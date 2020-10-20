नई दिल्ली. अभिनेत्री समीरा रेड्डी इन दिनों भले ही फिल्मों की दुनिया से दूर हो लेकिन वह इंस्टाग्राम काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं. वह अपनी सेक्सी-सेक्सी फोटो और वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं. समीरा को यह बात अच्छे से पता है कि अपने फैंस से कैसे जुड़े रहना है और उन्हें कैसे एंटरटेन करना है. आए दिन समीरा अपने परिवार वालों के संग फनी वीडियोज बनाकर शेयर करती हैं. समीरा सेड्डी ने अपनी बेटी नायरा संग एक वीडियो बनाकर शेयर किया है. उस वीडियो में समीरा ने बताया कि ये नायरा का एक्टिंग डेब्यू है. वीडियो में नायरा राशि के रोल में हैं. इसके अलावा समीरा अपने सास औह बेटे के साथ फनी वीडियो बनाकर डालती रहती हैं.
आपको बता दें कि प्रेग्नेंसी के नौवें महीने में समीरा ने बहुत ही हिम्मतवाला काम किया था. समीरा ने अंडरवाटर फोटोशूट करवा कर सबको चौका दिया. वही ऐसा करने का सहास पहली बार किसी बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ने किया था. बता दें कि समीरा को प्रेग्नेंसी में उनके बढ़े वजन की वजह से काफी ट्रोल भी किया गया था. समीरा ने अपने ट्रोलर्स को करारा जवाब देते हुए कहा था कि हर महिला अभिनेत्री करीना कपूर खान की तरह नहीं हो सकती. समीरा ने अपने सोशल मीडिया पर इसकी फोटोज शेयर की थी जिसमें उन्होंने ग्रीन और पिंक बिकिनी पहनकर अंडरवाटर फोटोशूट करवाया था. जिसे देखकर आपके रोंगटे खड़े हो जाएंगे.
समीरा रेड्डी एक भारतीय अभिनेत्री हैं, जिन्होंने हिंदी, तेलुगु, मलयालम और तमिल फिल्मों में अभिनय किया है. वह सूर्या की वरणम आयाराम, डरना है है और अशोक में अपनी भूमिकाओं के लिए जानी जाती हैं.
अभिनेत्री को आखिरी बार 2013 में वरदाननाका फिल्म में देखा गया था. उन्होंने 2014 में व्यवसायी अक्षय वर्दे से शादी की थी. दोनों दंपति का एक बेटा है और वे अपने दूसरी बेटी है जिसका नाम नायरा है.
View this post on Instagram
Nyra’s acting debut as ‘Rashi’ creating waves 🌊 @realhimesh let’s rock @yashrajmukhate 🎶😎 keep inspiring us and Of course a big thank you @realhimesh for being so awesome🤩 #messymama #edit #momlife #motherhood #fun #rasodemeinkontha #rashi #debut #acting #fantabulous #historic #outstanding #mindblowing #unbeatable #letsrock🕺 #positivevibes in these crazy times are much needed 🥳 #stayhappy #staypositive #staysafe 🌈
View this post on Instagram
She is water. Powerful enough to drown you, soft enough to cleanse you & deep enough to save you #imperfectlyperfect #positivebodyimage #socialforgood #loveyourself #nofilter #nophotoshop #natural #water #keepingitreal 📷 @luminousdeep #mua @kohlnrouge styled by @viihal @nidhimunim #bikini @jwmarriottjuhu . . #acceptance #body #woman #underwater #picoftheday #underwaterphotography #maternityshoot #pool #maternityphotography #bump #bumpstyle #pregnantbump #positivevibes #pregnancy #pregnant #pregnancyphotography #preggo #picoftheday
View this post on Instagram
Reflecting ! 🌟Im proud to say these pics are #nofilter #notouchup #nophotoshop ❤️ . #imperfectlyperfect #positivebodyimage #socialforgood #loveyourself #natural #water #keepingitreal . 📷 @luminousdeep #mua @kohlnrouge styled by @viihal @kairesortwear #bikini @jwmarriottjuhu . . #acceptance #body #woman mom #underwater #picoftheday #underwaterphotography #maternityshoot #pool #maternityphotography #bump #bumpstyle #pregnantbump #positivevibes #pregnancy #pregnant #pregnancyphotography #preggo #blessed
View this post on Instagram
Monday morning😎This is how we do it💃Swag at any Age & any stage🤸🏻♂️we are all 👉🏼 #imperfectlyperfect . @manjrivarde 🔥 #lit #saasbahu #messymama #bossbabe #sassysaasu #glam #famjam #jodino1 #keepingitreal #socialforgood #feelgood #letsdothis #mondaymotivation 👉🏼 you sexy and you know it 🌟
View this post on Instagram
#fridayflashback May 2019 🏖 Nyra gave me swag all 9 months before she rocked my world! I truly enjoyed my pregnancy, flaunted every curve and loved every change in my body! It’s very easy to feel not sexy when you are pregnant because of all the moods swings and increase in hormone levels . Don’t sweat the small stuff and Please enjoy your pregnancy ladies! Nothing sexier than loving every phase of your body👍🏻❤️ #imperfectlyperfect #messymama #pregnancy #throwback #friday #preggo #naughtynyra #weekendvibes #loveyourself #bigisbeautiful #motherhood #momlife #swag 📷 @designer_ishwari
View this post on Instagram
Lockdown Mommy Fashionista just got Spoofin real with my kids blankets & Ladies we can’t leave the feeding pillow of this challenge now can we?😱. #messymama twist to the #pillowchallenge 👗👛 #fashiongoals 😳🤪. Pillow @boppycompany Watercolour Summer Blanket- @turaturi Dohar – @fabindiaofficial Sateen Serena sheet- @urbanladder 😎Styled by #messymama . Confused Accent by Confused Critic . . #lockdown #blanketchallenge #madness #momlife #hautecouture #fashionista #mama #vogue #fashionstyle #fashiongram #breastfeedingmom #diva #feedingpillow #blanketchallenge #fashion #spoof #imperfectlyperfect #mom #keepingitreal 🤩👊🏼
View this post on Instagram
Embracing my curvy body! 💃Haven’t lost much at all since I gave birth but it’s not going to stop me feeling sexy as hell🔥! For anybody who feels you can’t feel good in your dresses post weight gain . I weight 89 kgs . Looking forward to getting fit but in the meantime loving myself now is super important ‼️I hated my weight gain post giving birth to Hans and that was the biggest injustice I could have done for a body that gave me my beautiful son. I refuse to do that now🌈 #positivevibes #nothingcanstopme #loveyourself #hatersgonnahate #postpartumbody #imperfectlyperfect #momlife #lit #keepingitreal #feelgood #nothingelsematters #bigisbeautiful #sexy #mama #sameerareddy #mommy #motivation #letsdothis 📷 @mommyshotsbyamrita @perfektmakeover #mua
Vidya Balan Sexy Videos: विद्या बालन के हुस्न के आगे फैंस ने किया सरेंडर, कहा – तू है मेरी फैंटेसी
Sara Ali khan Coolie No 1 Promotion : पिता की सलाह पर सारा अली खान नहीं करेंगी अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म कुली नंबर 1 का प्रमोशन, ड्रग्स केस में हुई थी पूछताछदेश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,ट्विटर