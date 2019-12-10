बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. Shilpa Shetty Sexy Photo Video: एक्ट्रेस शिल्पा शेट्टी ने हाल ही में इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर अपनी एक बेहद हॉट फोटो शेयर की है. फोटो में शिल्पा शेट्टी अपनी कातिलाना अदाओं से फैंस पर बिजलियां गिरा रही हैं. शिल्पा के लुक की बात करें तो उन्होंने चेरी कलर का शिमरी गाउन पहना हुआ है. उन्होंने इस लुक के साथ लाइट मेकअप और न्यूड शेड लिपस्टिक और बालों को ओपन किया हुआ है. शिल्पा शेट्टी इस लुक में कहर ढ़ाह रही हैं. फैंस जमकर उनके लुक की तारीफ कर रहे हैं.
शिल्पा शेट्टी इंडस्ट्री में अपनी फिटनेस और खूबसूरती के लिए मशहूर हैं. वह अपनी फिटनेस को बरकरार रखने के लिए घंटो जिम में पसीना बहाती हैं और रोज सुबह योगा भी करती हैं. इतना ही नहीं शिल्पा अपनी डाइट का भी बखूबी ख्याल रखती हैं. वे हल्का खाना खाती हैं, वे हेल्दी चीज जैसे सलाद, दही, ओट्स, दलिया और हल्का तला भुना ही खाना पसंद करती हैं. शिल्पा शेट्टी फैंस को फिटनेस के लिए मोटिवेट करने के लिए समय-समय पर इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर वर्कआउट फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं.
वर्कआउट की चाहत रखने वालों के लिए शिल्पा शेट्टी ने एक योगा एप भी लॉन्च किया है. इसके जरिए शिल्पा शेट्टी फैंस को योगा और वर्कआउट सिखाती हैं. इसके अलावा यूट्यूब पर उनका कुकिंग चैनल भी है, जिसमें वह दर्शकों को हेल्दी खान बनाना सिखाती हैं.
शिल्पा शेट्टी ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत फिल्म बाजीगर से की थी. शिल्पा शेट्टी अब तक हिंदी, तमिल, तेलुगु और कन्नड़ में करीब 40 फिल्में कर चुकी हैं उन्होंने अपने करियर में अपने, मैं खिलाडी तू अनाडी, बाजीगर, धड़कन, गर्व, इंसाफ, इंडियन, कर्ज, रिश्ते, हथियार, चोर मचाये शोर शादी करके फंस गया यार, लाइफ इन अ मेट्रो, दोस्ताना जैसी कई सुपरहिट फिल्में की हैं.
Born to stand out, she’s not a Plain Jane💁🏻♀ She’s a lot of sunshine mixed with a little hurricane☀ . . . . Styled by: @mohitrai Outfit: @yousef_akbar Jewlery: @daimantinafinejewels Shoes: @louboutinworld Makeup: @ajayshelarmakeupartist Hair: @sheetal_f_khan Photos: @tejasnerurkarr Managed by: @bethetribe . . . . #VogueXNykaaFashion #ThePowerList2019 #gratitude #aboutlastnight #ootd #pink #shimmer #glimmer #style #fashion
I've suffered from muscle spasms and back stiffness very often in the past. When I started Yoga, I was skeptical about performing a lot of the complex asanas. Being able to flex and stretch the way I can today has been a very steady and gradual process made possible by two things: Yoga and my will-power. Today, I can easily move my back while practicing asanas like the #CatCamel pose. It’s a very easy asana, but it helps improve the spine's flexibility, strengthens the wrist and the shoulder, helps relax and calm the mind. Enough motivation to start the week on an energetic note. How do you start your week? #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #yoga #yogisofinstagram #yog #CatCamelpose #health #fitfam #strengthen #fitness
What an honour! Our @shilpashettyapp is awarded with the @googleplay’s Best Apps 2019 in the ‘Personal Growth’ category. Couldn’t have asked for a better piece of news to end this year with! 🧿🏆😇 Thank you all so much for all the love and constant support you’ve bestowed upon our app… it really means a lot. ❤ I promise, the coming year will be bigger and better and killer for you all. Also, love you @abhimanyud and @sabbir24x7 for being a part of this madness we are such #nikammas, hai na?!🥳🤪😂 #gratitude #winner #ssapp #happiness #shootdiaries #fun #blessed #swasthrahomastraho #googleplaybestof #award
Sunday Binge the Nawabi way.. Shooting in Lucknow hence decided to try the famous #makkhanmalai , it’s so light and airy not too sweet or heavy at all and what a lethal combination with hot crispy #jalebi . In #foodcoma now! 😬 #sundaybinge #today #Yoga #tomorrow #lucknowdiaries #shootlife #bingeday #guiltfree #foodporn #dessert #famous #happiness #foodie #sweettooth
This INCLUSION BAND stands for a tomorrow that is all inclusive, one where respect, dignity, diversity, inclusion, and acceptance co-exist. Let’s build a movement together! Did you know that 1 in every 50 Indians, over 26 million individuals have Intellectual Disability (ID). In spite of the colossal figure, we as a society still remain largely unaware of this space and we are unable to actively address the needs of these individuals. Those with ID are some of the most marginalized and excluded groups of children, experiencing widespread violations of their rights. By wearing the INCLUSION BANDS we commit to a world that is stronger for all. The Jai Vakeel Foundation, working in the space of Intellectual disability has partnered with Chanakya School of Craft to create a powerful collaboration of thought and inclusion. Come be a part of the story. Wear this band. Inspire others. #choosetoinclude #jaivakeelfoundation #chanakyaschoolofcraft @jaivakeel @chankya.school
Living on Love and Fresh air …literally , This place is as picturesque as a postcard. Proves nature is at its best when untouched. Not only catching the beautiful autumn colours in Kyoto.. but also caught a kiss in time 😛❤️🧿 Happy Anniversary my Cookie @rajkundra9 .. 10 years !!..and not counting 🧿❤️🧿 @aman_kyoto . @love @gratitude #happiness #10years #nofilter #kissoflove #soulmates #japandiaries #10yearsandnotcounting
