/8HDqlTNmb6
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
8. Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week
9. Dive in a Blue-hole
10. Perform the Double-Slit experiment
11. Plant 1000 Trees
12. Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel
13. Send 💯 KIDS for workshops in ISRO/ NASA
14. Meditate in Kailash pic.twitter.com/x4jVGp4UJS
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
15. Play Poker with a Champ
16. Write a Book
17. Visit CERN
18. Paint aurora borealis
19. Attend another NASA workshop
20. 6 pack abs in 6 months
21. Swim in Cenotes
22. Teach Coding to visually impaired
23. Spend a Week in a Jungle
24. Understand Vedic Astrology
25. Disneyland pic.twitter.com/SImtmgMAcm
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
26. Visit LIGO. 🌇
27. Raise a horse 🐎
28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms 🕺🏾🕺🏾
29. Work for Free Education 📚
30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope 🔭
31. Learn KRIYA Yoga 🧘♂️
32. Visit Antarctica 🇦🇶 33. Help train Women in Self-defense 🥋
34. Shoot an Active Volcano 🌋 pic.twitter.com/iKSZsFv206
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
Learn how to Farm
36. Teach dance to kids
37. Be an Ambidextrous Archer
38. Finish reading the entire Resnick – Halliday physics book
39. Understand Polynesian astronomy
40. Learn Guitar Chords of my fav. 50 songs
41. Play Chess with a Champion
42. Own a Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/bnVoLcFaij
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
43 Visit St.Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna
44 Perform experiments of Cymatics
45 Help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces
46 Make a documentary on Swami Vivekananda
47 Learn to Surf
48 Work in AI & exponential
technologies
49 Learn Capoeira
50 Travel through Europe by train pic.twitter.com/PiSF7Gtayl
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019