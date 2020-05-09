बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. एक्ट्रेस शिल्पा शेट्टी भले ही लंबे समय से बड़े पर्दे पर दिखाई ना दी हो. लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर जबरदस्त फैन फॉलोइंग के साथ उनका दमदबा देखने को मिलता है. शिल्पा हमेशा ही सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती है. साथ ही हेल्दी रहने के टिप्स जैसे योग, एक्सरसाइज, हेल्दी कुकिंग रेसिपी आदि भी शेयर करती रहती है.

हाल ही में शिल्पा ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट इंस्टाग्राम पर एक टिक टॉक वीडियो शेयर की है,जो काफी पसंद की जा रही है. इस फनी वीडियो में शिल्पा के साथ उनके पति राज कुंद्रा भी नजर आ रहे हैं. वीडियो में शिल्पा अपने पति को खाने के लिए आलू के पराठें देती है, जिसके बाद राज कुद्रा कहते हैं कि इसमें तो आलू ही नजर नहीं आ रहा है. इसके बाद शुरू होता है शिल्पा का फनी अंदाज, जोकि आप वीडियो में खुद ही देख सकते हैं. यकीनन ये वीडियो देख आप भी हंसते हसंते लोट पोट हो जाएंगे.

बता दें कि इससे पहले भी शिल्पा और राज कुंद्रा मिलकर कई फनी वीडियोज बना चुके हैं. दोनों लॉकडाउन के दौरान इसी तरह घर पर मस्ती कर रहे हैं. फैंस भी वीडियो में दोनों की जुगलबंदी को बेहद पसंद करती है. इसके अलावा इंस्टाग्राम पर शिल्पा अपनी हॉट सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो को लेकर भी चाई रहती है. फैंस तो इस उम्र में भी उनके सेक्सी फिगर के कायल हैं. इंस्टाग्राम पर शिल्पा 15.9 मिलियन फॉलोअर्स के साथ राज करती है. वहीं टिक टॉक पर उनके 16 मिलियन से अधिक फॉलोअर्स हैं.

शिल्पा अब जल्द ही फिल्म में वापसी भी कर रही है. हाल ही में इस बात की घोषणा की गई थी कि शिल्पा फिल्म निकम्मा से लंबे समय बाद बॉलीवुड में अपनी वापसी करने वाली है. अब फैंस उन्हें जल्द ही पर्दे पर देखने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं. हालांकि शिल्पा कई टीवी रिएलिटी शो में बतौर जज नजर आती रहती है.

View this post on Instagram

Grateful to have this precious time… some ME time that we underestimate. I’ve always wanted to take a vow of silence, for the longest time (did it 12 yrs ago), but it’s always seemed impossible to do with my life and commitments. When we fast, we cleanse the body; but when we keep silent, we cleanse the mind. With this lockdown I’m sure our minds are on an overdrive of thoughts, with pent up feelings of fear and worry. Try and observe a ‘Karna mauna’; you can still communicate through actions or messages, but limit your actions with no words. It’s a great exercise to curb anger & negative feelings, reflect on your inner self, and make you weigh your words in the future. They say when you practice this from time-to-time it helps master your tongue, which can kill as well as heal… Try it, can’t be a better time… start with 2/3 hours on weekends and you will feel liberated and enlightened with the experience. . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day14 #VowOfSilence #IndiaFightsCorona #gratitude #time #thoughts #reflection

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

Also Read:

Poonam Pandey Hot Video: पूनम पांडे के हॉटनेस का ये नजारा ना देखा होगा पहले, देखते ही तन बदन में लग जाएगी आग

Rani Chatterjee Sexy Video: रानी चटर्जी का ये हॉट वीडियो देख बन जाएगा दिन, सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो से बरपा रहीं कहर

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

देश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,गूगल प्लस, ट्विटर पर और डाउनलोड करें Inkhabar Android Hindi News App

 