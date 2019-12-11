बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. एक्ट्रेस सोनाली सहगल को फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में आठ साल हो चुके हैं इस दौरान उन्हें छह फिल्मों में देखा गया. लेकिन इन दिनों सोनाली फिल्म को लेकर नहीं बल्कि अपने बोल्ड लुक को लेकर चर्चा में है. इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की गई उनकी तस्वीर इंटरनेट पर आग लगा रही है और इसमें सोनाली का हॉटनेस देख फैंस के पसीने छूट रहे हैं.

बात करें सोनाली के लेटेस्ट शेयर किए गए सेक्सी फोटो की तो, सोनाली ब्लू कलर के आउटफिट में नजर आ रही है. फोटो में हॉट अदाओं के साथ वह पोज दे रही है. उनके इस लुक को सभी खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं और इस पर जमकर कमेंट भी कर रहे हैं. हालांकि ये पहली बार नहीं है जब उनकी किसी पोस्ट को इतना पसंद किया जा रहा हो बलेकि सोनाली की हर सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो चर्चा में रहती है.

इंस्टाग्राम पर उनके चाहनों वालों की लंबी लिस्ट है. बता दें कि उन्हें लाखों लोग फॉलो करते हैं. इंस्टाग्राम के साथ ही यूट्यूब पर भी उनके वीडियो छाए रहते हैं. इतना ही नहीं फैंस गूगल पर भी सोनाली को काफी सर्च करते हैं. सोनाली अपने बोल्डनेस को लेकर बी-टाउन की सेक्सी एक्ट्रेस के रूप में जानी जाती है. अपने कालिलाना अदाओं और सेक्सी फिगर से व अक्सर फैंस का दिल छननी कर देती है.

सोनाली ने साल 2011 में आई फिल्म प्यार का पंचनामा से अपना बॉलीवुड डेब्यू किया. इसके बाद सोनाली प्यार का पंचाना 2 में भी नजर आई. फिल्म सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी में सोनाली छोटे से रोल में देखी गई थी. अब जल्द ही वह एक बार फिर से सनी सिंह के साथ कॉमेडी फिल्म जय मम्मी गी में नजर आएगी. फिल्म अगले साल 17 जनवरी 2020 को रिलीज होगी.

Nia Sharma Sexy Photo Video: टीवी स्टार और नागिन 4 एक्ट्रेस निया शर्मा का बेहद हॉट फोटो और सेक्सी वीडियो

Sunny Leone Sexy Photo: सनी लियोनी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी कुछ बेहद सेक्सी फोटो शेयर कर सोशल मीडिया पर मचा दिया कोहराम

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

देश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,गूगल प्लस, ट्विटर पर और डाउनलोड करें Inkhabar Android Hindi News App

 