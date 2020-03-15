बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. सोफी चौधरी का सेक्सी अंदाज सोशल मीडिया पर काफी देखने को मिलता है. सोफी के चाहने वाले भी उनसे ऐसी ही हॉट और सेक्सी वीडियो की उम्मीद करते हैं और वह अपनी हॉट फोटो वीडियो शेयर कर उन्हें खुश कर देती है. आपको बता दें कि सोफी बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस के साथ एक फेमस मॉडल हैं, जिनके चाहने वाले पूरी दुनिया भर में मौजूद हैं.

सोफी चौधरी ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत मॉडलिंग से की और कम समय में ही अपनी खूबसूरती और मेहनत के दम पर उन्होंने बॉलीवुड तक का सफर तय किया. इसके साथ ही वह जल्द ही सोशल मीडिया सेंसेशन के रूप में भी जानी जाने लगी. इसकी वजह है सोशल मीडिया पर उनका बेहद एक्टिव रहना. सोफी अक्सर अपनी बोल्ड और सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर कर फैंस के पसीने छुड़ा देती है.

सोफी इंस्टाग्राम के साथ साथ टिक टॉक पर भी काफी एक्टिव रहती है. इंस्टाग्राम पर वह अपनी सेक्सी लुक के साथ ही अपने टिक टॉक वीडियोज भी शेयर किया करती है. इंस्टाग्राम पर सोफी की बोल्ड फोटो वीडियो देख आप भी हैरान रह जाएंगे. वह इंस्टाग्राम पर ज्यादातर शॉर्ट ड्रेस या बिकिनी लुक में फोटोज शेयर किया करती है. यही वजह है कि इंस्टाग्राम पर उनके लाखों की तादाद में फॉलोअर्स हैं.

सोफी चौधरी को एमटीवी इंडिया वीजे के जरिए काफी पॉपुलैरिटी हासिल हुई. साथ ही वह बॅालीवुड के कई रीमेक सांग्स भी कर चुकी हैं. सोफी ने लंदन स्कूल ऑफ इकोनॉमिक्स में अध्ययन किया है और लंदन एकेडमी ऑफ म्यूजिक एंड ड्रामेटिक आर्ट से गोल्ड मेडल विजेता भी हैं. सोफी प्यार के साइड इफैक्ट, शादी नंबर 1, किडनैप, वन्स अपॅान ए टाइम दोबारा जैसी कई बॉलीवुड फिल्मों में नजर आ चुकी हैं.

