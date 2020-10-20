नई दिल्ली. अभिनेत्री समीरा रेड्डी इन दिनों भले ही फिल्मों की दुनिया से दूर हो लेकिन वह इंस्टाग्राम काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं. वह अपनी सेक्सी-सेक्सी फोटो और वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं. समीरा को यह बात अच्छे से पता है कि अपने फैंस से कैसे जुड़े रहना है और उन्हें कैसे एंटरटेन करना है. आए दिन समीरा अपने परिवार वालों के संग फनी वीडियोज बनाकर शेयर करती हैं. समीरा सेड्डी ने अपनी बेटी नायरा संग एक वीडियो बनाकर शेयर किया है. उस वीडियो में समीरा ने बताया कि ये नायरा का एक्टिंग डेब्यू है. वीडियो में नायरा राशि के रोल में हैं. इसके अलावा समीरा अपने सास औह बेटे के साथ फनी वीडियो बनाकर डालती रहती हैं.

आपको बता दें कि प्रेग्नेंसी के नौवें महीने में समीरा ने बहुत ही हिम्मतवाला काम किया था. समीरा ने अंडरवाटर फोटोशूट करवा कर सबको चौका दिया. वही ऐसा करने का सहास पहली बार किसी बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ने किया था. बता दें कि समीरा को प्रेग्नेंसी में उनके बढ़े वजन की वजह से काफी ट्रोल भी किया गया था. समीरा ने अपने ट्रोलर्स को करारा जवाब देते हुए कहा था कि हर महिला अभिनेत्री करीना कपूर खान की तरह नहीं हो सकती. समीरा ने अपने सोशल मीडिया पर इसकी फोटोज शेयर की थी जिसमें उन्होंने ग्रीन और पिंक बिकिनी पहनकर अंडरवाटर फोटोशूट करवाया था. जिसे देखकर आपके रोंगटे खड़े हो जाएंगे.

समीरा रेड्डी एक भारतीय अभिनेत्री हैं, जिन्होंने हिंदी, तेलुगु, मलयालम और तमिल फिल्मों में अभिनय किया है. वह सूर्या की वरणम आयाराम, डरना है है और अशोक में अपनी भूमिकाओं के लिए जानी जाती हैं.

अभिनेत्री को आखिरी बार 2013 में वरदाननाका फिल्म में देखा गया था. उन्होंने 2014 में व्यवसायी अक्षय वर्दे से शादी की थी. दोनों दंपति का एक बेटा है और वे अपने दूसरी बेटी है जिसका नाम नायरा है.

Embracing my curvy body! 💃Haven’t lost much at all since I gave birth but it’s not going to stop me feeling sexy as hell🔥! For anybody who feels you can’t feel good in your dresses post weight gain . I weight 89 kgs . Looking forward to getting fit but in the meantime loving myself now is super important ‼️I hated my weight gain post giving birth to Hans and that was the biggest injustice I could have done for a body that gave me my beautiful son. I refuse to do that now🌈 #positivevibes #nothingcanstopme #loveyourself #hatersgonnahate #postpartumbody #imperfectlyperfect #momlife #lit #keepingitreal #feelgood #nothingelsematters #bigisbeautiful #sexy #mama #sameerareddy #mommy #motivation #letsdothis 📷 @mommyshotsbyamrita @perfektmakeover #mua

