बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर एक नया चेहरा छाया हुआ है और वो है भारतीय मॉडल और टेलीविजन एक्ट्रेस रूमा शर्मा का. जी हां, सोशल मीडिया सेंसेशन बनी रूमा शर्मा इन दिनों अपनी खूबसूरत अंदाज और लुक्स को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर तहलका मचा रही हैं. रूमा शर्मा की सोशल मीडिया पर कई खूबसूरत और ट्रेडिशनल अंदाज वाली फोटोज लगातार वायरल हो रही है. फोटो में रूमा शर्मा का ये सिंपल और खूबसूरत ट्रेडिशनल अवतार उनके तमाम फैंस को भी काफी पसंद आ रहा है. फैंस उनके इस अंदाज को भी काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं.
इसके साथ ही रूमा शर्मा खुद भी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं और अपने फैंस के साथ अपनी खूबसूरत और ट्रेडिशनल लुक्स वाली फोटोज शेयर करती रहती हैं. उनके द्वारा शेयर की गई फोटोज पर काफी संख्या में लाइक और कमेंट्स आते हैं. फैंस उनके लुक्स की काफी तारीफें भी करते हैं. रूमा शर्मा अक्सर ही अपनी खूबसूरती की बोल्ड तस्वीरों को शेयर कर इंस्टाग्राम आग लगाती रहती हैं. रूमा शर्मा का जन्म 6 अक्टूबर 1995 में दिल्ली के एक हिन्दू ब्राम्हण परिवार में हुआ था.
रूमा शर्मा ने स्कूल की पढ़ाई लवली पब्लिक स्कूल दिल्ली से की है. रूमा की मां एक सरकारी स्कूल में बतौर टीचर काम किया करती थीं. रुमा शर्मा की पढाई अभी पूरी भी नहीं हुई है और मॉडलिंग की दुनिया में नाम कमा रही है. ये अभी बी ए दूसरे साल में पढाई कर रही है. रूमा शर्मा फिल्म लाइन में अपना नाम बनाना चाहती हैं, जिसके लिए रूमा शर्मा ने शुरू से ही दिल्ली के नेशनल स्कूल ऑफ ड्रामा में दाखिला ले लिया था. ड्रामा की डिग्री इनके पास है.
View this post on Instagram
Become More Aware Of What’s Really Worth Your Energy 😇 . Outfit 👗 – @desiu_theyseeyou PC 📷 – @flamingo.productions ThankYou 😘 – @anamikasjain #throwback #friday #desiu#kurti#kurtidress#kurtimanufacturer#dresstoimpress#rumasharma#actor#model#fashionblogger#indianblogger#influencer#streetstyle#fashion#fashionista#longhair#ootd#ootdfashion#clothes#branding#trending#outfit#dress#ethnicwear#indowestern#gown#designer#designerwear#😘
View this post on Instagram
No One Is You And That Is Your Power 💪🏻 . Outfit 👗 – @desiu_theyseeyou PC 📷 – @flamingo.productions ThankYou 😘 – @anamikasjain #throwback #friday #desiu#kurti#kurtidress#kurtimanufacturer#dresstoimpress#rumasharma#actor#model#fashionblogger#indianblogger#influencer#streetstyle#fashion#fashionista#longhair#ootd#ootdfashion#clothes#branding#trending#outfit#dress#ethnicwear#indowestern#gown#designer#designerwear#😘
View this post on Instagram
She 👩🏻 Had A Galaxy In Her Eyes A Universe In Her Mind 😇 MUA – @meesteriousmee Hair – @hairbydaksha Shot By – @__picstory__ #throwback #wednesday #wednesdayvibes #indian #look #indianwear #traditional #wear #rumasharma #actor #blogger #influencer #fashionblogger #styleblogger #portrait #portraitphotography #😘
View this post on Instagram
