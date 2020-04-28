बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. एक्ट्रेस शिल्पा शेट्टी भले ही काफी दिनों से फिल्मों से दूर हैं लेकिन वह लाइमलाइट में बनी रहती है. सोशल मीडिया पर भी शिल्पा का एक्टिव रहती है. अपनी कुकिंग वीडियो से लेकर फिटनेस टिप्स तक शिल्पा फैंस के साथ सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से शेयर करती रहती है. इंस्टाग्राम और यूट्यूब जैसे सोशल साइट में तो शिल्पा का बोलबाला है ही. लेकिन इसके साथ ही वह टिक टॉक पर भी काफी फेमस है.
टिक टॉप पर शिल्पा शेट्टी की पॉपुलैरिटी का अंदाजा इस बात से ही आप लगा सकते हैं कि हाल ही टिक टॉक अकाउंट पर उनके 16 मिलियन फॉलोअर्स हुए हैं. वहीं अब शिल्पा का एक टिक टॉप वीडियो लोगों को खूब पसंद आ रहा है. इंस्टाग्राम पर जैसे ही शिल्पा ने ये वीडियो शेयर की, उसके बाद इसमें लाइक व कमेंट की बौछार आ गई. खास बात यह है कि इस वीडियो में शिल्पा के साथ उनके पति राज कुंद्रा को भी देखा जा सकता है.
दरअसल कोरोना वायरल की वजह से संपूर्ण भारत में लॉकडाउन की घोषणा के बाद से आम लोगों के साथ ही बॉलीवुड स्टार भी घर पर ही हैं. घर पर रहने के दौरान सभी अपना ज्यादातर समय सोशल मीडिया पर ही बिता रहे हैं. शिल्पा भी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी फोटो वीडियो पोस्ट कर रही है. फिलहाल शिल्पा मे एक फनी और मजेदार टिक टॉक वीडियो शेयर की. ये वीडियो उनके फैंस को काफी पसंद आ रहा है. इस वीडियो में शिल्पा यह दिखा रही है कि शादी के पहले और बाद लड़कियों की हंसी में कितना फर्क आ जाता है.
View this post on Instagram
Ulta dekhoge toh seedha dikhega 🤪 When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change! Just goes to show, nothing in life is impossible if you’re open to a different point of view towards everything in life. Sometimes, all you need is just a different perspective and BOOM… Also, ahem! @rajkundra9 this is NOT the kinda handstand I was telling you to try! 🤷🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️ But a unique kind of #MondayMotivation, so had to post it 😛😁 Don’t stop smiling, #InstaFam. Stay safe, stay home! Thanks @jayshewakramani… great forward😝😛😈 . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #stayhomestaysafe #IndiaFightsCorona
शिल्पा शेट्टी सोशल मीडिया के साथ ही कई टीवी रिएलिटी शोज में भी जज की भूमिका में नजर आती है. लेकिन उनके फैंस जल्द ही उन्हें बड़े पर्दे पर देखने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं. बता दें कि सालों बाद शिल्पा बड़े पर्दे एक बार फिर से अपनी वापसी करने जा रही है. वह जल्द ही फिल्म निकम्मा में नजर आएगी.
View this post on Instagram
Sari love! All set for the Champions of Change, 2019 awards. . . Saree: @toraniofficial Jewels: @amrapalijewels Styled by: @sanjanabatra Assisted by: @rupangisharma Photography: @tejasnerurkarr Managed by: @bethetribe . . . . #ChampionsOfChange2019 #ootd #style #Indian #fashion #lookoftheday #workmode
View this post on Instagram
Enjoyed every bit of this shoot, every picture is a story in itself, replete with stunning visuals from the @samujanavillas and the gorgeous weather in Koh Samui❤ Every look, every outfit, every element you see me donning for the @globalspa_mag has been carefully curated by the wonderful teams that worked with so much love… to make this happen. (Tap on the images for the details) Courtesy: @tat.india Styled by: @chandanizatakia and @mohitrai Styling Assistant: @tarangagarwal_official Makeup: @ajayshelarmakeupartist Hair: @sheetal_f_khan Photographer: @vikram_bawa Managed by: @bethetribe Reputation Management: @media.raindrop Videographer: Nikhil Radhayaksha #AgelessIssue #GlobalSpa #GlobalSpaMagazine #Wellness #GlobalSpaJulyAugIssue #GlobalSpaWellnessDiva
View this post on Instagram
Only human! Thank you 🙏🏼 for telling my story. Posted @withrepost • @officialhumansofbombay “I was this dark, tall & lanky child who had her life pretty much laid out for her. I’d graduate & work with my dad. Even though in my heart I wanted to do something different, something bigger & better, I never felt like I could. But when I participated in a fashion show, just for fun, I met a photographer who wanted to click my photos. For me it was a great opportunity to step out of my comfort zone. To my complete surprise, the photographs came out really well! That opened the doors of modelling for me. Soon, I got offered my first film! There was no looking back from there, I was going onwards & upwards. But nothing worth having comes easy. I was all of 17 when I entered the industry, I hadn’t seen the world or even understood life. With all the success came scrutiny. I wasn’t ready for it. I didn’t know how to speak Hindi, I shuddered at the thought of being in front of the camera. I reached a point where after a few films my career hit a lull. I tried hard but it always felt like I was lagging behind. It’s not easy to be celebrated one moment & ignored the next. I remember there were producers, who without any reason, threw me out of their films. The universe wasn’t in my favour, but I had to keep trying no matter what. It was at that time that I decided to reinvent & entered Big Brother. It was a chance to do something unique. But it ended up leaving a huge impact! I was publicly bullied & discriminated against just because of the country I belonged to. It wasn’t easy – I was all by myself in that house! But I kept me going – I couldn’t give up, not after reaching this far. When I won, people kept telling me, ‘You’ve made us proud.’ That’s when I knew that all of that struggle & persistence was worth it. I had stood up not just for myself, but for all of those who had faced racism. My life has been filled with ups & downs. There were terrible times, but there have also been some great accomplishments. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it! It’s made me who I am today – a strong independent woman, a proud actor, a wife & a mother. And I wouldn’t have it any other way."
View this post on Instagram
Channeling my inner Disco Diva! Wearing: @yousef_aljasmi @vandafashionagency Headband: @deepagurnani Bracelets & ring: @deepagurnani @bansrimehtadesign @sapnamehtajewellery Shoes: @louboutinworld Styled by: @sanjanabatra Assisted by: @shikha_14 Makeup: @ajayshelarmakeupartist Hair: @sheetal_f_khan Photograph: @khushghulati Managed by: @bethetribe #superdancerchapter3 #judge #dance #disco #dancer #discodance #gold #bling #shimmer #golden #tassel #headband #workmode #shoottime #lotd #ootd
Also Read:
Parineeti Chopra Sexy Video: परिणीति चोपड़ा का सेक्सी अंदाज देख दीवाने हुए फैंस, हॉटनेस से बढ़ा रहीं इंटरनेट का पारा
Nia Sharma Sexy Video: देखें निया शर्मा की अबतक की सबसे बेस्ट फोटो वीडियो, दिल चुरा लेगा सेक्सी नागिन का ये हॉट अंदाजदेश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,गूगल प्लस, ट्विटर पर और डाउनलोड करें Inkhabar Android Hindi News App
Leave a Reply