बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. एक्ट्रेस शमा सिकंदर इतनी खूबसूरत और हसीन है कि अपने हॉट अदाओं से वह सभी को अपना दीवाना बना लेती है. शमा अपने हॉटनेस के जलवे से हमेशा ही इंटरनेट का माहौल गर्म करती रहती है. एक बार फिर से शमा ने अपनी एक फोटो शेयर की, जिसे खूब पसंद किया जा रहा है. हालांकि उनका ये लेयेस्ट अंदाज कुछ अलग सा है.
शमा सिकंदर सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती है. इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी हॉट सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर कर फैंस के बीच छाई रहती है. उनके चाहने वाले भी उनके हॉटनेस के इस कदर कायल हैं कि जैसे वह अपनी कोई भी फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती है वह तुरंत सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल होने लगती है. इंस्टाग्राम पर शमा को 1.7 मिलियन लोग फॉलो करते हैं.
बता दें कि अपनी बेहद बोल्ड लुक को लेकर शमा कई बार ट्रोल भी हो चुकीं हैं. शमा कई टीवी शो और फिल्में कर चुकी हैं. लेकिन कुछ समय से वह छोटे पर्दे से दूर हैं. शमा ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत 1998 में आई फिल्म प्रेम आगन से की थी. हालांकि इस फिल्म में उनका छोटा सा किरदार था. इसके अलावा वह आमिर खान के साथ फिल्म मन में भी नजर आई थी. शमा ने शॉर्ट फिल्म सेक्सहोलिक और वेब सीरीज माया में भी काम किया है. हाल ही में वह फिल्म बाईपास रोड में नजर आई थी.
अंग्रेज़ी, हिन्दी और साउथ की फिल्मों में काम कर चुकीं हैं. लेकिन टीवी इंडस्ट्री से उन्हें ज्यादा नाम और सफलता मिली. शमा पहली बार पॉपुलर टीवी शो ये मेरी लाइफ है में नजर आई थीं. इस शो से उन्हें पूजा मेहता के रूप में काफी पहचान मिली. वह टेलीविजन के कई शोज से जुड़ी रहीं और इसके लिए उन्हें पुरस्कार भी मिलें. 38 साल की शमा सिकंदर ने कुछ समय पहले खुलासा किया था कि वह बाईपोलर डिसऑर्डर जैसी बीमानी से जूझ चुकी हैं.
The biggest lesson I learned this year is not force anything; conversations, friendships, relationships, attention, love. Anything forced is just not worth fighting for, whatever flows flows, what crashes crashes. It is what it is…. 📷 Photographer:- @bbhupi25 . . . #trust #love #faith #leaned #this #year #life #believe #friendships #relationships #truth #healing #peace
You're the kind of soul anyone would be lucky to be with and you don't even know it. The great ones never do… Watch out for this hot hot photoshoot i did for @justurbane #octoberissue. Grab your copies now!! . . Photography @sameerbelvalkar Hair & Makeup @kyana.emmot Stylist @rishuguptaa Location @renaissancemum Swimwear @paniswimwear Accessories @shop_rhea . . #justurbane #octoberissue19 #octoberissue #shamasikander #fashion #fashionshoot #fashionphotograpy #magazine
Her soul is too deep to be explored by those who only swim in the shallow end… Photography @sameerbelvalkar Hair & Makeup @kyana.emmot Stylist @rishuguptaa Location @renaissancemum Swimwear @paniswimwear Accessories @shop_rhea . . . #justurbane #octoberissue19 #octoberissue #shamasikander #fashion #fashionshoot #fashionphotograpy #magazine
Stop trying to be less of who you are. Let this time in your life cut you open & drain you of all the things that are holding you back…. . . #life #love #like #happy #lifestyle #photography #beachlife #motivation #nature #photooftheday #beautiful #travel #smile #music #style #inspiration #fun #fashion #happiness #me
Joy comes to us in moments, ordinary moments. We risk missing out on joy when we get too busy chasing down the extraordinary…. . . #loveyourself #love #selflove #selfcare #joy #life #happy #positivevibes #beautiful #smile #lifestyle #fashion #fitness #happiness #beyourself #inspiration
Be the girl who doesn't feel the need to fit in,who's comfortable in her own skin, who's unapologetically herself & doesn't need other people to validate her. The girl who knows she's enough just as she is. Be that girl. The one who inspires other women to be their truest selves cause we need more of that…#abdilkisunn