Put Me On Your Wishlist🥰 Outfit 👗 – @fashionfloorindia MUA – @meesteriousmee Hair – @hairbydaksha Shot By – @__picstory__ Thanks – @anamikasjain . #throwback #tuesday #tuesdayvibes #indianwear #jhumkas #jhumkalove #bindi #longhair #curlyhair #curlyhairstyles #prettygirls #rumasharma #actor #model #influencer #fashionblogger #ootd #portraitphotography #beauty #photooftheday #😘
View this post on Instagram
She 👩🏻 Wasn’t Scared Of Fire 🔥 She Was The Fire 🔥 . Happy Diwali 😇🔥🎉 Saree – @yadunandanfashions PC – @being_flamingo @flamingo.productions . #happydiwali#diwali#dress#indianwear#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#fashionblogger#influencer#jhumkas#love#designer#dress#lookoftheday#portraitphotography#pictureoftheday#😘
View this post on Instagram
She Is Rare 🙇🏻♂️🙇🏻♂️ Because She Is Real 😇😇 . Beautiful Outfit from – @ambraee_ PC – @__picstory__ @rathod_photographer . #cottonclothing#ambraee#ootd#summervibes#summerready#indowestern#tradditional#fusion#shopholic#loveforblack#indianwear#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#influencer#fashioninspo#styleblogger#portrait#portraitphotography#portraits_g#portraitvision#portrait_mood#bleachmyfilm#portraitsmag#portraitsfromtheworld#bravophotos#mightydreamers#earth_portraits#ootd
View this post on Instagram
God Is within Her 👩🏻👩🏻 She Will Not Fall 😇😇 . . Jhumka 😍 – @studiobluefashions Saree – @silksareestore Location – @dhuri_resort PC 📷 – @flamingo.productions . #wednesday#vibes#beingindian#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#fashionblogger#influencer#indianblogger#sindoor#jhumka#sareelove#sareefashion#sareeswag#silksaree#navel#weddingdress#weddingsareedesi#look#indianmakeup#bridalmakeup#ootd#lookoftheday#pictureoftheday#😘
View this post on Instagram
The Beauty Of You Is How 😍😍 You Wear Who You Are 😇😇 . . Outfit 👗 – @theclassylabel_ PC 📸 – @flamingo.productions . . #photographers_of_india #photographersofinstagram #photographers #photography #indiaphotosociety #indiafashionblogger #indianpicture #indianfashionblogger #indiagram #indianportraits #instagram #instalove #moodyportraits #mumbaiportraits #mumbai #mumbai_diaries #mumbaifashionblogger #fashionstyle #fashionlifestyle #fashionphotography #fashionblogger #nikon #portrait_mood #rumasharma #portrait_vision #portraitphotography #portraitworld #portraits #portrait
दिखने में बहुत सुन्दर रुमा शर्मा आने वाले दिनों में फिल्मी दुनिया के बड़ी-बड़ी एक्ट्रेस को चुनौती देने वाली हैं. वहीं अगर रूमा शर्मा से जुड़ी कुछ और बातें करें तो, रूमा शर्मा आज भी कोई भी एक्टिंग से सम्बंधित काम हो चाहे वो छोटा हो या बड़ा हो करती है. रूमा शर्मा बहुत सारे विज्ञापन में भी काम कर चुकी हैं. बता दें कि रूमा शर्मा ने केवल 6 साल की उम्र में अपने अभिनय किरयर की शुरूआत की थी, जो दिल्ली के श्रीराम ऑडिटोरियम में हुआ था. लोगो ने उनका अभिनय बहुत पसंद किया था तब से उन्होंने अपने एक्टिंग का सपना देखना शुरू कर दिया.
