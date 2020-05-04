बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. सोफी चौधरी की गिनती बॉलीवुड की हॉट एक्ट्रेस के रूप में की जाती है. फिल्मों में अपने हॉट सीन से लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर बोल्ड अंदाज को लेकर वह अक्सर चर्चा में बनी रहती है. इसके साथ ही वह अपनी कातिलाना अदाओं और सेक्सी फिगर को लेकर भी लोगों के बीच छाई रहती है. अपने फिगर को फ्लॉन्ट करते हुए वह अक्सर अपनी तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करती हैं.

सोफी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती है और यहां उनका अंदाज देखने लायक होता है. अपने इस अनोखे अंदाज से वह सभी को अपना दीवाना बना लेती है. इंस्टाग्राम पर सोफी अपनी कऊबसूरत और बोल्ड फोटो वीडियो शेयर कर फैंस को खुश कर देती है. अपने हॉट पोस्ट के कारण ही वह जल्द ही सोशल मीडिया सेंसेशन के रूप में जानी जाने लगी. सोफी इंस्टाग्राम पर हमेशा ही बोल्ड और हॉट फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती है. इंस्टाग्राम पर सोफी के 2.3 मिलियन फॉलोअर्स हैं.

सोफी आज बॉलीवुड में एक जाना माना नाम हैं. उन्होंने अपनी बेहतरीन एक्टिंग और मेहनत से इंडस्ट्री में एक खास जगह बनाई है. हालांकि अपने करियर की शुरुआत उन्होंने बतौर मॉडल के रूप में की थी. आज भी वह अपनी मॉडलिंग को लेकर पूरी दुनिया में फेमस है. फिल्मों और मॉडलिंग के साथ ही सोफी कई टीवी शो में भी नजर आ चुकी हैं. एमटीवी इंडिया वीजे के रूप में वह काफी फेमस हुई थी. इसके साथ ही वह एक पॉपुलर सिंगर भी है. उन्होंने कई गाने गाए हैं.

बात करें सोफी चौधरी के फिल्मी करियर की तो, वह बॉलीवुड की कई फिल्मों में नजर आ चुकी है. साथ ही अपनी बेहतरीन एक्टिंग और सेक्सी रोल से उन्होंने दर्शकों को खूब अट्रैक्ट भी किया. उन्होंने  प्यार के साइड इफैक्ट, शादी नंबर 1, किडनैप, वन्स अपॅान ए टाइम दोबारा जैसी कई फिल्में की हैं.

