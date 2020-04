View this post on Instagram

The last couple of days have been very enlightening for me as I learned about malnutrition in India and the incredible work that @AkshayaPatra is doing in order to eradicate it. I pledge my support and I humbly ask that you do too. Because every little bit counts. All you need to do is log on to www.feedthefuturenow.org #FeedTheFutureNow @feedthefuturein