View this post on Instagram
On This Auspicious festival May Your Life: Shimmer with Silver Shine with Gold And Dazzle Like Platinum! Happy Dhanteras 🎉 ThankYou – @yadunandanfashions Earrings- @deepkiran_jwellers Location- @zaikaclubaquaria MUA💄 – @meesteriousmee Hair 👩🏻 – @hairbydaksha PC📸 – @__picstory__ @rathod_photographer Retouch By – @rahul_sharma_photographer ThankYou – @anamikasjain . #throwbackthursday #diwali #dhanteras #jewelry #accessories #fashionnova #indianattire #surat #saree #love #rumasharma #indianblogger #fashionblogger #lookoftheday #ootd #portraitphotography #😘
View this post on Instagram
Keep It Simple 😇 . . ThankYou – @yadunandanfashions Location- @zaikaclubaquaria MUA💄 – @meesteriousmee Hair 👩🏻 – @hairbydaksha PC📸 – @__picstory__ @rathod_photographer Retouch By – @rahul_sharma_photographer ThankYou – @anamikasjain . #throwbackthursday #indianattire #surat #saree #love #rumasharma #indianblogger #fashionblogger
View this post on Instagram
Stay 👩🏻👩🏻 Original And Let The World 🌍🌍 Copy You 😇 . ThankYou – @yadunandanfashions Location- @zaikaclubaquaria MUA💄 – @meesteriousmee Hair 👩🏻 – @hairbydaksha PC📸 – @__picstory__ @rathod_photographer ThankYou – @anamikasjain . #mondayvibes #saree #sareelook #ethnic #ethnicwear #indianwear #fashion #loveforsaree #rumasharma #actor #blogger #fashionblogger #fashionnova #indianbeauty #pinterest #portrait #portraitphotography #lookoftheday #😘
View this post on Instagram
Don’t Ignore Your Own Potential 😇 . ThankYou – @yadunandanfashions Earrings- @everstylishcom Location – @zaikaclubaquaria MUA💄 – @meesteriousmee Hair 👩🏻 – @hairbydaksha PC📸 – @__picstory__ @rathod_photographer ThankYou – @anamikasjain . #fridayvibes #saree #sareelook #ethnic #ethnicwear #indianwear #fashion #loveforsaree #rumasharma #actor #blogger #fashionblogger #fashionnova #indianbeauty #pinterest #portrait #portraitphotography #lookoftheday #😘
View this post on Instagram
Be Somebody 😇😇 Who Is Very Difficult To Replace 😎😎 . ThankYou – @yadunandanfashions Earrings- @deepkiran_jwellers Location – @zaikaclubaquaria MUA💄 – @meesteriousmee Hair 👩🏻 – @hairbydaksha PC📸 – @__picstory__ @rathod_photographer ThankYou – @anamikasjain . #throwback #wednesday #saree #sareelook #ethnic #ethnicwear #indianwear #fashion #loveforsaree #rumasharma #actor #blogger #fashionblogger #fashionnova #indianbeauty #pinterest #portrait #portraitphotography #lookoftheday #😘
View this post on Instagram
She’s A Mess Of Gorgeous Chaos 😍😍 And You Can See In Her Eyes 👩🏻👩🏻 . ThankYou – @yadunandanfashions For Amazing Saree Location- @kafeatm MUA💄 – @meesteriousmee Hair 👩🏻 – @hairbydaksha PC📸 – @__picstory__ @rathod_photographer ThankYou – @anamikasjain . #saturdayvibes #saree #sareelook #ethnic #ethnicwear #indianwear #fashion #loveforsaree #rumasharma #actor #blogger #fashionblogger #fashionnova #indianbeauty #pinterest #portrait #portraitphotography #lookoftheday #😘
View this post on Instagram
She’s 👩🏻👩🏻 A Maze With No Escape 😇😇 . . ThankYou – @yadunandanfashions For Amazing Saree Location- @kafeatm MUA💄 – @meesteriousmee Hair 👩🏻 – @hairbydaksha PC📸 – @__picstory__ @rathod_photographer ThankYou – @anamikasjain . . #saturdayvibes #saree #sareelook #ethnic #ethnicwear #indianwear #fashion #loveforsaree #rumasharma #actor #blogger #fashionblogger #fashionnova #indianbeauty #pinterest #portrait #portraitphotography #lookoftheday #😘
View this post on Instagram
