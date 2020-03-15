बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. सोफी चौधरी का सेक्सी अंदाज सोशल मीडिया पर काफी देखने को मिलता है. सोफी के चाहने वाले भी उनसे ऐसी ही हॉट और सेक्सी वीडियो की उम्मीद करते हैं और वह अपनी हॉट फोटो वीडियो शेयर कर उन्हें खुश कर देती है. आपको बता दें कि सोफी बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस के साथ एक फेमस मॉडल हैं, जिनके चाहने वाले पूरी दुनिया भर में मौजूद हैं.
सोफी चौधरी ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत मॉडलिंग से की और कम समय में ही अपनी खूबसूरती और मेहनत के दम पर उन्होंने बॉलीवुड तक का सफर तय किया. इसके साथ ही वह जल्द ही सोशल मीडिया सेंसेशन के रूप में भी जानी जाने लगी. इसकी वजह है सोशल मीडिया पर उनका बेहद एक्टिव रहना. सोफी अक्सर अपनी बोल्ड और सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर कर फैंस के पसीने छुड़ा देती है.
सोफी इंस्टाग्राम के साथ साथ टिक टॉक पर भी काफी एक्टिव रहती है. इंस्टाग्राम पर वह अपनी सेक्सी लुक के साथ ही अपने टिक टॉक वीडियोज भी शेयर किया करती है. इंस्टाग्राम पर सोफी की बोल्ड फोटो वीडियो देख आप भी हैरान रह जाएंगे. वह इंस्टाग्राम पर ज्यादातर शॉर्ट ड्रेस या बिकिनी लुक में फोटोज शेयर किया करती है. यही वजह है कि इंस्टाग्राम पर उनके लाखों की तादाद में फॉलोअर्स हैं.
Trust me..There could be worse things than spending a lil time at home, listening to music, watching your favourite shows, reading or chatting with friends. Stay positive . Stay happy. Eat healthy, drink warm drinks & wash your damn hands🙌🏼 #sundayfeels #happysunday #weekendvibes #quarantineandchill #sophiechoudry #sophstylin #loveinthetimeofcorona #fittox HMU @ambereen01 @tush_91 📸 @mrinmaiparab 💗
सोफी चौधरी को एमटीवी इंडिया वीजे के जरिए काफी पॉपुलैरिटी हासिल हुई. साथ ही वह बॅालीवुड के कई रीमेक सांग्स भी कर चुकी हैं. सोफी ने लंदन स्कूल ऑफ इकोनॉमिक्स में अध्ययन किया है और लंदन एकेडमी ऑफ म्यूजिक एंड ड्रामेटिक आर्ट से गोल्ड मेडल विजेता भी हैं. सोफी प्यार के साइड इफैक्ट, शादी नंबर 1, किडनैप, वन्स अपॅान ए टाइम दोबारा जैसी कई बॉलीवुड फिल्मों में नजर आ चुकी हैं.
