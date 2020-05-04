बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. सोफी चौधरी की गिनती बॉलीवुड की हॉट एक्ट्रेस के रूप में की जाती है. फिल्मों में अपने हॉट सीन से लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर बोल्ड अंदाज को लेकर वह अक्सर चर्चा में बनी रहती है. इसके साथ ही वह अपनी कातिलाना अदाओं और सेक्सी फिगर को लेकर भी लोगों के बीच छाई रहती है. अपने फिगर को फ्लॉन्ट करते हुए वह अक्सर अपनी तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करती हैं.
सोफी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती है और यहां उनका अंदाज देखने लायक होता है. अपने इस अनोखे अंदाज से वह सभी को अपना दीवाना बना लेती है. इंस्टाग्राम पर सोफी अपनी कऊबसूरत और बोल्ड फोटो वीडियो शेयर कर फैंस को खुश कर देती है. अपने हॉट पोस्ट के कारण ही वह जल्द ही सोशल मीडिया सेंसेशन के रूप में जानी जाने लगी. सोफी इंस्टाग्राम पर हमेशा ही बोल्ड और हॉट फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती है. इंस्टाग्राम पर सोफी के 2.3 मिलियन फॉलोअर्स हैं.
सोफी आज बॉलीवुड में एक जाना माना नाम हैं. उन्होंने अपनी बेहतरीन एक्टिंग और मेहनत से इंडस्ट्री में एक खास जगह बनाई है. हालांकि अपने करियर की शुरुआत उन्होंने बतौर मॉडल के रूप में की थी. आज भी वह अपनी मॉडलिंग को लेकर पूरी दुनिया में फेमस है. फिल्मों और मॉडलिंग के साथ ही सोफी कई टीवी शो में भी नजर आ चुकी हैं. एमटीवी इंडिया वीजे के रूप में वह काफी फेमस हुई थी. इसके साथ ही वह एक पॉपुलर सिंगर भी है. उन्होंने कई गाने गाए हैं.
View this post on Instagram
When standing under the open skies by the blue sea, sun in my eyes & a salty breeze through my hair felt magical..But now feels like a distant dream… As the world faces the covid pandemic and Mother Nature reboots herself, this #Earthday may we vow to respect, protect, nurture our environment, may we learn to coexist and may we remember just how small we are in front of Mother Earth 💚 #dreamingofbeingonabeach #earthday #bekind #coexist #mothernature #sophstylin #protectrespectnurture #sophiechoudry @kaustub_9 @tush_91 @flirtatious_india @tanimakhosla
बात करें सोफी चौधरी के फिल्मी करियर की तो, वह बॉलीवुड की कई फिल्मों में नजर आ चुकी है. साथ ही अपनी बेहतरीन एक्टिंग और सेक्सी रोल से उन्होंने दर्शकों को खूब अट्रैक्ट भी किया. उन्होंने प्यार के साइड इफैक्ट, शादी नंबर 1, किडनैप, वन्स अपॅान ए टाइम दोबारा जैसी कई फिल्में की हैं.
View this post on Instagram
Me, myself & I .. and this pretty sari😍 My Monday motivation is to get back on a shoot, on stage, back to my people as soon as I can! So please let’s be responsible and stay home so that we can get our lives back sooner rather that later! TiL then hope you like the sari😬 #sarinotsorry #memyselfandi #fablookmagazine #sophiechoudry #sophstylin Shoot for @fablookmagazine Wearing @bani.pasricha Jewels @savyajewelsindia Mua @tush_91 Hair by @ambereen01 Styling @milliarora7777 Shot by @shivamduaphotography Location @theparkhotelmumbai PR Managed by @akshat_gutgutia
View this post on Instagram
Since travelling abroad isn’t going to be possible for a bit, I’m just going to go to the gym, work on that bikini body and dream of the beach 🏖😋 #throwbackthursday #tbt #takemeback #alwaysdreamingofthebeach #islandgirl #naladhumaldives #sophiefit #sophiechoudry #sophstylin #favepic HMU @tush_91 📸 @kaustubh_19 Outfit @officialswapnilshinde @tanimakhosla
View this post on Instagram
If you can’t see the light, be the light✨💗✨ #shinebright #bethelight #mondaymotivation #sophiechoudry #sophstylin #fablookmagazine Presenting fablook calender 2020 shoot 🥰 Shoot for @fablookmagazine Wearing @archithanarayanamofficial Mua @tush_91 Hair by @ambereen01 Styling @milliarora7777 Shot by @shivamduaphotography Location @theparkhotelmumbai PR Managed by @akshat_gutgutia
View this post on Instagram
Not teasing…Bomb teaser is out now.. Song out on 7th💣💥😋Meri yeh look kaisi lagi ?!💥 #Bomb #babytuhaibomb @mayurofficial24 @manjmusik @zeemusiccompany @tarunbhardwajj Thank you @officialswapnilshinde for this amaze outfit @outhousejewellery for the jewels, @tanimakhosla for styling, perfect HMU @makeupbypompy @harleenzbella #manjmusik #sophstylin #sophiechoudry #punjabisong #dubai #mydubai #firsttimewearingakoka #koka #coka #desertdunes #sanddunes #swapnilshinde 📸 @anupam.photography
View this post on Instagram
Pure Gold.. the light, the bikini and the girl😋💛🤩 #goldengirl #goldenhour #magiclight #solidgold #tbt #throwbackthursday #takemeback #beachgirlforlife #islandgirl #sophiefit #sophstylin #sophiechoudry #lovethispic #happymemories #needtobeinabondmovie Bikini @nanditamahtanilabel HMU @tush_91 📸 @kaustubh_19
View this post on Instagram
Goals for 2020; To dream deeper than the ocean, work harder than before & go to the beach..a lot!!😋 🙌🏼 🏖 #beachlife #2020goals #dreambig #lookahead #positivevibesonly #beachbabeforlife #fitnessgoals #sophiefit #workhard #newbeginnings #sophstylin #sophiechoudry #nofilterneeded #shotoniphone11pro 📸 @ambereen01
Also Read:
Monalisa Sexy Photo Video: देखिए भोजपुरी क्वीन मोनालिसा का जबर सेक्सी अंदाज, कातिलाना अदाओं ने चुराया फैंस का दिल
Sherlyn Chopra Sexy Video: कामसूत्र एक्ट्रेस शर्लिन चोपड़ा की हॉटनेस बड़ी निराली, बोल्ड फोटो वीडियो देख छूट जाएंगे पसीनेदेश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,गूगल प्लस, ट्विटर पर और डाउनलोड करें Inkhabar Android Hindi News App
Leave a Reply