m The Happiest Me 😍😍 When Am With You 😘😘 . ThankYou – @yadunandanfashions For Amazing Saree Location- @kafeatm MUA💄 – @meesteriousmee Hair 👩🏻 – @hairbydaksha PC📸 – @__picstory__ @rathod_photographer ThankYou – @anamikasjain . #saturdayvibes #saree #sareelook #ethnic #ethnicwear #indianwear #fashion #loveforsaree #rumasharma #actor #blogger #fashionblogger #fashionnova #indianbeauty #pinterest #portrait #portraitphotography #lookoftheday #😘
View this post on Instagram
I Told The Stars 🌟🌟 About You ♥️ . ThankYou – @yadunandanfashions For Amazing Saree Location- @kafeatm MUA💄 – @meesteriousmee Hair 👩🏻 – @hairbydaksha PC📸 – @__picstory__ @rathod_photographer ThankYou – @anamikasjain . . #fridayvibes #saree #sareelook #ethnic #ethnicwear #indianwear #fashion #loveforsaree #rumasharma #actor #blogger #fashionblogger #fashionnova #indianbeauty #pinterest #portrait #portraitphotography #lookoftheday #😘
View this post on Instagram
She Had Magic In Her Eyes 👩🏻👩🏻 Even The Stars Envied 🌟🌟 . #major#throwback#brazil#cruise#cruiselife#cruiseblogger#travelblogger#travelphotography#traveltheworld#travelgram#workmode#realityshow#shootdiaries#shootlife#rumasharma#actor#influencer#fashionnova#fashionblogger#styleblogger#curvy#curvygirl#nosering#love#ootd#slay#slayer#slayqueen#portraitphotography#photooftheday
View this post on Instagram
God Has A Plan Trust It 😇😇 Live It Enjoy It 😍😍 . Beautiful Outfit from – @ambraee_ PC – @__picstory__ @rathod_photographer . #cottonclothing#ambraee#ootd#summervibes#summerready#indowestern#tradditional#fusion#shopholic#loveforblack#indianwear#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#influencer#fashioninspo#styleblogger#portrait#portraitphotography#portraits_g#portraitvision#portrait_mood#bleachmyfilm#portraitsmag#portraitsfromtheworld#bravophotos#mightydreamers#earth_portraits#ootd
View this post on Instagram
Fall In ❣️❣️ With The Process Of Becoming The Best Version Of Yourself 😇😇 . Beautiful Outfit from – @ambraee_ PC – @__picstory__ @rathod_photographer . #cottonclothing#ambraee#ootd#summervibes#summerready#indowestern#tradditional#fusion#shopholic#loveforblack#indianwear#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#influencer#fashioninspo#styleblogger#portrait#portraitphotography#portraits_g#portraitvision#portrait_mood#bleachmyfilm#portraitsmag#portraitsfromtheworld#bravophotos#mightydreamers#earth_portraits#ootd
View this post on Instagram
Be The Change 😄😄 You Wish To See In The World 🦋🦋 . ThankYou @poonamfabrics For Beautiful Outfit 😍😍 PC 📸 – @sachinkhotphotography MUA – @meesteriousmee Hair – @akira_does_hair Location – @zaikaclubaquaria . #photographers_of_india #photographersofinstagram #photographers #photography #indiaphotosociety #indiafashionblogger #indianpicture #indianfashionblogger #indiagram #indianportraits #instagram #instalove #moodyportraits #mumbaiportraits #mumbai #mumbai_diaries #mumbaifashionblogger #fashionstyle #fashionlifestyle #fashionphotography #fashionblogger #nikon #portrait_mood #rumasharma #portrait_vision #portraitphotography #portraitworld #portraits #portrait
View this post on Instagram
Tu Rab ka ban kar Toh Dekh 🙇🏻♂️🙇🏻♂️ Woh Har Kisi Ko Tera Na Bana De Toh Kehna 🙏🏻🙏🏻 EID MUBARAK May God Bless You All With Lot Of Happiness 😄😄 Spread Peace And ♥️♥️ . ThankYou @poonamfabrics For Beautiful Outfit 😍😍 PC 📸 – @gaurang.inamdar MUA – @meesteriousmee Hair – @akira_does_hair Location – @zaikaclubaquaria . #eidmubarak#eidcollection#eiddress#indianoutfits#dress#indianwear##fashion #beauty #event #dress #suit #smile #silverring #photography #rumasharma #actor #model #blackhair #photoshoot #fashiondesign #fashionaccessory #hautecouture #fashioninfluencer #fashionista #photooftheday #eyes #pretty #instagood #me #indianwear #ethnicwear #lookoftheday
