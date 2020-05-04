View this post on Instagram

When standing under the open skies by the blue sea, sun in my eyes & a salty breeze through my hair felt magical..But now feels like a distant dream… As the world faces the covid pandemic and Mother Nature reboots herself, this #Earthday may we vow to respect, protect, nurture our environment, may we learn to coexist and may we remember just how small we are in front of Mother Earth 💚