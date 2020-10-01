नई दिल्ली. बॅालीवुड की पहली ही फिल्म से मशहूर हुई अभिनेत्री और मॅाडल सोनल चौहान भले ही फिल्मी दुनाया से दूर हो गई हों लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर बहुत एक्टिव रहती हैं. आए दिन अपनी बोल्ड और सेक्सी फोटो शेयर कर तहलका मचाती रहती हैं. सोनल अक्सर अपनी फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करती रहती हैं. उनकी हर एक फोटो लाजवाब होती. फोटो इतनी सुदंर और सेक्सी होती है कि उनकी तरीफ करने के लिए आपके पास शब्द कम पड़ जाएंगे. वह वर्कआउट करते हुए भी वीडियो और फोटो पोस्ट करती हैं. उनका वर्कआउट देखकर लगता हैं वह काफी फिगर कॉन्शियस है.
सोनल के इंस्टा अकाउंट को देखकर लगता है कि उनको फोटो किल्क करवाने का बहुत ज्यादा शौक हैं. वह हर तरीके की फोटो पोस्ट करती है चाहे वो नो मेकप लुक हो या चाहे बाथटब में. उनको सेल्फी लेने का भी शौक है. उनकी इंस्टा पर ज्यादातर आपको सेल्फी वाली फोटो मिल जाएंगी. सोनल ने पढ़ाई खत्म करने के बाद मॉडलिंग में अपना करियर शुरू करने का सोचा और वह मुबंई निकल गई और बड़े-बड़े ब्रांड्स के लिए मॉडलिंग शुरू कर दी. साल 2005 में उन्हें मिस वर्ल्ड टूरिज्म बनाया गया. वह इससे पहले मिस फेमिना मिस इण्डिया की प्रतिभागी भी रह चुकी थी. फ़िल्मी दुनिया में आने से पहले वह मॉडलिंग की दुनिया का एक जाना-माना चेहरा बन चुकी थीं.
वह हिमेश रेशमियां की एल्बम आपका सुरूर में नजर आई थीं. जिसके बाद उन्होंने मुकेश भट्ट की फिल्म ‘जन्नत’ से हिंदी सिनेमा में डेब्यू किया. इस फिल्म में उनके अपोजिट इमरान हाश्मी नजर आये थे. यह फिल्म बॅाक्स आॅफिस पर हिट रही. उसके बाद वह फिल्म 3 जी में अभिनेता निल नितिन मुकेश संग नजर आयीं. हिंदी फिल्मों के अलावा सोनल तेलुगु फिल्म रेनबो में भी दिखाई दी हैं.
Ah… that feeling of oneness with the universe 🧜♀️🌸🌊✨ 📸 @bharat_rawail . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #ॐ #love #sonalchauhan #live #laugh #positivevibes #oneness #magic #faith #wednesday #skyispink #pink #universe #waves #ocean #endlesslove #endlesspossibilities #denim #
🌸🌸कर्नापीड़ासन/ Karnapidasana consists of three Sanskrit words; कार्ना which means Ear, पीड़ा which means pain and आसन which means posture🌸🌸 Karnapidasana exerts pressure on the ear and is helpful in relieving all the conditions related to ears. Being an advanced form of Halasana, it is also called Raja Halasana. Benefits: •It is an Energiser and it helps to Calm the brain •Stretches and strengthens the whole spinal column •It improves the lung strength. thus it is helpful for asthma sufferers •Stimulates the thyroid gland and abdominal organs •Stretches the shoulders and spine •Controls depression, pressure, hypertension and fatigue •Helps to reduce the menopause •Helps to reduce the sinusitis, infertility, headache, and backache •Increases the digestion. •Strengthens and Stretches : Vertebral column, Back, shoulders and the whole spinal column •Tones the hips and buttocks @anshukayoga #ॐ #love #yoga #sonalchauhan #anshukayoga #yogaposes #yogamat #karnapidasana #fitness #sunday #yogafitness #peace #joy #positivevibes #positivity #faith #magic #miracle #wellness #mentalpeace #morning
रूह में तू है महफ़ूज़…. फिर तेरा जाना क्या…. 💞 ~ @mayurpuri These are my favourite lines From #fursathaiaajbhi Would love to know your favourite lines 💖✨🌸 📸 @himanichauhan . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #sonalchauhan #love #dreams #soul #missingyou #music #video #arjunkanungo #goodmorning #sunday #vyrloriginals #sunday
🌸Ustrasana🌸 The Yoga Camel #Ushtrasana (Sanskrit: उष्ट्रासन) is a backward bend. Ustrasana is a beautiful heart opener and an intensive yoga exercise in the field of backbends. It stretches the thoracic spine, strengthens the leg, buttock and hip muscles. The pelvic floor and central muscles are strengthened. The entire front of the body is stretched. By placing the head back, the Vishuddha chakra (neck chakra) is activated. So you also stretch your front of the neck, which exerts a pull on the thyroid. With a deep and even breath you widen the heart and lung space. Thank you @anshukayoga for being the best teacher ever ✨🧘♀️ 📸 @himanichauhan #backbend #heartopener #thyroidgland #vishuddhachakra #sonalchauhan #anshukayoga #yoga #morning #morningmotivation #love #photography #photooftheday #positivevibes #magic #miracle #faith
