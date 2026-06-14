Home > मनोरंजन > वो अलग ही बंदा था…सिर्फ एक्टिंग ही नहीं था सपना, 50 बुलंदियों को छूना चाहते थे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत; लेकिन 37 रह गए अधूरे

वो अलग ही बंदा था…सिर्फ एक्टिंग ही नहीं था सपना, 50 बुलंदियों को छूना चाहते थे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत; लेकिन 37 रह गए अधूरे

Sushant Singh Rajput Dreams: बॉलीवुड के दिवंगत अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के 150 सपने थे, जिन्हें वो पूरा करना चाहते थे. इसी में से उन्होंने 50 ख्वाहिश की एक लिस्ट बना रखी थी. लेकिन ईश्वर को कुछ और मंजूर था और इन्हें पूरा करने से पहले वो इस दुनिया को छोड़कर चले गए.

By: Kamesh Dwivedi | Published: June 14, 2026 1:10:58 PM IST

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के 50 सपने, जिनमें कई रह गए अधूरे
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के 50 सपने, जिनमें कई रह गए अधूरे


हिंदी सिनेमा में शायद ही ऐसा कोई एक्टर हुआ हो, जिसके एक्टिंग के अलावा भी कई सपने रहे हों. लेकिन बॉलीवुड के दिवंगत अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ऐसे ही थे, जिनके जीवन में कुछ ऐसे सपने थे, जो लोग सोच भी नहीं सकते थे. अभिनेता ने अपने जीवन के 150 सपनों में से 50 की एक लिस्ट बनाकर रखी थी, जिसे वो धीरे-धीरे हासिल कर रहे थे. लेकिन इससे पहले महज 34 की उम्र साल 2020 में उन्होंने इस दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया. चलिए जानते हैं एक्टर के ड्रीम्स के बारे में. 

मौत को हुए छह साल

आज 14 जून 2026 को सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मृत्यु को 6 साल पूरे हो गए. अभिनेता 14 जून, 2020 को मुंबई स्थित अपने घर में मृत पाए गए थे. उनकी मृत्यु के बाद, अभिनेता के 50 सपनों की एक सूची सोशल मीडिया पर सामने आई थी. कुछ सपनों की बात करें, तो विमान उड़ाने से लेकर 100 बच्चों को नासा की कार्यशाला में भेजने तक जैसे ड्रीम्स शामिल थे.

क्या थी 50 सपनों की लिस्ट?

अभिनेता ने अपने सोशल मीडिया हैंडल पर सितंबर 2019 में 50 सपनों की लिस्ट साझा की थी. इसमें विमान उड़ाना सीखना, आयरन मैन ट्रायथलॉन के लिए प्रशिक्षण लेना, किसी चैंपियन के साथ टेनिस खेलना आदि जैसी काम शामिल थे. देखें उनके ड्रीम्स की लिस्ट..













37 सपने रह गए हमेशा के लिए अधूरे

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने जो 50 सपनों की लिस्ट बनाई थी. उनमें से मात्र 13 ही वह पूरा कर पाए थे. लेकिन वे सभी को पूरा नहीं कर पाए. अभिनेता की अचानक मृत्यु न केवल उनके दोस्तों और परिवार के लिए, बल्कि फिल्म जगत और उनके प्रशंसकों के लिए भी एक बड़ा सदमा थी.

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वो अलग ही बंदा था…सिर्फ एक्टिंग ही नहीं था सपना, 50 बुलंदियों को छूना चाहते थे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत; लेकिन 37 रह गए अधूरे

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वो अलग ही बंदा था…सिर्फ एक्टिंग ही नहीं था सपना, 50 बुलंदियों को छूना चाहते थे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत; लेकिन 37 रह गए अधूरे
वो अलग ही बंदा था…सिर्फ एक्टिंग ही नहीं था सपना, 50 बुलंदियों को छूना चाहते थे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत; लेकिन 37 रह गए अधूरे
वो अलग ही बंदा था…सिर्फ एक्टिंग ही नहीं था सपना, 50 बुलंदियों को छूना चाहते थे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत; लेकिन 37 रह गए अधूरे
वो अलग ही बंदा था…सिर्फ एक्टिंग ही नहीं था सपना, 50 बुलंदियों को छूना चाहते थे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत; लेकिन 37 रह गए अधूरे