View this post on Instagram

So proud to support the #gyaanproject ( An initiative to benefit the construction of @cittaorg foundations Rajkumari Ratnavati girls school, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan) with @_iiishmagish that was helmed by my dear @rooshadshroff . This project supports female education and promotes Indian art and fashion. Thank you my darling @ashistudio for this beautiful outfit. STYLE @rheakapoor 💄 @namratasoni 📸 @thehouseofpixels