View this post on Instagram
You Are Magic 😍😍 Don’t Ever Apologise 💁🏻♀️💁🏻♀️ For The Fire In You 🔥🔥 . Beautiful Saree From – @desiu_theyseeyou Thanks – @anamikasjain MUA – @yashikaumariya PC📷- @thebarcakidd . #tuesdayvibes#instamood#instadaily#instagood#rajasthani#saree#indiangirls#desilook#loveforever#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#indianblogger#influencer#fashioninfluencer#curvygirl#ootd#portrait#portraitphotography#pictureoftheday#😘
View this post on Instagram
Life Is To Short Buy The Bag 👜👜 Only From – @bagmate_official Am So Much Loving It ❤️❤️ Guys Check Out The Page For Super Amazing Collections . ThankYou 😘 – @anamikasjain Location – @zaikaclubaquaria MUA – @meesteriousmee PC – @sachinkhotphotography #wednesday#vibes#throwback#photoshoot#love#for#handbags#indianlook#longhair#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#fashionblogger#influencer#styleblogger#ootd#photooftheday#😘
View this post on Instagram
No Beauty Shines Brighter Than A Good Heart ❣❣ . ThankYou @silver_house92.5 for This Amazing 928 Silver Ring 😍😍 Am Loving It 🌺🌺 Pc📷 – @sachinkhotphotography MUA – @meesteriousmee Hair – @akira_does_hair Location – @zaikaclubaquaria . . #fashion #beauty #event #dress #suit #smile #silverring #photography #rumasharma #actor #model #blackhair #photoshoot #fashiondesign #fashionaccessory #hautecouture #fashioninfluencer #fashionista #photooftheday #eyes #pretty #instagood #me #indianwear #ethnicwear
View this post on Instagram
Be Strong Enough To Let Go 💁🏻♀️💁🏻♀️ And Wise Enough To Wait For What You Deserve 💓💓 . Beautiful Outfit from – @ambraee_ HMUA – @yashikaumariya Photo – @thebarcakkid #mondayvibes#cottonclothing #jaipurshopping #summervibes #summerready #traditional #indianwear #rumasharma #fashionista #fashioninfluencer #styleblogger #actorl #model #actress #ootd #portraitphotography
View this post on Instagram
It Was Her Chaos That Made Her Beautiful ❤️❤️ . Beautiful Outfit from – @ambraee_ HMUA – @yashikaumariya Young And Talented 📷 – @thebarcakidd . #throwbackthursday#cottonclothing#jaipurshopping#summervibes#summerready#indowestern#tradditional#fusion#shopholic#loveforblack#indianwear#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#influencer#fashioninspo#styleblogger#portrait#portraitphotography#portraits_g#portraitvision#portrait_mood#bleachmyfilm#portraitsmag#portraitsfromtheworld#bravophotos#mightydreamers#earth_portraits#ootd
View this post on Instagram
Maybe I Was Born 😐😐 A Loser But I Will Die A Fucking Legend 😎😎 . Outfit 👗 – @desiu_theyseeyou PC 📷 – @flamingo.productions ThankYou 😘 – @anamikasjain . ThankYou @desiu_theyseeyou I am in Love with your Designs ❤️❤️ . #kaftan#love#kaftandress#desiu#kurti#kurtidress#kurtimanufacturer#dresstoimpress#rumasharma#actor#model#fashionblogger#indianblogger#influencer#streetstyle#fashion#fashionista#longhair#ootd#ootdfashion#clothes#branding#trending#outfit#dress#ethnicwear#indowestern#gown#designer#designerwear
View this post on Instagram
It Might Take A Year 💁🏻♀️💁🏻♀️ It Might Take A Day But What’s Meant To Be Will Always Find It’s Way 💖💖 . Saree – @yadunandanfashions MUA💄- @kalpana.manoj2011 PC 📷- @flamingo.productions ThankYou – @anamikasjain . #go#green#saree#throwbackthursday#vibes#beingindian#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#fashionblogger#influencer#indianblogger#sareelove#sareefashion#sareeswag#desi#look#indianmakeup#southindian#ootd#bollywood#tollywood#bridalmakeup#ootd#lookoftheday#pictureoftheday#😘
View this post on Instagram
