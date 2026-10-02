Sigma Review in Hindi: थलपति विजय के बेटे जेसन की पहली फिल्म ‘सिग्मा’ रिलीज, जानिए दर्शकों को कैसी लगी मूवी

तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री और एक्टर विजय के बेटे जेसन संजय ने आखिरकार ‘सिग्मा’ के साथ अपना डायरेक्टोरियल डेब्यू कर लिया है. संदीप किशन अभिनीत यह फिल्म आज, 2 अक्टूबर को थिएटर में आ गई है. आपको बता दें कि फिल्म पहले 31 जुलाई को रिलीज़ होने वाली थी, लेकिन बाद में इसे पोस्टपोन कर दिया गया था. अब इसे थिएटर में देखने के बाद दर्शक एक्स पर प्रतिक्रियाएं दे रहे हैं. जानिए क्या बोले नेटिजंस.

क्या बोले नेटिजंस?

फिल्म ‘सिग्मा’ को देखने के बाद एक्स पर दर्शकों की मिली जुली प्रतिक्रिया आ रही है. कुछ कह रहे हैं कि डायरेक्टोरियल डेब्यू के हिसाब से फिल्म अच्छी है. वहीं, कुछ कह औसत फिल्म है. साथ ही कुछ ने तो फिल्म का पहला भाग ठीक है, लेकिन दूसरा थोड़ा कमजोर है.

#Sigma : Interval 💥🎬🍿 *💥Completely story driven

*💥 Twist and Turn

* 💥BGM and songs

*💥 Solid interval with Bangging action block

*💥 Sandeep Kishan action and comedy

*💥 JASON sanjay first film but mature direction

*💥 First half nicely set up Waiting for a Solid… pic.twitter.com/dQ7yKEd8AJ — Deon X (@umashankar82721) October 2, 2026

#Sigma First Half – No proper story till now.. The character intros and their conflicts don’t feel emotional.. Expecting something interesting and intriguing in second half.. — Star Talkies (@startalkies_ofl) October 2, 2026

#SIGMA

2.75, 3/5

Excellent first half

Climax thappa overall movie

Good

Book ur tickets — THOR⚡🔨 (@shanmukhasai22) October 2, 2026

I’m halfway through #Sigma, and it’s absolutely mind-blowing. It delivers a tense crime thriller experience with astonishing twists and turns. Sundeep anna rocks. Ewwwwwwww 😎 pic.twitter.com/6WbeMWrrAu — hello… (@eskoosme) October 2, 2026

Just watched #Sigma genuinely well-made movie.. makings of a class filmmaker and Jason Sanjay proves it in every frame🔥💥 The movie is very engaging and refreshing.. superb twists at the end and a heartful message. BLOCKBUSTER 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9gYIMGDngd — Devanayagam (@Devanayagam) October 2, 2026

फिल्म के बारे में

‘सिग्मा’ एक डकैती पर आधारित एक्शन फिल्म है, जिसे जेसन संजय ने डायरेक्ट और लिखा है. फिल्म की कहानी क्राइम बॉस कोटलापडी वीरैया रेड्डी के ऑपरेशन्स से जुड़ी एक बड़ी डकैती के इर्द-गिर्द घूमती है. फिल्म में संपत राज, फारिया अब्दुल्ला, राजू सुंदरम और शिव पंडित जैसे कलाकार नजर आए हैं. इसे लाइका प्रोडक्शंस ने प्रोड्यूस किया है, जबकि थमन एस ने म्यूजिक दिया है. खास बात यह है कि जेसन संजय ने इस फिल्म से बतौर डायरेक्टर डेब्यू किया है.

यह खबर भी पढ़ें: Prem Keetanu Review: प्यार या पैसा? एक लड़की के लिए भिड़े वीर पहाड़िया और अपारशक्ति खुराना, जानिए ‘प्रेम किटाणु’ में है कितना दम