Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has reportedly received a threat from Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted accused in the Baba Siddique murder case. Mumbai Police is investigating the threat and verifying whether it was actually issued by Akhtar or someone impersonating him. An official said that actors Tushar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana had also received threats earlier. In that case, police arrested 30-year-old Vaibhav Mishra, an IIT graduate from Bengaluru, who allegedly used artificial intelligence (AI) to issue threats. The official said Mishra had no links to any gang: Mumbai Police sources

— IANS (@ians_india) November 19, 2026