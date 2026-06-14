वो अलग ही बंदा था…सिर्फ एक्टिंग ही नहीं था सपना, 50 बुलंदियों को छूना चाहते थे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत; लेकिन 37 रह गए अधूरे

My 50 DREAMS & counting…! 😉

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1. Learn how to Fly a Plane ✈️ 2. Train for IronMan triathlon 🏃🏻‍♂️

3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed 🏏

4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space. 🌌

6. Play tennis with a Champion 🎾

7. Do a Four Clap 👏 Push-Up ! (1/6) … pic.twitter.com/8HDqlTNmb6

— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019