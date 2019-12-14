बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. इन दिनों सोशल माीडिया सेंसेशन बनी हुई रतीय मॉडल और टेलीविजन एक्ट्रेस रूमा शर्मा अपनी हॉट औक बोल्ड बॉडी को देख तारीफों के पूल बंधा देते हैं. उनकी हॉट और सेक्सी फिगर देख हर कोई उनका दीवाना बन जाता है. वो अक्सर ही अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी हॉट एंड सेक्सी फोटो और वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं, जो काफी पसंद की जाती है. काला टीका, सीया के राम टशने इश्क जैसे सीरीयल में अपने अभिनय से दर्शकों का दिल जीत चुकी रूमा शर्मा सोशल मीडिया पर अपने सेक्सी अंदाज से जलवे बिखेर रही हैं और इसके पीछे की वजह है उनका हार्ड वर्कआउट.
रूमा शर्मा अक्सर ही अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपने हॉर्ड वर्कआउट की फोटोज और वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं, जिससे देखकर साफ पता चलता है कि वो इन खूबसूरत अदाओं और सुडौल बॉडी के लिए कितनी मेहनत करती हैं. रूमा शर्मा द्वारा शेयर की गई फोटोज और वीडियों में वो योगा और अपने जिम टेनर के साथ हार्ड वर्कआउट करती हुई नजर आ रही हैं, जो उनके फैंस के लिए भी काफी इंप्रेसिव होते हैं. इसके साथ ही उनके द्वारा शेयर की गई फोटो पर काफी संख्या में लाइक और कमेंट्स आते हैं.
इसके अलावा रूमा शर्मा के कई डांस वीडियो भी उनके यूट्यूब पेज रूमा शर्मा पर देखने को मिल जाएंगे, जिस पर काफी संख्या में व्यूज के साथ-साथ लाइक और कमेंट्स भी देखने को मिलते हैं. फैंस उनके इस योगा और हार्ड वर्कआउट की काफी तारीफें भी करते हैं. रूमा शर्मा की इन बोल्ड फोटो को लेकर एक बार को आप भी सोचने को मजबूर हो जाएंगे कि क्या रूमा ही हैं टीवी की सबसे ग्लैमरस और हॉट एक्ट्रेस.
बता दें दिल्ली की रहने वाली रूमा ने 6 साल की उम्र से ही अपने अभिनय करियर की शुरुआत कर दी थी. श्री राम सेंटर ऑडिटोरियम में रूमा शर्मा ने अपना पहला शो किया. शुरू से ही रूमा को अभिनय में रूचि थी. रूमा कई टीवी शोज में काम कर चुकी हैं. जासूस विजय उनका दूसरा टीवी शो था. रूमा कम उम्र में ही साल 2009 में आई फिल्म दीमाग की दही में काम कर चुकी हैं. इसके अलावा सावधान इंडिया, शपथ, कोड रेड जैसी सीरीज में भी नजर आ चुकी हैं. इसके अलावा रूमा टशन-ए-इश्क, यारियां, सिया के राम, काला टीका जैसे धारावाहिक में भी केमियो कर चुकी हैं.
