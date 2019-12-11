बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. एक्ट्रेस सोनाली सहगल को फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में आठ साल हो चुके हैं इस दौरान उन्हें छह फिल्मों में देखा गया. लेकिन इन दिनों सोनाली फिल्म को लेकर नहीं बल्कि अपने बोल्ड लुक को लेकर चर्चा में है. इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की गई उनकी तस्वीर इंटरनेट पर आग लगा रही है और इसमें सोनाली का हॉटनेस देख फैंस के पसीने छूट रहे हैं.
बात करें सोनाली के लेटेस्ट शेयर किए गए सेक्सी फोटो की तो, सोनाली ब्लू कलर के आउटफिट में नजर आ रही है. फोटो में हॉट अदाओं के साथ वह पोज दे रही है. उनके इस लुक को सभी खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं और इस पर जमकर कमेंट भी कर रहे हैं. हालांकि ये पहली बार नहीं है जब उनकी किसी पोस्ट को इतना पसंद किया जा रहा हो बलेकि सोनाली की हर सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो चर्चा में रहती है.
इंस्टाग्राम पर उनके चाहनों वालों की लंबी लिस्ट है. बता दें कि उन्हें लाखों लोग फॉलो करते हैं. इंस्टाग्राम के साथ ही यूट्यूब पर भी उनके वीडियो छाए रहते हैं. इतना ही नहीं फैंस गूगल पर भी सोनाली को काफी सर्च करते हैं. सोनाली अपने बोल्डनेस को लेकर बी-टाउन की सेक्सी एक्ट्रेस के रूप में जानी जाती है. अपने कालिलाना अदाओं और सेक्सी फिगर से व अक्सर फैंस का दिल छननी कर देती है.
सोनाली ने साल 2011 में आई फिल्म प्यार का पंचनामा से अपना बॉलीवुड डेब्यू किया. इसके बाद सोनाली प्यार का पंचाना 2 में भी नजर आई. फिल्म सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी में सोनाली छोटे से रोल में देखी गई थी. अब जल्द ही वह एक बार फिर से सनी सिंह के साथ कॉमेडी फिल्म जय मम्मी गी में नजर आएगी. फिल्म अगले साल 17 जनवरी 2020 को रिलीज होगी.
View this post on Instagram
Sooo excited to be going for my first ever retreat with @anahataretreats at @atmantan on the 8th of November for 5-days of yoga, spirituality, relaxation and company of amazing like-minded people. I know that there are still a few seats available at the Early Bird prices so if this is your thing, why don’t you join us? Call Pranali n book Ur spot now! 9820533332 #anahatayogutsav #anahataretreats #sonnalliseygall #yogawithsonnalli #yogaretreat #yogaretreats #actorslife #bollywood #mumbaiyoga #spiritualretreat #getaway #souldetox
View this post on Instagram
Here's to my future, Here's to my yesterday 🥂💫 . . . . . . . #cheers #goodlife #beachbum #holidaymode #throwback #travellife #travel #travelwithsonnalli #champagne #prettyinpink #pink #victoriassecret #lookingintothefuture #sunsets #peace #calm #thatsallineed #sonnalliseygall
View this post on Instagram
Ok cheese ball alert!!! 👻 @poppyjabbal I like doing silly things with u.. like the series of these pics (sadly the rest are not appropriate to be put up 🙈😂) Happy Bday Pops! May u always remain young, hot, smart and the sensitive cancerian 😘👯♀️❤️ P.S. चप्पल की माला waiting for u 🤣😆 . . . . . . #bff #bestie #friends #girls #girliethings #girlsjustwannahavefun #wkend #sundaypost #sundayfunday #fitgirls #bathtub #bathtubgoals #bestfriend #happybirthday #bdaygirl #poppy #poppyjabbal #sonnalliseygall
View this post on Instagram
And my many trips to nature! #bestof2018 #thingsthatmakemehappy . . . #specialmoments #specialtrips #dharmshala #naturelovers #greenery #fitness #adventuregirl #bikinigirl #yogini #fitgirls #beautifuldestinations #india #indiangirl #sonnalliseygall #myfitnessjourney #2018bestnine #2019hereicome #happygirls #freespirit #travelwithsonnalli
