बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. एक्ट्रेस शमा सिकंदर इतनी खूबसूरत और हसीन है कि अपने हॉट अदाओं से वह सभी को अपना दीवाना बना लेती है. शमा अपने हॉटनेस के जलवे से हमेशा ही इंटरनेट का माहौल गर्म करती रहती है. एक बार फिर से शमा ने अपनी एक फोटो शेयर की, जिसे खूब पसंद किया जा रहा है. हालांकि उनका ये लेयेस्ट अंदाज कुछ अलग सा है.

शमा सिकंदर सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती है. इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी हॉट सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर कर फैंस के बीच छाई रहती है. उनके चाहने वाले भी उनके हॉटनेस के इस कदर कायल हैं कि जैसे वह अपनी कोई भी फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती है वह तुरंत सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल होने लगती है. इंस्टाग्राम पर शमा को 1.7 मिलियन लोग फॉलो करते हैं.

बता दें कि अपनी बेहद बोल्ड लुक को लेकर शमा कई बार ट्रोल भी हो चुकीं हैं. शमा कई टीवी शो और फिल्में कर चुकी हैं. लेकिन कुछ समय से वह छोटे पर्दे से दूर हैं. शमा ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत 1998 में आई फिल्म प्रेम आगन से की थी. हालांकि इस फिल्म में उनका छोटा सा किरदार था. इसके अलावा वह आमिर खान के साथ फिल्म मन में भी नजर आई थी. शमा ने शॉर्ट फिल्‍म सेक्‍सहोलिक और वेब सीरीज माया में भी काम किया है. हाल ही में वह फिल्म बाईपास रोड में नजर आई थी.

अंग्रेज़ी, हिन्दी और साउथ की फिल्मों में काम कर चुकीं हैं. लेकिन टीवी इंडस्ट्री से उन्हें ज्यादा नाम और सफलता मिली. शमा पहली बार पॉपुलर टीवी शो ये मेरी लाइफ है में नजर आई थीं. इस शो से उन्हें पूजा मेहता के रूप में काफी पहचान मिली. वह टेलीविजन के कई शोज से जुड़ी रहीं और इसके लिए उन्हें पुरस्कार भी मिलें. 38 साल की शमा सिकंदर ने कुछ समय पहले खुलासा किया था कि वह बाईपोलर डिसऑर्डर जैसी बीमानी से जूझ चुकी हैं.

If you want to be original, be ready to be copied….

There is always that one summer that changes you….

