बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. Sunny Leone Hot Photo: सनी लियोनी इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव हैं. हाल ही में उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर अपनी एक बेहद खूबसूरत फोटो शेयर की है. फोटो में सनी लियोनी अपनी हॉटनेस से सोशल मीडिया का पारा बढ़ा रही हैं. फैंस को उनका ये अवतार खूब पसंद आ रहा है. सनी लियोनी इससे पहले भी कई बार अपनी कातिलाना अदाओं से फैंस को दीवाना बना चुकी हैं.
सनी लियोनी के वर्कफ्रंट की बात करें तो वह हाल ही में नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी और आथिया शेट्टी की फिल्म चकनाचूर के गाने बत्तियां बुझा दूं’में नजर आई थीं. इसके बाद अब वह जल्द ही फिल्म वीरमादेव’ से तमिल फिल्मों में भी डेब्यू करने जा रही हैं. इसमें उनके साथ नवदीप मुख्य भूमिका में नजर आएंगे. सनी की यह फिल्म तमिल के अलावा हिंदी, मलयालम, कन्नड़ और तेलुगू भाषा में रिलीज होगी.
सनी लियोनी हाल ही में स्पिट्सविला 12 सीजन होस्ट करती हुई नजर आई थीं. शो में उनको काफी पसंद किया गया. सनी लियोनी अक्सर अपनी कातिलाना अदाओं से फैंस पर बिजलियां गिराती रहती हैं. सनी लियोनी को दुनिया भर में काफी लोग पसंद करते हैं.
सोशल मीडिया पर सनी लियोनी की काफी लंबी चौड़ी फैन फॉलोइंग है. फैंस उनके हॉट और सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो का बड़ी ही बेसब्री से इंतजार करते हैं. सनी लियोनी भी कभी उन्हें निराश नहीं करती और समय-समय पर फैंस के साथ अपनी हॉट और सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं.
"Trouble ahead, The Lady in Red Take my advice, You'd be better off dead" – Casey jones . . Lips : #CherryBomb by @starstruckbysl Outfit: @renge_india Accessories: @veromodaindia Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @sameerkatariya92 & @shiks_gupta25 Shot by @sjframes
Having fun during break on sets of @mtvsplitsvilla . . Lips: #SugarPlum by @starstruckbysl Outfit: @perniaqureshibrands Accessories: @bellofox Sunglasses: @iarrasunglasses Heels: @trufflecollectionindia Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @tomasmoucka @jeetihairtstylist #SunnyLeone #SplitsvillaX2
Do you want to have a new year date with me? I am in V-M-A-T-E , trending short video app – @vmate_official now. I will choose my right Mr.V in VMate who has accepted my video call to have a secret dinner together Download VMate on Google Play to answer my video call now！ #SunnyLeone #VMateSunnyKaNewYearCall #VMate #VMateSticker #HappyNewYear2020 #NewYear2020 #NewYearSticker #SunnyLeone #NewYearGift #VideoApp #ShortVideoApp #DownloadonGooglePlay #ShootVideoEarnMoney #EveryoneCanWininVMate
Hey, are you my MR.V ❤? Do you want to have a secret dinner with me in 2020？ Accept my new year video call in trending short video app – @vmate_official and I will choose one lucky Mr.V to have a sweet date with me! 😉 Search VMate in Google Play now, I am on VMate, waiting for you! #SunnyLeone #VMateSunnyKaNewYearCall #VMate #VMateSticker #HappyNewYear2020 #NewYear2020 #SunnyKaNewYearCall #NewYearGift #VideoApp #ShortVideoApp
About last night…. so happy to support this short film. We all should be hold our children a little closer and watch for the signs of trauma from sexual abuse. Great initiative guys!! Ave Maria" @omungkumar @vanita_ok @banijayasia @anupsoni3 @linlaishram @thenitinmirani @shivika.rishi @paragnm @rohitrkulkarni @shockbox_ @_chandrakant_sonawane_ @deepak30000 @rishinegi24 Lips: #CherryBomb by @starstruckbysl Outfit: @mirrorthestore
"Oh are you waiting for me??" Hehe 😜 . . Lips: #WildCherry by @starstruckbysl Shoot for @fablookmagazine Styled by @hitendrakapopara @milliarora7777 HMU @devinanarangbeauty @jeetihairstylist Wearing @suniradesigns Jewels by @vishaljewellersmn Boots @papadontpreachbyshubhika Shot by @trishasarang fab magazine managed by @akshat_gutgutia
Love this look 😍 . . Shoot for @fablookmagazine Styled by @hitendrakapopara @milliarora7777 HMU @devinanarangbeauty @jeetihairstylist Wearing @archithanarayanamofficial Jewels by @vishaljewellersmn Boots @metroshoesindia Shot by @trishasarang Fab magazine managed by @akshat_gutgutia
It's hard sometimes to put in perspective what is happening when there are 100 things going on at once. It's easy to lose focus on the goals and what you love day to day. Take a few extra minutes this morning and realize how amazing life is and can be. Everything we have built and everything we stand for!! People will always try to take advantage when you offer up kindness and Use it as weakness. Trust me when I say I am the furthest from weak!! Such is life and we all learn! Some learn the hard way !! But trust this, if you think we have made it this far by chance , then you are surely mistaken !!! It takes guts, hustle, risks , battles and up and downs and finally it take persistence. Life !!!! Love what you do every day!!!
It's a #Yellow kind of day!! 🌞 . . Lips: #BabyDoll by @starstruckbysl Outfit: @posswear Accessories: @goldqueen_in Sunglasses: @bellofox Heels: @trufflecollectionindia Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @tomasmoucka @jeetihairtstylist
Thank you @asiaspa.india for awarding @starstruckbysl – "Breakthrough Beauty Brand of the Year".. So proud 😍 . . Outfit: @supriamunjalofficial Accessories: @aquamarine_jewellery Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @devinanarangbeauty @jeetihairtstylist Shot by @sjframes