You Are Not His Princess 👸🏻👸🏻 You Are Your Own Queen 👸🏻👸🏻 . #tuesday#vibes#throwback#indianbridalmakeup#portrait#portraitphotography#indianbride#bridallook#bridalmakeup#bridalwear#weddingdress#wedding#photoshoot#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#fashionblogger#influencer#indianblogger#portraitphotography#outdoor#shoot#lookoftheday#photooftheday#😘
View this post on Instagram
Be The Women 👩🏻👩🏻 You Needed When You Were Younger 💁🏻♀️💁🏻♀️ . Saree – @yadunandanfashions MUA💄- @kalpana.manoj2011 PC 📷 – @flamingo.productions ThankYou – @anamikasjain . #friday#fridayvibes#beingindian#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#fashionblogger#influencer#bossbabe#bosslady#bossbabequotes#indianblogger#sareelove#sareefashion#sareeswag#desi#look#indianmakeup#bridalmakeup#ootd#indianwear#sareeinspiration#portrait#portraitphotography#lookoftheday#pictureoftheday#😘
View this post on Instagram
She’s 💁🏻♀️💁🏻♀️ The Kind Of Women You Loose While Chasing Others 😬😬 And Spend A Lifetime Finding A Replacement 😎😎 . Jhumka 😍 – @studiobluefashions Saree – @silksareestore PC 📷 – @flamingo.productions . #wednesday#vibes#beingindian#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#fashionblogger#influencer#indianblogger#sindoor#jhumka#sareelove#sareefashion#sareeswag#silksaree#navel#weddingdress#weddingsareedesi#look#indianmakeup#bridalmakeup#ootd#lookoftheday#pictureoftheday#😘
View this post on Instagram
What’s Yours Will Find You ♥️♥️ . Absolutelly love this Outfit 👗 from – @desiu_theyseeyou They have an amazing collection, check them out! PC 📷 – @sundeep0007 ThankYou – @anamikasjain . #thursday#vibes#goodmorning#delhi#aftersolong#delhite#winter#winterseason#red#bridal#desiu#kurti#kurtidress#kurtimanufacturer#dresstoimpress#rumasharma#actor#model#fashionblogger#indianblogger#influencer#streetstyle#fashion#fashionista#longhair#ootd#ootdfashion#clothes#branding#ethnicwear
View this post on Instagram
Calling Me Yours 💑💑 Is All I Want ❤️❤️ . Accessories – @studiobluefashions PC 📷 – @flamingo.productions . #goodevening#followers#jhumka#accessories#neckpiece#necklace#sindoor#indianwear#southindian#northindia#jewelry##instagood#instadaily#instamood#indian#lifestyle#lifestyleblogger#saree#navel#sindoor#jhumka#love#jhumkaswag#portraitphotography#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#indianblogger#fashionblogger#sareelove#😘
View this post on Instagram
She Turned Her Can’t Into Cans And Her Dreams Into Plans . . Outfit 👗 – @desiu_theyseeyou PC 📷 – @flamingo.productions ThankYou 😘 – @anamikasjain @desiu_theyseeyou 😍😍😍 How Much I Love Your Kurtis ❤️❤️❤️ . #goodmorning#indore#indorediaries#grey#desiu#kurti#kurtidress#kurtimanufacturer#dresstoimpress#rumasharma#actor#model#fashionblogger#indianblogger#influencer#streetstyle#fashion#fashionista#longhair#ootd#ootdfashion#clothes#branding#trending#outfit#dress#ethnicwear#indowestern#gown#😘
View this post on Instagram
I Need New Haters 🙄🙄 The Old Ones Became My Fans 😎😎 . Saree – @kashvi_saree MUA – @kalpana.manoj2011 PC 📷- @flamingo.productions . #goodevening#indore#instagram#family#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#fashion#fashionblogger#influencer#saree#look#saree#indianwear#fashion#style#swag#instagood#instadaily#instalike#instalove#onlineshopping#look#kashvisaree#india#navel#lovemumbai#delhi#gujrat#pictureoftheday#viralgirl#😘
View this post on Instagram
