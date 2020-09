View this post on Instagram

My fav look 🖤I absolutely adore these pants even though their sticky and noisy 🤪 I loved the mix of net and latex along with the gorgeous silver Indian jewellery and some person pieces I always wear ! I’ve been loving my new short hair and I used a gorgeous shine spray over my roughly ironed hair. For makeup I kept the eyes pretty simple with a deep brown from the urban decay naked collection. The star of the show was the dark matte lip for which I used “London calling” matte lip liquid from nars! For this whole shoot I wore one of my fav perfume s encre noir by Lalique 🖤