बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर एक नया चेहरा छाया हुआ है और वो है भारतीय मॉडल और टेलीविजन एक्ट्रेस रूमा शर्मा का. जी हां, सोशल मीडिया सेंसेशन बनी रूमा शर्मा इन दिनों अपनी खूबसूरत अंदाज और लुक्स को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर तहलका मचा रही हैं. रूमा शर्मा की सोशल मीडिया पर कई खूबसूरत और ट्रेडिशनल अंदाज वाली फोटोज लगातार वायरल हो रही है. फोटो में रूमा शर्मा का ये सिंपल और खूबसूरत ट्रेडिशनल अवतार उनके तमाम फैंस को भी काफी पसंद आ रहा है. फैंस उनके इस अंदाज को भी काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं.

इसके साथ ही रूमा शर्मा खुद भी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं और अपने फैंस के साथ अपनी खूबसूरत और ट्रेडिशनल लुक्स वाली फोटोज शेयर करती रहती हैं. उनके द्वारा शेयर की गई फोटोज पर काफी संख्या में लाइक और कमेंट्स आते हैं. फैंस उनके लुक्स की काफी तारीफें भी करते हैं. रूमा शर्मा अक्सर ही अपनी खूबसूरती की बोल्ड तस्वीरों को शेयर कर इंस्टाग्राम आग लगाती रहती हैं. रूमा शर्मा का जन्म 6 अक्टूबर 1995 में दिल्ली के एक हिन्दू ब्राम्हण परिवार में हुआ था.

रूमा शर्मा ने स्कूल की पढ़ाई लवली पब्लिक स्कूल दिल्ली से की है. रूमा की मां एक सरकारी स्कूल में बतौर टीचर काम किया करती थीं. रुमा शर्मा की पढाई अभी पूरी भी नहीं हुई है और मॉडलिंग की दुनिया में नाम कमा रही है. ये अभी बी ए दूसरे साल में पढाई कर रही है. रूमा शर्मा फिल्म लाइन में अपना नाम बनाना चाहती हैं, जिसके लिए रूमा शर्मा ने शुरू से ही दिल्ली के नेशनल स्कूल ऑफ ड्रामा में दाखिला ले लिया था. ड्रामा की डिग्री इनके पास है.

Also Read…

Tina Datta Sexy Bikini Photo: टीना दत्ता के सेक्सी बिकिनी फोटो ने इंटरनेट पर मचाई सनसनी, बोल्डनेस से बरपाया कहर

दिखने में बहुत सुन्दर रुमा शर्मा आने वाले दिनों में फिल्मी दुनिया के बड़ी-बड़ी एक्ट्रेस को चुनौती देने वाली हैं. वहीं अगर रूमा शर्मा से जुड़ी कुछ और बातें करें तो, रूमा शर्मा आज भी कोई भी एक्टिंग से सम्बंधित काम हो चाहे वो छोटा हो या बड़ा हो करती है. रूमा शर्मा बहुत सारे विज्ञापन में भी काम कर चुकी हैं. बता दें कि रूमा शर्मा ने केवल 6 साल की उम्र में अपने अभिनय किरयर की शुरूआत की थी, जो दिल्ली के श्रीराम ऑडिटोरियम में हुआ था. लोगो ने उनका अभिनय बहुत पसंद किया था तब से उन्होंने अपने एक्टिंग का सपना देखना शुरू कर दिया.

View this post on Instagram

Tu Rab ka ban kar Toh Dekh 🙇🏻‍♂️🙇🏻‍♂️ Woh Har Kisi Ko Tera Na Bana De Toh Kehna 🙏🏻🙏🏻 EID MUBARAK May God Bless You All With Lot Of Happiness 😄😄 Spread Peace And ♥️♥️ . ThankYou @poonamfabrics For Beautiful Outfit 😍😍 PC 📸 – @gaurang.inamdar MUA – @meesteriousmee Hair – @akira_does_hair Location – @zaikaclubaquaria . #eidmubarak#eidcollection#eiddress#indianoutfits#dress#indianwear##fashion #beauty #event #dress #suit #smile #silverring #photography #rumasharma #actor #model #blackhair #photoshoot #fashiondesign #fashionaccessory #hautecouture #fashioninfluencer #fashionista #photooftheday #eyes #pretty #instagood #me #indianwear #ethnicwear #lookoftheday

A post shared by Ruma Sharma (@ruma_sharmaa) on

View this post on Instagram

She Is The 💇🏻‍♀️💇🏻‍♀️ Type Of Girl Who Falls In Love ❤️❤️ With Sunsets 🌅🌅 . Saree – @yadunandanfashions ThankYou So Much @yadunandanfashions For This Beautiful Saree 😍😍 Loved The Go Green Color ❤️❤️ Guys You Can Follow The Page To Place Your Orders Trust Me They Have Beautiful Collections I Have Ever Seen 😘😘 . ThankYou – @anamikasjain 😘 MUA – @kalpana.manoj2011 Clicked By (Favourite) 📷📷 – @being_flamingo @flamingo.productions . #go#green#saree#tuesday#vibes#beingindian#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#fashionblogger#influencer#indianblogger#sareelove#sareefashion#sareeswag#desi#look#indianmakeup#bridalmakeup#ootd#lookoftheday#pictureoftheday#😘

A post shared by Ruma Sharma (@ruma_sharmaa) on

View this post on Instagram

Light A Lamp Of Love ❤️❤️ Blast A Chain Of Sorrow Shoot A Rocket Of Prosperity 😍😍 Fire A flowerpot Of Happiness! Wish You All A Happy 😇😇 And SPARKLING DIWALI 💥💥 . So Here Is My Diwali Dress 👗👗 ThankYou So Much @sabir_mansoori It feels Really Great When You Share Token Of ❤️❤️ And Friendship This Way 😘😘 . Earrings – @jhumkas_india And This Amazing Click Credit Goes To My Most Favourite Photogrgher📷 – @flamingo.productions @being_flamingo Ass – @potrait_soni MUA – @ankitasinghmakeovers . #happydiwali#diwali#dress#indianwear#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#fashionblogger#influencer#jhumkas#love#designer#dress#lookoftheday#portraitphotography#pictureoftheday#😘

A post shared by Ruma Sharma (@ruma_sharmaa) on

Rakhi Sawant TikTok Video: राखी सावंत ने उड़ाया बिग बॉस 13 की एक्‍स कंटेस्‍टेंट हिमांशी खुराना का टिक-टॉक वीडियो बनाकर मजाक, देखें वीडियो

Mardaani 2 Movie Leaked Online: रानी मुखर्जी की फिल्म मर्दानी 2 रिलीज के कुछ ही घंटे बाद ऑनलाइन लीक

Kajol Sexy Video Photo: काजोल के हॉट और सेक्सी वीडियो ने फैंस को बनाया दीवाना, दिखा डिफरेंट लुक

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

देश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,गूगल प्लस, ट्विटर पर और डाउनलोड करें Inkhabar Android Hindi News App

 