Hi Monday. Just a warning. This week is about to get hot💣💥 #Bomb #Babytuhaibomb releasing 7th March! @mayurofficial24 @manjmusik @zeemusiccompany @tarunbhardwajj #sophiechoudry #sophstylin #manjmusik #punjabisong #dubai #mydubai #dubaimarina #naturallight #nofilterneeded HMU @makeupbypompy @harleenzbella Outfit @nikhitatandon Styling @tanimakhosla 📸 @anupam.photography
Had your coffee fix yet?!😉☕️ Koffitox is Coffee & detox all in one cup! Available on Amazon India and www.fittox.fit ! #koffitox #fittox #detoxcoffee #fitness #wellness #detox #ayurvedic #sophiefit #sundayfeels #fitisthenewsexy #sophstylin #sophiechoudry @fittoxfam 📸 @mrinmaiparab Hair @ambereen01 Makeup @tush_91 Partners in crime @hansichika @johnny_talker
Lace me up🔥 For @globalspa_mag Fit & Fab Awards in @officialswapnilshinde styling @tanimakhosla jewels @farahkhanworld HMU @ambereen01 @tush_91 📸 @akshay_26 #fitnessgoals #fitness #hotness #globalspamagazine #fitandfabulous #sophiefit #sophstylin #sophiechoudry #globalspaawards
Goals for 2020; To dream deeper than the ocean, work harder than before & go to the beach..a lot!!😋 🙌🏼 🏖 #beachlife #2020goals #dreambig #lookahead #positivevibesonly #beachbabeforlife #fitnessgoals #sophiefit #workhard #newbeginnings #sophstylin #sophiechoudry #nofilterneeded #shotoniphone11pro 📸 @ambereen01
Pure Gold.. the light, the bikini and the girl😋💛🤩 #goldengirl #goldenhour #magiclight #solidgold #tbt #throwbackthursday #takemeback #beachgirlforlife #islandgirl #sophiefit #sophstylin #sophiechoudry #lovethispic #happymemories #needtobeinabondmovie Bikini @nanditamahtanilabel HMU @tush_91 📸 @kaustubh_19
I’m not looking for my other half because I’m already whole. I’m looking for the one who makes my heart smile💗 @fablookmagazine Styled by @milliarora7777 Wearing @inchbynehamodi Jewels @manubhaijewels Mua @tush_91 Hair @ambereen01 Interior & decor @sneha_sethi_snu Shot by @shivamduaphotography Managed by @akshat_gutgutia PR managed by @brandnbuzz Location @hotelmarineplaza #lilac #lavender #happiness #beauty #bridalinspo #indianbride #prettiness #fablookmagazine #sophstylin #sophiechoudry #wonderland
When you realise it’s your cheat day😋🤩 #sunday #cheatday #sundayfeels #sundaybinge #weekendvibes #happygirlsaretheprettiest #islandgirl #beachlife #naladhumaldives #naladhu #beachbum #vacaygoals #sophiefit #sophstylin #sophiechoudry 📸 @kaustubh_19 HMU @tush_91 outfit @officialswapnilshinde
Not teasing…Bomb teaser is out now.. Song out on 7th💣💥😋Meri yeh look kaisi lagi ?!💥 #Bomb #babytuhaibomb @mayurofficial24 @manjmusik @zeemusiccompany @tarunbhardwajj Thank you @officialswapnilshinde for this amaze outfit @outhousejewellery for the jewels, @tanimakhosla for styling, perfect HMU @makeupbypompy @harleenzbella #manjmusik #sophstylin #sophiechoudry #punjabisong #dubai #mydubai #firsttimewearingakoka #koka #coka #desertdunes #sanddunes #swapnilshinde 📸 @anupam.photography
Since travelling abroad isn’t going to be possible for a bit, I’m just going to go to the gym, work on that bikini body and dream of the beach 🏖😋 #throwbackthursday #tbt #takemeback #alwaysdreamingofthebeach #islandgirl #naladhumaldives #sophiefit #sophiechoudry #sophstylin #favepic HMU @tush_91 📸 @kaustubh_19 Outfit @officialswapnilshinde @tanimakhosla
Feeling Blue-tiful💙 Also keeping my hands to myself👌🏼 Presenting fablook calender 2020 shoot 🥰 @fablookmagazine Wearing @bani.pasricha Jewels @savyajewelsindia Mua @tush_91 Hair by @ambereen01 Styling @milliarora7777 Shot by @shivamduaphotography Location @theparkhotelmumbai PR Managed by @akshat_gutgutia #fablookmagazine #sophstylin #sophiechoudry #shootlife #princessfeels #glam #diamondsareagirlsbestfriend #bluegown #blueliner #prettiness
If you don’t have any shadows, you are not in the light✨ #friyay #tgif #weekendvibes #fridayfeels #vacaystyle #beachbabe #islandgirl #naladhumaldives #naladhu #naturallight #shadows #beauty #goldenglow 📸 @kaustubh_19 HMU @tush_91 styling @tanimakhosla bikini and cape @flirtatious_india location @naladhumaldives #sophiechoudry #sophstylin #Sophiefit
Kylie Jenner Hot Photo Video: काइली जेनर की सेक्सी वीडियो ने तोड़े हॉटनेस के सारे रिकॉर्ड, बोल्डनेस देख उड़ जाएंगे होश
