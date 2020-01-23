बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. Sunny Leone Hot Photo: सनी लियोनी इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव हैं. हाल ही में उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर अपनी एक बेहद खूबसूरत फोटो शेयर की है. फोटो में सनी लियोनी अपनी हॉटनेस से सोशल मीडिया का पारा बढ़ा रही हैं. फैंस को उनका ये अवतार खूब पसंद आ रहा है. सनी लियोनी इससे पहले भी कई बार अपनी कातिलाना अदाओं से फैंस को दीवाना बना चुकी हैं.

सनी लियोनी के वर्कफ्रंट की बात करें तो वह हाल ही में नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी और आथिया शेट्टी की फिल्म चकनाचूर के गाने बत्तियां बुझा दूं’में नजर आई थीं. इसके बाद अब वह जल्द ही फिल्म वीरमादेव’ से तमिल फिल्मों में भी डेब्यू करने जा रही हैं. इसमें उनके साथ नवदीप मुख्य भूमिका में नजर आएंगे. सनी की यह फिल्म तमिल के अलावा हिंदी, मलयालम, कन्नड़ और तेलुगू भाषा में रिलीज होगी.

सनी लियोनी हाल ही में स्पिट्सविला 12 सीजन होस्ट करती हुई नजर आई थीं. शो में उनको काफी पसंद किया गया. सनी लियोनी अक्सर अपनी कातिलाना अदाओं से फैंस पर बिजलियां गिराती रहती हैं. सनी लियोनी को दुनिया भर में काफी लोग पसंद करते हैं.

सोशल मीडिया पर सनी लियोनी की काफी लंबी चौड़ी फैन फॉलोइंग है. फैंस उनके हॉट और सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो का बड़ी ही बेसब्री से इंतजार करते हैं. सनी लियोनी भी कभी उन्हें निराश नहीं करती और समय-समय पर फैंस के साथ अपनी हॉट और सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं.

👸

Holiday break!! 🏖️👙 #SunnyLeone

Hmmmm….good night beautiful people!

Love Dubai!

It’s hard sometimes to put in perspective what is happening when there are 100 things going on at once. It’s easy to lose focus on the goals and what you love day to day. Take a few extra minutes this morning and realize how amazing life is and can be. Everything we have built and everything we stand for!! People will always try to take advantage when you offer up kindness and Use it as weakness. Trust me when I say I am the furthest from weak!! Such is life and we all learn! Some learn the hard way !! But trust this, if you think we have made it this far by chance , then you are surely mistaken !!! It takes guts, hustle, risks , battles and up and downs and finally it take persistence. Life !!!! Love what you do every day!!!

