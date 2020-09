View this post on Instagram

I have so many things to say today… People say why Women's day? Well… there are so many reasons why we celebrate Women's day. Women are the most special beings on this planet. All the love, procreation, nurturing and care in this world come from this species. Most of all, I love being a woman. It is so powerful to be a girl. I have always felt beautiful and crazy living as a woman. There are so many battles a girl has to fight through to grow up, survive and win. It's the most amazing thing that has happened to me. #happywomensday ♀️#loveyourself