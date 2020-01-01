बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. एक्ट्रेस सोफी चौधरी हमेशा ही अपने हॉट और बोल्ड अवतार से इंटरनेट पर आग लगाती रहती है. हमेशा ही उनके हॉट फोटो वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होते रहते हैं. अपनी हॉटनेस को लेकर सोफी इतनी छाई हुई है कि पूरी दुनिया में फैंस उनके हॉटनेस के कायल है. क्योंकि सोफी है ही इतनी सेक्सी कि कोई भी उन्हें एक बार देख लेता है तो उम्र भर के लिए उनका दीवाना हो जाता है.
एक बार फिर से सोफी अपनी लेटेस्ट वीडियो को लेकर चर्चा में है. इसमें सोफी का जबरदस्त सेक्सी अवतार नजर आ रहा है. बात करें सोफी के सेक्सी वीडियो की तो इस वीडियो को सोफी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर किया है. वीडियो में सोफी ग्रीन कलर के सेक्सी शॉर्ट ड्रेस में नजर आ रही है. नए साल के मौके पर सोफी ने इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए अपने चाहने वालों को भी नए साल की बधाई दी है. सोफी का ये वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है और फैंस इसे खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं.
सोफी हमेशा ही अपनी सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर करती रहती है. फैंस भी उनके हॉट अंदाज को काफी पसंद करते हैं और हमेशा ही उनकी लेटेस्ट सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो का इंतजार करते हैं. यूट्यूब पर भी सोफी के सेक्सी वीडियो छाए रहते हैं. सोफी भारतीय होस्ट, सिंगर और फिल्म एक्ट्रेस हैं. लेकिन मॉडलिंग की दुनिया में वह एक जाना माना नाम है.
Shimmying into 2020 like💃💥🔥 Happy new year everyone! Hope it’s beyond Lit and beautiful!!😘❤️ #happynewyear #sophielive #giglife #sophstylin #sophiechoudry #hello2020 #positivevibesonly #newbeginnings @jerrydsouza6486 @ambereen01 @tush_91 #bling #shimmy #stagestyle #aboutlastnight
सोफी 37 साल की है. उनका जन्म मैनचेस्टर यूनाइटेड किंगडम में हुआ. इसके बाद सोफी ने लंदन स्कूल ऑफ इकोनॉमिक्स से अपनी पढ़ाई की. वह बॉलीवुड की कई फिल्मों में भी नजर आई. फैंस उनकी हॉटनेस के साथ साथ उनकी एक्टिंग को भी काफी पसंद करते हैं.
Some women fear the fire..Some simply become it🔥 Congratulations @vogueindia on a wonderful event last night celebrating so many strong, beautiful women! #voguewomenoftheyear Dressed in @shivanandnarresh styling @tanimakhosla assisted by @ruchikapoor Hair @sheetal_f_khan makeup @tush_91 bracelet @razwada.jewels shoes @aquazzura 📸 @kaustubh_19 #redcarpet #vogue #blackgown #glam #sophstylin #sophiechoudry #tooglamtogiveadamn #blackmagicwoman
Lace me up🔥 For @globalspa_mag Fit & Fab Awards in @officialswapnilshinde styling @tanimakhosla jewels @farahkhanworld HMU @ambereen01 @tush_91 📸 @akshay_26 #fitnessgoals #fitness #hotness #globalspamagazine #fitandfabulous #sophiefit #sophstylin #sophiechoudry #globalspaawards
Feelin like a vision in white🦋 Your host for @filmfare #glamourandstyleawards last night. Styled by @mohitrai @miloni_s91 Assisted by @tarangagarwal_official Outfit by @lizmartinezbridal Jewellry by @anmoljewellers @diamantinafinejewels Shoes @louboutinworld Hmu @miteshrajani Photos by @mayur_butwani filmfareglamourandstyleawards #fashion #style #ibelieveicanfly #sophstylin #sophiechoudry #visioninwhite #redcarpetstyle
Tis the season to sparkle and shine✨✨✨✨ Channeling vintage vibes in this stunning @manishmalhotra05 @mmalhotraworld gown! Thank you for always making me feel like a princess Manish! Love u❤️ HMU my darl @ambereen01 📸 @kaustubh_19 #vintagevibes #manishmalhotraworld #manishmalhotralabel #manishmalhotra #shinmerandshine #vintagewaves #balayage #tistheseason #sheer #sophstylin #sophiechoudry
Jhuki hui nighaon mein kahin mera khayal tha..Dabi dabi hasi mein ek haseen sa gulal tha❤️ #mood #beauty #romance #bridalinspo #shootlife #indianbride #nathani #lehenga #fablookmagazine #sophstylin #sophiechoudry @fablookmagazine Styled by @milliarora7777 Wearing @gorviscreation Jewels @manubhaijewels Mua @tush_91 Hair @ambereen01 Interior & decor @sneha_sethi_snu Shot by @shivamduaphotography Managed by @akshat_gutgutia PR managed by @brandnbuzz Location @hotelmarineplaza
Once in a while..Blow Your Own Damn Mind💥 Styled by & wearing @rockystarofficial 📸 @rahuljhangiani HMU @harryrajput64 assisted by @teji.singh7 #shootlife #mondaymotivation #blowyourownmind #positivevibesonly #loveyourself #fitness #bodygoals #curvesarebeautiful #sophstylin #sophiechoudry
Be it fitness, dreams, career or relationships, every journey starts with that first step… Be the girl that decided to go for it🙌🏼💯🔥 This isn’t even a professional pic.. just one that was taken on my phone, but one I’m kinda proud of cos I know how hard I worked on myself (physically & mentally) to get here! #loveyourself #bodypositivity #flawsome #midweekmotivation #fitisthenewskinny #fitnessgoals #bootygoals #goforit #legsfordays #beachbum #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #beachlife #sophstylin #sophiefit #sophiechoudry #nofilterneeded #nophotoshopneeded #shotoniphonexs
DND… it’s Sunday 😉🌊 #dnd #donotdisturb #sundayfeels #sundaze #weekendvibes #beachlife #sun #sea #maldives #beachbody #ivypark #positivevibesonly #fitness #wellness #fitisthenewskinny #naladhu #naladhumaldives #islandgirl #sophstylin #sophiechoudry 📸 @kaustubh_19 HMU @tush_91 location @naladhumaldives
