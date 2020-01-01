बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. एक्ट्रेस सोफी चौधरी हमेशा ही अपने हॉट और बोल्ड अवतार से इंटरनेट पर आग लगाती रहती है. हमेशा ही उनके हॉट फोटो वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होते रहते हैं. अपनी हॉटनेस को लेकर सोफी इतनी छाई हुई है कि पूरी दुनिया में फैंस उनके हॉटनेस के कायल है. क्योंकि सोफी है ही इतनी सेक्सी कि कोई भी उन्हें एक बार देख लेता है तो उम्र भर के लिए उनका दीवाना हो जाता है.

एक बार फिर से सोफी अपनी लेटेस्ट वीडियो को लेकर चर्चा में है. इसमें सोफी का जबरदस्त सेक्सी अवतार नजर आ रहा है. बात करें सोफी के सेक्सी वीडियो की तो इस वीडियो को सोफी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर किया है. वीडियो में सोफी ग्रीन कलर के सेक्सी शॉर्ट ड्रेस में नजर आ रही है. नए साल के मौके पर  सोफी ने इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए अपने चाहने वालों को भी नए साल की बधाई दी है. सोफी का ये वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है और फैंस इसे खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं.

सोफी हमेशा ही अपनी सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर करती रहती है. फैंस भी उनके हॉट अंदाज को काफी पसंद  करते हैं और हमेशा ही उनकी लेटेस्ट सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो का इंतजार करते हैं. यूट्यूब पर भी सोफी के सेक्सी वीडियो छाए रहते हैं. सोफी भारतीय होस्ट, सिंगर और फिल्म एक्ट्रेस हैं. लेकिन मॉडलिंग की दुनिया में वह एक जाना माना नाम है. 

सोफी 37 साल की है. उनका जन्म मैनचेस्टर यूनाइटेड किंगडम में हुआ. इसके बाद सोफी ने लंदन स्कूल ऑफ इकोनॉमिक्स से अपनी पढ़ाई की. वह बॉलीवुड की  कई फिल्मों में भी नजर आई. फैंस उनकी हॉटनेस के साथ साथ उनकी एक्टिंग को भी काफी पसंद  करते हैं. 

