🌸🌸कर्नापीड़ासन/ Karnapidasana consists of three Sanskrit words; कार्ना which means Ear, पीड़ा which means pain and आसन which means posture🌸🌸 Karnapidasana exerts pressure on the ear and is helpful in relieving all the conditions related to ears. Being an advanced form of Halasana, it is also called Raja Halasana. Benefits: •It is an Energiser and it helps to Calm the brain •Stretches and strengthens the whole spinal column •It improves the lung strength. thus it is helpful for asthma sufferers •Stimulates the thyroid gland and abdominal organs •Stretches the shoulders and spine •Controls depression, pressure, hypertension and fatigue •Helps to reduce the menopause •Helps to reduce the sinusitis, infertility, headache, and backache •Increases the digestion. •Strengthens and Stretches : Vertebral column, Back, shoulders and the whole spinal column •Tones the hips and buttocks @anshukayoga #ॐ #love #yoga #sonalchauhan #anshukayoga #yogaposes #yogamat #karnapidasana #fitness #sunday #yogafitness #peace #joy #positivevibes #positivity #faith #magic #miracle #wellness #mentalpeace #morning