Those Who Fly 🦅🦅 Solo Have The Strongest wings 😎😎 . Outfit 👗 – @desiu_theyseeyou PC 📷 – @flamingo.productions ThankYou 😘 – @anamikasjain ThankYou Shradha @desiu_theyseeyou For Sending This Token Of Love ❤️❤️ Simply In Love With Your Outfit 😍😍 . #friday#vibes#desiu#kurti#kurtidress#kurtimanufacturer#dresstoimpress#rumasharma#actor#model#fashionblogger#indianblogger#influencer#streetstyle#fashion#fashionista#longhair#ootd#ootdfashion#clothes#branding#trending#outfit#dress#ethnicwear#indowestern#gown#designer#designerwear#😘
View this post on Instagram
ThankYou 😘😘 For Remembering Me What 🌹🌹 Butterflies Feel Like 🦋🦋 . Jhumka 😍 – @studiobluefashions Saree – @silksareestore PC 📷 – @flamingo.productions . #goodevening#instagram#followers#instagood#instadaily#instamood#indian#lifestyle#lifestyleblogger#saree#navel#sindoor#jhumka#love#jhumkaswag#portraitphotography#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#indianblogger#fashionblogger#blue#braluxurylifestyle#bossbabe#ootd#fashion#fashionistas#fitgirl#😘
View this post on Instagram
The Joy 😍😍 Of Dressing Is An Art 🌹🌹 . Saree – @yadunandanfashions ThankYou So Much @yadunandanfashions For This Beautiful Saree 😍😍 . Guys You Can Follow The Page To Place Your Orders Trust Me They Have Beautiful Collections I Have Ever Seen 😘😘 . ThankYou – @anamikasjain 😘 MUA – @kalpana.manoj2011 Clicked By (Favourite) 📷📷 – @being_flamingo @flamingo.productions . #wednesday#vibes#beingindian#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#fashionblogger#influencer#indianblogger#sareelove#sareefashion#sareeswag#desi#look#indianmakeup#bridalmakeup#ootd#lookoftheday#pictureoftheday#😘
View this post on Instagram
Love ❤️❤️ Is What Makes You Smile 😄😃 When You Are Tired 😓😓 . This Silk Saree Is Definitely The One Reason Behind My Smile 😍😍 ThankYou – @unnatisilks ❤️❤️ Location – @dhuri_resort PC – @flamingo.productions . #saturday#desi#vibes#handloomsarees#handloomswag#saree#unnatisilks#iwearhandloom#indianhandlooms#cottoniscool#indiansaree#sareeswag#sareelove#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#styleblogger#fashion#fashionistas#sindoor#lookoftheday#😘
View this post on Instagram
I Love ❤️❤️ That Feeling Of Being 😍😍 In Love With You 💑💑 . And The Way Am In Love 😍😍 With My New Saree 🌹🌹 ThankYou @silksareestore . PC 📷 – @flamingo.productions Location❤️ – @dhuri_resort . #wednesday#vibes#beingindian#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#fashionblogger#influencer#indianblogger#sindoor#jhumka#sareelove#sareefashion#sareeswag#silksaree#weddingdress#weddingsareedesi#look#indianmakeup#bridalmakeup#ootd#lookoftheday#pictureoftheday#😘
View this post on Instagram
She Is The 💇🏻♀️💇🏻♀️ Type Of Girl Who Falls In Love ❤️❤️ With Sunsets 🌅🌅 . Saree – @yadunandanfashions ThankYou So Much @yadunandanfashions For This Beautiful Saree 😍😍 Loved The Go Green Color ❤️❤️ Guys You Can Follow The Page To Place Your Orders Trust Me They Have Beautiful Collections I Have Ever Seen 😘😘 . ThankYou – @anamikasjain 😘 MUA – @kalpana.manoj2011 Clicked By (Favourite) 📷📷 – @being_flamingo @flamingo.productions . #go#green#saree#tuesday#vibes#beingindian#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#fashionblogger#influencer#indianblogger#sareelove#sareefashion#sareeswag#desi#look#indianmakeup#bridalmakeup#ootd#lookoftheday#pictureoftheday#😘
View this post on Instagram
Light A Lamp Of Love ❤️❤️ Blast A Chain Of Sorrow Shoot A Rocket Of Prosperity 😍😍 Fire A flowerpot Of Happiness! Wish You All A Happy 😇😇 And SPARKLING DIWALI 💥💥 . So Here Is My Diwali Dress 👗👗 ThankYou So Much @sabir_mansoori It feels Really Great When You Share Token Of ❤️❤️ And Friendship This Way 😘😘 . Earrings – @jhumkas_india And This Amazing Click Credit Goes To My Most Favourite Photogrgher📷 – @flamingo.productions @being_flamingo Ass – @potrait_soni MUA – @ankitasinghmakeovers . #happydiwali#diwali#dress#indianwear#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#fashionblogger#influencer#jhumkas#love#designer#dress#lookoftheday#portraitphotography#pictureoftheday#😘
