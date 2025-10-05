Gen Z Sagittarius Horoscope: Focus को anchor करना ज़रूरी है, घर में आज positive vibes रहेंगीं;  जानें आज का राशिफल

Vibe Check: धनु, आज तुम्हारी vibe है — adventurous yet thoughtful। तुम उस rare balance पर हो जहां curiosity और clarity मिलते हैं। Career में expansion, love में excitement और health में energy — सब कुछ तुम्हारे control में है, बस focus को runaway मत होने दो. Universe whisper कर रहा है — “The world isn’t too big for you, you were born to explore it.”