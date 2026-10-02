Home > मनोरंजन > Sigma Review in Hindi: थलपति विजय के बेटे जेसन की पहली फिल्म ‘सिग्मा’ रिलीज, जानिए दर्शकों को कैसी लगी मूवी

Sigma Review in Hindi: थलपति विजय के बेटे जेसन की पहली फिल्म ‘सिग्मा’ रिलीज, जानिए दर्शकों को कैसी लगी मूवी

Sigma X Movie Review: तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री और सुपरस्टार थलपति विजय के बेटे जेसन संजय की डायरेक्टोरियल डेब्यू फिल्म ‘सिग्मा’ 2 अक्टूबर को रिलीज हो गई. आइए जानते हैं कि दर्शकों को कैसी लगी फिल्म.

By: Kamesh Dwivedi | Published: October 2, 2026 3:34:54 PM IST

सिग्मा एक्स रिव्यू
सिग्मा एक्स रिव्यू


तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री और एक्टर विजय के बेटे जेसन संजय ने आखिरकार ‘सिग्मा’ के साथ अपना डायरेक्टोरियल डेब्यू कर लिया है. संदीप किशन अभिनीत यह फिल्म आज, 2 अक्टूबर को थिएटर में आ गई है. आपको बता दें कि फिल्म पहले 31 जुलाई को रिलीज़ होने वाली थी, लेकिन बाद में इसे पोस्टपोन कर दिया गया था. अब इसे थिएटर में देखने के बाद दर्शक एक्स पर प्रतिक्रियाएं दे रहे हैं. जानिए क्या बोले नेटिजंस. 

क्या बोले नेटिजंस?

फिल्म ‘सिग्मा’ को देखने के बाद एक्स पर दर्शकों की मिली जुली प्रतिक्रिया आ रही है. कुछ कह रहे हैं कि डायरेक्टोरियल डेब्यू के हिसाब से फिल्म अच्छी है. वहीं, कुछ कह औसत फिल्म है. साथ ही कुछ ने तो फिल्म का पहला भाग ठीक है, लेकिन दूसरा थोड़ा कमजोर है. 

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फिल्म के बारे में 

‘सिग्मा’ एक डकैती पर आधारित एक्शन फिल्म है, जिसे जेसन संजय ने डायरेक्ट और लिखा है. फिल्म की कहानी क्राइम बॉस कोटलापडी वीरैया रेड्डी के ऑपरेशन्स से जुड़ी एक बड़ी डकैती के इर्द-गिर्द घूमती है. फिल्म में संपत राज, फारिया अब्दुल्ला, राजू सुंदरम और शिव पंडित जैसे कलाकार नजर आए हैं. इसे लाइका प्रोडक्शंस ने प्रोड्यूस किया है, जबकि थमन एस ने म्यूजिक दिया है. खास बात यह है कि जेसन संजय ने इस फिल्म से बतौर डायरेक्टर डेब्यू किया है.

यह खबर भी पढ़ें: Prem Keetanu Review: प्यार या पैसा? एक लड़की के लिए भिड़े वीर पहाड़िया और अपारशक्ति खुराना, जानिए ‘प्रेम किटाणु’ में है कितना दम

Tags: Sigma FDFS ReviewSigma Movie ReviewSigma X Movie Review
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Sigma Review in Hindi: थलपति विजय के बेटे जेसन की पहली फिल्म ‘सिग्मा’ रिलीज, जानिए दर्शकों को कैसी लगी मूवी

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Sigma Review in Hindi: थलपति विजय के बेटे जेसन की पहली फिल्म ‘सिग्मा’ रिलीज, जानिए दर्शकों को कैसी लगी मूवी
Sigma Review in Hindi: थलपति विजय के बेटे जेसन की पहली फिल्म ‘सिग्मा’ रिलीज, जानिए दर्शकों को कैसी लगी मूवी
Sigma Review in Hindi: थलपति विजय के बेटे जेसन की पहली फिल्म ‘सिग्मा’ रिलीज, जानिए दर्शकों को कैसी लगी मूवी
Sigma Review in Hindi: थलपति विजय के बेटे जेसन की पहली फिल्म ‘सिग्मा’ रिलीज, जानिए दर्शकों को कैसी लगी मूवी
Sigma Review in Hindi: थलपति विजय के बेटे जेसन की पहली फिल्म ‘सिग्मा’ रिलीज, जानिए दर्शकों को कैसी लगी मूवी