View this post on Instagram
You Are The Sun ☀️☀️ In My Day The Wind ☺️☺️ In My Sky The Waves In The Ocean 🌊🌊 And The Beat In My Heart ❤️❤️ . Happy Karva Chauth 😍😍 . MUA – @jyotibagda PC – @pavansoni_photography #happy#karvachauth#to#beautiful#ladies#rumasharma#actor#model#fashionblogger#fashioninfluencer##indianbridalmakeup#indianbride#bridallook#bridalmakeup#bridalwear#weddingdress#wedding#photoshoot#portraitphotography#outdoor#shoot#lookoftheday#photooftheday#😘
View this post on Instagram
Treat Her 💇🏻♀️💇🏻♀️ Like You’re Still Trying To Win Her 💑💑 And Thats How You’ll Never Lose Her ❤️❤️ MUA – @archanabridal #goodmorning#happily#back#to#mumabi#happy#navratri#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#fashionblogger#influencer#bridalmakeup#green#eye#lensespadmavati#look#beauty#eyhnicwear#indianwedding#indiangirl#lehnga#jewelry#bridal#dresses#lookoftheday#photooftheday#😘
View this post on Instagram
I Look At You 💇🏻💇🏻 And See The Rest ❤️❤️ Of My Life In Front Of My Eyes 💑💑 PC – @dominicchristianphotography Celeb MUA – @archanabridal #indianbridalmakeup#indianbride#bridallook#bridalmakeup#bridalwear#weddingdress#wedding#photoshoot#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#fashionblogger#influencer#indianblogger#portraitphotography#outdoor#shoot#lookoftheday#photooftheday#😘
View this post on Instagram
He Whispered 👦🏻👦🏻 He Loves Me ❤️❤️ And The Storm In Me 💇🏻💇🏻 Fell Silent 😍😍 MUA – @jyotibagda PC – @pavansoni_photography #indianbridalmakeup#indianbride#bridallook#bridalmakeup#bridalwear#weddingdress#wedding#photoshoot#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#fashionblogger#influencer#indianblogger#portraitphotography#outdoor#shoot#lookoftheday#photooftheday#😘
View this post on Instagram
He Whispered 👦🏻👦🏻 He Loves Me ❤️❤️ And The Storm In Me 💇🏻💇🏻 Fell Silent 😍😍 MUA – @jyotibagda PC – @pavansoni_photography #indianbridalmakeup#indianbride#bridallook#bridalmakeup#bridalwear#weddingdress#wedding#photoshoot#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#fashionblogger#influencer#indianblogger#portraitphotography#outdoor#shoot#lookoftheday#photooftheday#😘
View this post on Instagram
Be Kind 💇🏻💇🏻 Work Hard And Wear Killer Glasses 😎😎 Only From @brand_storrr 😍😍 ThankYou @brand_storrr For super Cool Glasses 🤗🤗 Guys Follow The Page To Place Your Order 😘😘 MUA – @jyotibagda PC – @pavansoni_photography #rayban#glare#swag#in#desi#style#love#for#glasses#bridallook#bridalpose#bridalmakeup#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#fashionblogger#fashionista#influencer#indianbridalmakeup#sunglasses#sunglassesfashion#glareslove#instamood#insadaily#instagood#lookoftheday#photooftheday#😘
View this post on Instagram
I Think 🤔🤔 Saree Makes A Women 💇🏻💇🏻 Look More Sexy Yet Graceful 😍😍 At The Same Time Yes Or No ❤️❤️ Comment Below 🤓🤓 ThankYou So Much @kashvi_saree For This Beautiful Saree 😘😘 Complete Package Of Sexy Yet Graceful Guys Do Follow The Page @kashvi_saree To Order This Amazing Saree ❤️❤️ PC – @ankit.raushan #good#morning#instagram#family#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#fashion#fashionblogger#influencer#saree#look#saree#indianwear#fashion#style#swag#instagood#instadaily#instalike#instalove#onlineshopping#loveforblack#glares#look#kashvisaree#india#mumbai#delhi#gujrat#lookoftheday#😘
