बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. अपने हॉटनेस से कोहराम मचाने वाली एक्ट्रेस सोफी चौधरी की बोल्डनेस कमाल की है.सेक्सी फिगर और हॉट अदाओं से भरपूर सोफी अपनी बोल्डनेस से कोहराम मचाती रहती है. उनका हॉट अवतार इंटरनेट पर खूब वायरल होता है. सोफी है ही इतनी सेक्सी कि जो भी उनके हॉटनेस को देख लेता है उनका दीवाना हो जाता है. आप भी अगर सोफी की सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो देख लेंगे तो यकीनन आपका भी दिन बन जाएगा.

सोफी हमेशा ही सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी हॉट सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर कर कोहराम मचाती रहती है. इंस्टाग्राम पर वह हमेशा ही फैंस के साथ अपनी फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती रहती है. सोफी का सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट उनके हॉट फोटो वीडियो से भरा पड़ा है. वह कभी बिकनी अवतार तो कभी बोल्डनेस से फैंस के पसीने छुड़ा देती है. यही कारण है कि पर्दे के साथ साथ सोशल मीडिया पर भी उनका खूब बोलबाला है. आप यकीन नहीं करेंगे कि अकेले इंस्टाग्राम पर उनके 2.3 मिलियन फॉलोअर्स हैं. इसके अलावा यूट्यूब पर भी उनके सेक्सी वीडियो खूब देखे जाते हैं.

सोफी बॉलीवुड से लेकर मॉडलिंग की दुनिया में एक जाना माना नाम हैं. अपनी मॉडलिंग और एक्टिंग से वह लोगों के दिलों में एक खास जगह बना चुकी है. उनके चाहने वाले दुनियाभर में मौजूद हैं,जो उनकी एक झलक पाने के बेकरार रहते हैं. बॉलीवुड में सोफी का करियर काफी शानदार रहा. उन्होंने फिल्मों में एक्टिंग के साथ ही कई आइटम नंबर में भी नजर आ चुकी है. लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि एक्टिंग और मॉडलिंग के साथ ही सोफी अच्छी सिंगर भी है. स्कूल के ही दिनों से सोफी को सिंगिंग काफी पसंद था.

साल 2000 में सोफी ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत बतौर पॉप सिंगर के रूप में की. उन्होंने एक बैंड की स्थापना कर सॉन्ग ये दिल सुन रहा है गाया. इसके बाद वह सोलो सिंगर के रूप में गाने लगी. बॉलीवुड में सोफी ने फिल्म शादी नंबर वन के साथ अपने एक्टिंग करियर की शुरुआत की. इस फिल्म में उनके साथ जावेद खान नजर आए थे. सोफी एमटीवी इंडिया वीजे और टेलीविजन प्रस्तुतकर्ता भी हैं.इसके साथ ही वह डांस रियलिटी शो झलक दिखला जा सीजन 7 और बिग बॉस सीजन 8 का भी हिस्सा रह चुकीं हैं.
https://youtu.be/IbDEOrFm2Ew

